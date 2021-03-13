PREP FOOTBALL: Galax wins defensive battle over George Wythe, 7-0

Cole Pickett, a four-year starter at quarterback, directed an eight-play, 43-yard scoring march that was highlighted a 21-yard completion to a wide open Kolby Barnes over the middle.

On the next play after the catch by Barnes, the 5-foot-5 Sawyers sped into the end zone for the only score Galax needed.

It was the seventh straight loss to the Maroon Tide for GW (1-1, 1-1), but this one didn’t play out like some of those previous encounters during that skid. For instance, the Maroons suffered a 52-6 setback to Galax on the same field in the 2019 Region 1C title game.

“We’ve got a group of kids that came with the attitude that we’re going to play like George Wythe instead of worrying about who we were playing,” Harner said. “Defensively, I couldn’t be more proud of them with our effort to keep that quarterback [Cole Pickett] under wraps like we did and that running game under wraps as much as we did.

“Offensively, we’re going to be fine. The next three weeks we just have to hone in and get some things fixed. If we come out and compete like we did every week, we’re going to be hard to beat.”

Braydon Thompson had 86 receiving yards and 15 rushing yards to lead George Wythe.