PREP FOOTBALL: George Wythe playmaker Braydon Thompson has hit the jackpot many times for the Maroons

George Wythe High School senior lineman Dorran Harmon pondered the question for a bit.
Asked if there has been a play that Braydon Thompson has made for the Maroons over the last couple of seasons that stood out above the rest, he couldn’t give a definitive answer as there were too many options to choose from.
“ I can’t pick one single play that has impressed me the most, because honestly every time we get the ball in his hands, I’m amazed by what he can do,” Harmon said. “Every time he catches the ball and gets a little daylight, I immediately realize that no one on the other team can catch up with him, because of how fast he can run. It’s the best feeling ever to see him do that while I run to the end zone to congratulate and celebrate such an impressive touchdown with him.”
That sequence has occurred often as Thompson is one of Southwest Virginia’s top playmakers and he will be in the spotlight on Saturday as George Wythe (1-0) travels to Galax (2-0) in a much-anticipated Mountain Empire District showdown that’s a rematch of the 2019 Region 1C finals.
Thompson had 49 catches for 1,391 yards and scored 15 touchdowns in the fall of 2019 in earning all-state honors. He was the go-to guy for senior quarterback Cole Simmons and has already formed quite a connection with sophomore Ben Jollay, who is in his first season directing GW’s offense.
In last week’s 56-8 win over Bland County, Thompson caught a 60-yard scoring strike from Jollay and also had TD runs of 8 and 25 yards. He’s also the captain of the defense at strong safety.
“ This year with a new quarterback would have been a lot more difficult if Ben wasn’t such a natural at the position,” Thompson said. “He’s got that baseball background, so he can definitely sling it. Over the layoff [due to the VHSL shifting football season from the fall to the spring], we were at the field together working, so it just came naturally after that.”
Along with his speed and smarts (he scored a 1290 on his SAT), Thompson has a relentless drive to succeed.
“ What impresses me the most about him is his work ethic and how he is able to transfer that to the field,” Harmon said. “If he’s not working on his routes during his free time then he is in the weight room every chance he can get.”
That determination was evident back in the fall when Pendleton Field was empty and there were no games being played. Thompson still went through his rigorous routines.
“ The biggest thing about this offseason and staying prepared was just reminding myself that it didn’t end with this season,” Thompson said. “I was going to play football in college and no one else was going to go and get that spot or that scholarship for me. That’s what kind of drove me to get out of bed every day when it seemed like everything else was lost. Everything we have now is just a bonus, so we have to make the most of it.”
Virginia Military Institute of the Southern Conference has already extended a scholarship offer to the 6-foot-1, 171-pound Thompson.
“ Braydon is a special player and special kid,” said GW coach Brandon Harner. “He picks up on things right off the bat. He’s also very, very competitive. … It’s been great to see him go from his freshman year to what he’s turned out to be.”
Harner vividly remembers when Thompson first made an impact as a sophomore second-stringer.
“ We had some people getting hurt and I was looking for a defensive lineman,” Harner said. “He said, ‘Coach, I’ll go.’ Here he is 140 pounds and I put him in and the rest of the year he was a defensive lineman in our one-technique.”
These days Thompson is a game-changer for a squad that seems poised to reach the playoffs for the 14th consecutive season.
“ I would say the best thing about the team we have this year is the mixture of youth with experience,” Thompson said. “We have an all upperclassmen front and almost entirely underclassmen skill positions. … When everyone starts clicking together, it’s really special and something I’m glad I’ve gotten the privilege to be part of.”
Thompson was born in Las Vegas and lived in Galax and Marion before settling in Wythe County. The one constant was that pigskin.
“ I’ve been playing football for around 13 years now, so it’s always been a part of my life,” Thompson said. “The biggest influence on that has been my dad [Rob Thompson]. We would play together in the yard and collect football cards and he signed me up for Pop Warner [League] when I was 5. I owe it all to him.”
The kid originally from Vegas hopes to hit the jackpot on Saturday against a Galax team that he’s not beaten in his varsity career.
“ Playing Galax is a special feeling because of the stakes it has behind it,” Thompson said. “This week is big, but I’m a lot more interested … the second time around come playoffs.”