PREP FOOTBALL: Gouge's boot in final moments gives Crockett win over Tennessee High in first-place showdown

“We needed a play,” Kollie said. “I figured why not me. So I went up and got it.”

Kollie then caught a 9-yard pass to set up a fourth-and-one. Crockett opted not to try and get a few more yards and clock the ball, and took its last timeout to allow Gouge to take the field in a settled situation.

“How ‘bout that catch Prince made,” Crockett coach Hayden Chandley said. “I don’t know how many people were back there. It looked like three. He made the catch and then we were able to make a few more yards and get Eddie a little bit closer there. He goes from missing an extra-point on our first touchdown to kicking the 38-yard game-winner. I’m a little bit lost for words.

“God is good. Our kids are unbelievable. I made some bonehead calls there in the second half. The kids bailed me out, bailed us out.”

The game ended when Mason Britton intercepted Steven Johnson's Hail Mary in the end zone and returned it 19 yards before sliding to the ground.

Indeed, it didn’t appear there’d be any need for dramatics from Gouge. Kollie ran for a 79-yard TD with 10:30 left in the second quarter and added a 1-yard run and two-point conversion run with 4:38 left in the half.