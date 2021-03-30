PREP FOOTBALL: George Wythe’s Thompson commits to VMI football

Braydon Thompson had six catches for 91 yards and also returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown on Monday for the George Wythe High School Maroons in their 27-22 Mountain Empire District football loss to Fort Chiswell.
The dynamic senior plans on making such playmaking contributions at the NCAA Division I level in the future.
Thompson recently gave a verbal commitment to play for the Virginia Military Institute Keydets of the Southern Conference.
“The choice to go to VMI was pretty easy when I realized I wasn’t going to get that combination of academics and athletics anywhere else,” Thompson said.
VMI has authored the top story in the Football Championship Subdivision’s spring season as the Keydets are currently 5-0, clinched their first winning season in 40 years and are ranked 10th in one national poll under the direction of head coach Scott Wachenheim.
Jarrod Richmond (Graham), Colby Rider (Fort Chiswell), Jay Gavin (Union), J.C. Garvin (Sullivan South) and Patrick McKinney (Powell Valley) are among those from the area who have received playing time at VMI in the last 15 years.
Brad Robbins (Powell Valley) and current Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton (Clintwood) also had stints as assistants on Wachenheim’s coaching staff.
Thompson hopes he can make a major contribution on the field when he arrives on campus in Lexington,
“I had a few smaller schools from around the area and a few big schools that were showing interest,” Thompson said. “But [Assistant] Coach [Patrick] Ashford at VMI has been in contact with me since the middle of my junior year so he’s been there since the beginning.”
Thompson has 23 catches for 387 yards and five touchdowns this season for George Wythe (2-2), which closes out the regular season on Saturday at Grayson County.
“We are all excited about Braydon having the opportunity to play DI at VMI,” said GW coach Brandon Harner. “He has worked very hard for this opportunity in the weight room, field, and attending multiple camps to perfect his craft. I believe he will continue to get better at his position and eventually be able to help VMI on the field.”
Thompson enjoyed a breakout junior season in 2019 as he earned all-state honors after snagging 49 receptions for 1,391 yards and 15 touchdowns. His 1,872 career receiving yards are a school record, breaking the old mark of 1,831 held since 1999 by Matt Williams.
“I’m being recruited as a receiver,” Thompson said. “But I’ll play anything if it means I get on the field.”
Born in Las Vegas, Thompson moved to Virginia early in his life.
In a few months, he’ll begin life as a college football player.
“I don’t really think there was ever a moment that made me realize that I could really go the distance,” Thompson said. “Honestly, I never thought I would be at this point in my football career. If I had to choose a specific moment it would probably be a camp I attended at the University of Tennessee.
“There were so many kids there with Division I offers already and some others that definitely deserved them, and when I was not only competing with some of them but actually starting to thrive and stand out, it kind of opened my eyes to what I could really do.”
