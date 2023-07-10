Virginia High’s football team opens the season on Aug. 25 by hosting the Patrick Henry Rebels, but there is a high level of uncertainty regarding exactly where that non-district contest – and all of the home games for the Bearcats – will be played.

According to VHS athletic director Brad Harper, the school received news on May 19 following a structural study of the aging concrete bleachers that constitute the home side of Gene Malcolm Stadium that the City of Bristol, Virginia, was closing that seating area due to safety concerns.

That limited seating to just the visiting side of the stadium – which features aluminum bleachers – for soccer matches held this spring after the study’s findings. Harper said the timetable for a final decision on how to handle home football games is early-August.

“As it stands now, we are exploring all options, but it does not appear that the home side of the stadium will be available at least at the beginning of the season, maybe at all this season,” Harper said.

Two September home games are also on the docket for the Bearcats.

“The problem is that our home schedule is top heavy,” Harper said. “Patrick Henry, Radford and Ridgeview are scheduled to be at [Gene Malcolm Stadium] three of the first four weeks of the year with an away game at John Battle in Week 2.”

The other home contests are Oct. 6 against Tazewell and Nov. 3 against Marion.

What are possible solutions?

“Options at this time are not limited to: a) playing at other facilities – Emory & Henry, Tennessee High, Washington County schools, etcetera, but we have not had any real discussions at this point with possible hosts. Those will be taking place soon, if necessary; b) bringing in some portable bleachers and restrooms, limiting ticket sales and both sets of fans sit on the visiting side; c) most likely some combination between a and b,” Harper said.

There is also the question of what happens at the facility beyond the 2023 football season

“The City of Bristol has worked on getting structural engineers to determine the scope of the project to repair the home bleachers,” Harper said. “Unfortunately, this has been a slow process. A rough estimate for a 10-year repair could be in the ballpark of $250,000. Some serious consideration was given to tearing down the home side and replacing them with aluminum bleachers.

“However, this would greatly increase the costs as it would have to include a new press box, restrooms and concession stand. The benefit here would be a much longer-term solution and would be a significant upgrade to the aging facility, but the funding is not there at this time.”

Who knows? Perhaps other plans will emerge.

“Obviously, if there is a generous donor or large corporation out there that would like to assist with a complete renovation project, we would love to explore those options,” Harper said.

Gene Malcolm Stadium opened in 1974 and the listed capacity of the venue is 5,400.

VHS beat Lee High in a playoff game that was moved to the turf playing surface at Emory & Henry College’s Fred Selfe Stadium last November due to heavy rainfall. The Bearcats also played a regular-season game at E&H in 2019 when an Appalachian League playoff game was being held at adjacent DeVault Stadium the same evening.

Virginia High hosted four games at the Stone Castle on the Tennessee side of the state line during the truncated VHSL spring season in 2021 that occurred because of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Virginia High’s 2023 football schedule

Aug. 25 Patrick Henry H

Sept. 1 John Battle A

Sept.8 Radford H

Sept. 15 Ridgeview H

Sept. 22 Graham A

Oct. 6 Tazewell H

Oct. 13 Richlands A

Oct. 20 Jenkins (Ky.) A

Oct. 27 Lebanon A

Nov. 3 Marion H