PREP FOOTBALL: George Wythe squeaks past Grayson County, 7-6

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – The film never lies.
All week long Braydon Thompson and George Wythe had watched video of Grayson County, with an extra emphasis on the quick punt.
The plan for the Blue Devils was not to kick the ball to Thompson.
They did, and paid the price, as the VMI commit picked up a punt and ran 57 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown in the Maroons’ 7-6 Mountain Empire District victory over Grayson County on a sunny homecoming Saturday afternoon at Pendleton Field.
“Honestly we had worked on it all week,” Thompson said. “We knew they were going to send one guy down the field and a few more got down, but I trusted my blockers and I saw the backside open up. I didn’t think I was going to return it honestly, but I just saw green grass and scored.”
Yianni Kapranos followed with the extra point conversion, giving George Wythe the lead with 2:53 left in the third quarter, and the Maroons (3-2) held on to clinch a Region 1C playoff berth. The Virginia High School League will release the official opening pairings today.
That punt may have spelled the end of the season for the Blue Devils (3-3).
“It came down to a punt return and we had said we don’t want to get beat in the kicking game, but he is an athlete, he made a play and they just kind of got us there,” Grayson County head coach Brett McPherson said. “I felt like too many times we could have popped some things out and we were just real close, but good ball game, I am proud of our kids.”
This was old-fashioned, smash-mouth football. Grayson County (3-3) had 171 yards on offense, including 160 on the ground, led by Holden Cassell, who gutted out 83 yards on 27 carries. The Blue Devils only threw the ball three times in the game, the third of which was picked off by Thompson.
“They just get in there and grind. There is no secret what we are going to do, we are just going to come right at you, we don’t make any bones about it,” McPherson said. “Just try to execute and be disciplined. I am proud of our kids, they gave everything they had.”
Grayson County hit paydirt on the opening possession, surprising the Maroons with a trap play that allowed Chase Poole to bust through the line for a 31-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion run attempt by Aiden McClelland was stopped well short of the goal line.
“If you watched any time Grayson played this year, they are big and very physical and I knew we would have a hard time because they are just so much bigger than us up front,” George Wythe head coach Brandon Harner said. “I thought defensively except for four or five plays there we played pretty lights-out.”
Offense was hard to come by in this one, but bumps and bruises were not. Numerous players were helped off the field, including George Wythe quarterback Ben Jollay, who twice needed assistance, and
Even Thompson left the field with a significant limp.
“It was very tough. Their goal is to put us in a phone booth and try to run us over,” said Thompson, who is nicknamed “Vegas” due to having been raised there. “I am so proud of our d-line, our d-line stepped up. [Grayson County] probably outweighed them by 50 pounds and they held their own. My man, Connor Fowler had about 30 tackles so I am super proud of my d-line the way they played and it opened up the way for the rest of us to get tackles.”
George Wythe, which finished with just 123 total yards, had noticed on film that when Jared Hobgood lined up in the backfield on a fourth down that the Blue Devils would quick punt, with only Cassell hustling down the field, something they had done earlier in the game.
“I told ‘Vegas’ to go back and we just doubled up No. 2 [Cassell], which is the only guy they sent down and we knew just give ‘Vegas’ a crease and something good is going to happen,” Harner said. “That took place and it was a good thing we worked that this week. It was the only thing we could get going.”
Any final hopes for Grayson County ended on their final possession when Thompson picked off a pass with 1:19 left to play.
“My coach told me, back up, play the sticks, it was 4th and 15,” he said. “I just saw the ball in the air and went and got it.”
Grayson County will learn their playoff fate today. If it was the end of the spring season for the Blue Devils, the same could be said for McPherson, who was told prior to the spring season that he wouldn’t be retained for the fall campaign.
“Defense was great. We were trying to take [Thompson] away, their best player. We didn’t want to punt to him,” McPherson said. “We don’t even do a regular punt because we are not comfortable that and obviously we didn’t want to punt to him, that was not where we were trying to go with it, but things happen that way sometimes. It is not a perfect world by any means.”
George Wythe will learn their opponent today, with the Maroons expecting a visit later this week to Narrows or MED nemesis Galax.
“Whoever it is we have just got to go in there with the same mindset as today,” Thompson said. “We have just got to out-muscle them. We are usually going to be the smaller team, especially up front, our goal is to be the nastiest [team] that they see.”
Grayson County 6 0 0 0 - 6
George Wythe 0 0 7 0 - 7
Scoring
GC-Poole 32 run (run failed)
GW-Thompson 57 punt return (Kapranos kick)
Team Stats
First downs: GC 10; GW 4. Rush-yards: GC 53-160; GW 25-97. Pass yards: GC 11; GW 26. Comp-Att-Int: GC 2-31; GW 6-8-0. Fumbles-lost: GC 1-1; GW 0-0. Penalty-yards: GC 4-30; GW 6-40. Punts-Avg: GC 3-30.3; GW 2-30.5.
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543