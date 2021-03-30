PREP FOOTBALL: George Wythe’s Thompson commits to VMI football

Thompson hopes he can make a major contribution on the field when he arrives on campus in Lexington,

“I had a few smaller schools from around the area and a few big schools that were showing interest,” Thompson said. “But [Assistant] Coach [Patrick] Ashford at VMI has been in contact with me since the middle of my junior year so he’s been there since the beginning.”

Thompson has 23 catches for 387 yards and five touchdowns this season for George Wythe (2-2), which closes out the regular season on Saturday at Grayson County.

“We are all excited about Braydon having the opportunity to play DI at VMI,” said GW coach Brandon Harner. “He has worked very hard for this opportunity in the weight room, field, and attending multiple camps to perfect his craft. I believe he will continue to get better at his position and eventually be able to help VMI on the field.”

Thompson enjoyed a breakout junior season in 2019 as he earned all-state honors after snagging 49 receptions for 1,391 yards and 15 touchdowns. His 1,872 career receiving yards are a school record, breaking the old mark of 1,831 held since 1999 by Matt Williams.

“I’m being recruited as a receiver,” Thompson said. “But I’ll play anything if it means I get on the field.”