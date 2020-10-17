PREP FOOTBALL: Gouge's boot in final moments gives Crockett win over Tennessee High in first-place showdown

BRISTOL, Tenn. – David Crockett kickers are rock-solid in the Stone Castle.
Two years after A.J. Boyd kicked a game-winner in overtime at Tennessee High, the Pioneers’ Edison Gouge made a 38-yarder with 20 seconds remaining and Crockett held on for a 24-22 Mountain Lakes Conference victory on Friday.
Crockett improved to 4-0 in the MLC and 6-2 overall. The defending champion Vikings, who could’ve essentially sealed the championship, fell to 4-1 in the league and 5-3 overall.
The game-winning kick presented even more pressure for Gouge, if possible, because counterpart Jacob Craft had delivered a 39-yarder to give Tennessee High a 22-21 lead with 1:28 remaining. And Gouge had missed a PAT and shanked a punt, too.
“I hadn’t had the best night kicking, and I think we all knew that,” said Gouge, who added that he couldn’t let his team down after Prince Kollie and company had given him an opportunity. “I was just trying to stay calm.”
Trace Silvers delivered the snap and Brenden Reid was the holder.
“Everything was perfect,” said Gouge, who paused trying to describe the rush of emotion when the ball went between the uprights. “It was phenomenal. I loved it.”
Kollie, a Notre Dame commit who rushed for 125 yards, two TDs and a two-point conversion and caught a 40-yard TD pass, hauled in a 30-yard pass in a crowd to give Crockett a first down at the Tennessee High 30 and then Crockett rushed up to spike the ball with 38.5 seconds left.
“We needed a play,” Kollie said. “I figured why not me. So I went up and got it.”
Kollie then caught a 9-yard pass to set up a fourth-and-one. Crockett opted not to try and get a few more yards and clock the ball, and took its last timeout to allow Gouge to take the field in a settled situation.
“How ‘bout that catch Prince made,” Crockett coach Hayden Chandley said. “I don’t know how many people were back there. It looked like three. He made the catch and then we were able to make a few more yards and get Eddie a little bit closer there. He goes from missing an extra-point on our first touchdown to kicking the 38-yard game-winner. I’m a little bit lost for words.
“God is good. Our kids are unbelievable. I made some bonehead calls there in the second half. The kids bailed me out, bailed us out.”
The game ended when Mason Britton intercepted Steven Johnson's Hail Mary in the end zone and returned it 19 yards before sliding to the ground.
Indeed, it didn’t appear there’d be any need for dramatics from Gouge. Kollie ran for a 79-yard TD with 10:30 left in the second quarter and added a 1-yard run and two-point conversion run with 4:38 left in the half.
And his 40-yard TD pass from Mason Britton made it 21-0 with 10:58 left in the third quarter.
But Austin Degeare of the Vikings forced a Britton fumble and Connor Bailey returned it 36 yards for a TD that got the Vikings within 21-6 with 6:59 left in the third quarter.
Then Isaiah Smith took over. The athletic receiver caught TD passes of 16 and 39 yards in a 19-second span, bookending a Crockett turnover on a kick return.
Crockett’s lead was 21-19 with 7:10 remaining.
The Vikings drove 54 yards for Craft’s go-ahead kick, including a 20-yard catch from Smith.
“Isaiah’s electric. We’ve gotta get him the ball more,” said Tennessee High coach Mike Mays, who had no doubt Craft would make the kick. “He blasted it. If we’d caught that pass right there with six seconds to go and got out of bounds we would’ve kicked another one from about 43.”
Mays was disappointed in the Vikings’ first half. They gained 52 yards in the first half on Senior Night.
“Yea, there were a lot of things going on, but I mean this was a big game,” Mays said. “You’re playing for a conference championship. They showed a lot of heart. You just can’t spot a good team 21 points. That’s what I told ‘em: You’ve gotta play four quarters with a good football team.
“We were flat the first half for whatever reason. I don’t know. I’m gonna take responsibility for that.”
Steven Johnson passed for 212 yards and two TDs. Smith had four catches for 91 yards. Jaden Keller had four receptions for 51 yards.
David Crockett 0 14 7 3—24
Tennessee High 0 0 6 16—22
Scoring summary
DC—Kollie 79 run (kick failed)
DC—Kollie 1 run (Kollie run)
DC—Kollie 40 pass from Britton (Gouge kick)
THS—Bailey 36 fumble return (kick failed)
THS—Smith 16 pass from Johnson (Craft kick)
THS—Smith 39 pass from Johnson (pass failed)
THS—Craft 39 FG
DC—Gouge 38 FG
Team Stats
First Downs: DC 13, THS 14; Rushes-Yards: DC 31-192, THS 25-36; Passing Yards: DC 139, THS 212; Comp.-Att.-Int.: DC 7-13-0, THS 19-29-1; Fumbles-Lost: DC 4-1, THS 2-0; Penalties-Yards: DC 5-51, THS 9-83; Punts-Average: DC 3-25.3, THS 5-36.4
