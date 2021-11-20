PREP FOOTBALL: George Wythe season ends in familiar fashion as Maroons fall to Galax in Region 1C semis

GALAX, Va. -The fourth time was not a charm.

Squaring off against Galax for a fourth time since March, George Wythe was unable to knock off the defending region champions as the Maroon Tide sped past the Maroons 35-17 in the Region 1C semifinals.

Wythe’s season ends at 6-4 while Galax will carry a 9-2 mark into next Saturday’s region title game.

“ From where we started out at the beginning of the year to where we are now, it’s hard for the kids to see it in this moment, but the improvement has been tremendous,” said Maroons coach Brandon Harner.

“ They have been a joy to be around. We’re so young, we’ve got every kid but one coming back next year, so the difference between this year and next year is what they do in the offseason. If we take it serious in the summer and do the right things in the weight room, we should be a contender.”

Despite a quick start by Galax, George Wythe was in good shape early in the second half with Maroons trailing just 14-3 and forcing a Maroon Tide punt to open the third period.