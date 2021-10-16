PREP FOOTBALL: Graham G-Men roll to 56-23 victory over Virginia High, take sole possession of first place in the SWD

BLUEFIELD, Va. — It doesn’t pay to shake up Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw.

The versatile Graham athlete scored five touchdowns on Friday night, after being sidelined on a freak play in the first quarter, to lead the G-Men to a 56-23 victory over their rivals at the top of the Southwest District, the Virginia High Bearcats.

The squads came into Mitchell Stadium with matching 5-0 records. Both teams had demonstrated speed and power, matched with athleticism and strategy.

The G-Men left after demonstrating that, at least on this night, they were the better at it.

In the early going, neither offense could get cranked up, and punts ended the first five possessions.

The Bearcats drove 63 yards in just four plays late in the initial period. Quarterback Brody Jones put the exclamation point on the series by weaving across the turf for a 25-yard scoring jaunt.

“I thought we came out flat,” said Graham head coach Tony Palmer.

“We got off to a fast start,” said Virginia head coach Derrick Patterson. “As we got further into the game, we didn’t settle in and make the plays we needed to.”