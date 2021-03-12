PREP FOOTBALL: George Wythe playmaker Braydon Thompson has hit the jackpot many times for the Maroons

In last week’s 56-8 win over Bland County, Thompson caught a 60-yard scoring strike from Jollay and also had TD runs of 8 and 25 yards. He’s also the captain of the defense at strong safety.

“ This year with a new quarterback would have been a lot more difficult if Ben wasn’t such a natural at the position,” Thompson said. “He’s got that baseball background, so he can definitely sling it. Over the layoff [due to the VHSL shifting football season from the fall to the spring], we were at the field together working, so it just came naturally after that.”

Along with his speed and smarts (he scored a 1290 on his SAT), Thompson has a relentless drive to succeed.

“ What impresses me the most about him is his work ethic and how he is able to transfer that to the field,” Harmon said. “If he’s not working on his routes during his free time then he is in the weight room every chance he can get.”

That determination was evident back in the fall when Pendleton Field was empty and there were no games being played. Thompson still went through his rigorous routines.