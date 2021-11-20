PREP FOOTBALL: George Wythe season ends in familiar fashion as Maroons fall to Galax in Region 1C semis

GALAX, Va. -The fourth time was not a charm.
Squaring off against Galax for a fourth time since March, George Wythe was unable to knock off the defending region champions as the Maroon Tide sped past the Maroons 35-17 in the Region 1C semifinals.
Wythe’s season ends at 6-4 while Galax will carry a 9-2 mark into next Saturday’s region title game.
“ From where we started out at the beginning of the year to where we are now, it’s hard for the kids to see it in this moment, but the improvement has been tremendous,” said Maroons coach Brandon Harner.
“ They have been a joy to be around. We’re so young, we’ve got every kid but one coming back next year, so the difference between this year and next year is what they do in the offseason. If we take it serious in the summer and do the right things in the weight room, we should be a contender.”
Despite a quick start by Galax, George Wythe was in good shape early in the second half with Maroons trailing just 14-3 and forcing a Maroon Tide punt to open the third period.
But the Maroons’ first snap of the second half resulted in a Kolton Barnes interception and Galax quarterback Ian Ashworth was in the end zone four plays later, his 23-yard run boosting the Tide lead to 21-3.
It was the first of three straight touchdowns for Galax, which took a 35-3 lead. A 78-yard catch and run by Josiah White set up Ashworth’s four-yard run and a second Barnes pick was cashed in by Ashworth with his 44-yard sprint on the first play of the fourth quarter.
“ If you’re going to go on into the playoffs you’re going to play somebody good, and you’ve got to beat somebody good,” Harner said.
“ Galax has got a great football team and they didn’t make as many mistakes as we did tonight.”
George Wythe did finish with a flair as Luke Jollay fired an 18-yard dart to Laden Houston in the end zone with 4:25 left, followed by Leyton Fowler’s 12-yard scoring run with 84 seconds to go.
Devan Patel booted the two PATs. His 31-yard field goal with 3:50 left in the first half had sent the Maroons into the break with a bit of momentum, but Galax, which had opened the scoring with touchdown runs of one yard by Ashworth and 61 yards by Javonte Reeves, never allowed Wythe to get within two possessions the rest of the night.
Ashworth racked up 262 yards of total offense, rushing for 112 yards on 12 attempts and hitting four passes for 150 yards. White had two catches for 121 yards.
Luke Jollay ran for 128 yards and threw for another 143 for the Maroons.
George Wythe0 3 0 14 - 17
Galax 14 0 14 7 – 35
Scoring summary
G–Ashworth 1 run (Vera kick)
G–Reeves 61 run (Vera kick)
GW–Patel 31 FG
G–Ashworth 23 run (Vera kick)
G–Ashworth 4 run (Vera kick)
G–Ashworth 56 run (Vera kick)
GW–Houston 18 pass from L.Jollay (Patel kick)
GW–Fowler 12 run (Patel kick)
Team Statistics
First downs: GW12, G 14; Rushes-yards: GW 32-151, G 36-232; Passing yards: GW 143, G 150; Comp.-Att.-Int.: GW 8-18-2, G 4-9-0; Fumbles-lost: GW 4-0, G 2-1; Punts-avg.: GW 3-44.7, G 3-32.7; Penalties-yards: GW 4-22, G 7-65