PREP FOOTBALL: Galax wins defensive battle over George Wythe, 7-0

GALAX, Va. – George Wythe High School lost to Galax in Saturday’s Mountain Empire District football showdown, but the Maroons received a major boost of confidence and earned some serious respect in the gut-wrenching defeat.
“We want to be in these types of games,” said GW coach Brandon Harner. “Playing games where things get out of hand doesn’t make you better. This makes you better. … I couldn’t be more proud of our kids and we’ll keep working.”
A 5-yard touchdown run by Santana Sawyers with 4:02 remaining turned out to be the difference as the Maroon Tide prevailed in a 7-0 defensive struggle.
The teams combined for just five first downs and 101 yards of total offense in the first half as neither reached the red zone over the course of the game’s opening 24 minutes.
Both squads had opportunities in the second half that failed to produce points.
George Wythe kicker Yianni Kapranos couldn’t connect on field goals of 39 and 37 yards in the third quarter as the deepest the Maroons got in Galax territory was the 20-yard line.
GW senior Davion Tillison blocked a field goal attempt by Galax’s Javier Gallardo with 9:05 remaining, but the Maroon Tide (3-0, 3-0) cashed in on their next offensive possession after forcing GW’s offense to go three-and-out following the blocked kick.
Cole Pickett, a four-year starter at quarterback, directed an eight-play, 43-yard scoring march that was highlighted a 21-yard completion to a wide open Kolby Barnes over the middle.
On the next play after the catch by Barnes, the 5-foot-5 Sawyers sped into the end zone for the only score Galax needed.
It was the seventh straight loss to the Maroon Tide for GW (1-1, 1-1), but this one didn’t play out like some of those previous encounters during that skid. For instance, the Maroons suffered a 52-6 setback to Galax on the same field in the 2019 Region 1C title game.
“We’ve got a group of kids that came with the attitude that we’re going to play like George Wythe instead of worrying about who we were playing,” Harner said. “Defensively, I couldn’t be more proud of them with our effort to keep that quarterback [Cole Pickett] under wraps like we did and that running game under wraps as much as we did.
“Offensively, we’re going to be fine. The next three weeks we just have to hone in and get some things fixed. If we come out and compete like we did every week, we’re going to be hard to beat.”
Braydon Thompson had 86 receiving yards and 15 rushing yards to lead George Wythe.
The Maroons failed to get anything going on the ground as Galax pressured quarterback Ben Jollay all day, dropping him nine times behind the line of scrimmage. Ian Ashworth, Riley Jo Vaught and Austin Ashworth were among the defensive leaders for the Tide.
Galax had blitzed Bland County (67-6) and overpowered Grayson County (56-28) in the season’s first two weeks, but the Maroon Tide got all they could handle on Saturday.
“George Wythe’s a tough matchup for us,” said Galax coach Shane Allen. “Their strong points, like up front, are points we’re young at. We’re getting better, but we’re not there yet. … This is the first time this season we’ve had a battle where we couldn’t just score at will. It was a good eye-opener for our kids to see that we’re not going to go out and put [a ton of points] on the board every week. We’ve got to be able to get stops defensively and stay focused.”
Allen, a former head coach at Tazewell, replaced Mark Dixon as Galax’s head coach after Dixon left for Pulaski County following 10 seasons, 101 victories and three state finals appearances.
He and Harner are both graduates of Carroll County High School and spent 13 seasons together as assistant coaches on the same staff at their alma mater in Hillsville.
“He’s more than a friend, he’s like a brother to me,” Harner said. “If I needed anything he’d be right there for me and I’d be there for him. We’ve talked before and these are the kind of games you like because it’s highly-competitive coaching-wise and player-wise, but you don’t like it because one of us has to lose. He does a heck of a job and I’m glad he’s got the Galax job.”
A playoff rematch is more than likely with the stakes being much higher come next month.
“We’ll see them again,” said George Wythe sophomore linebacker Leyton Fowler. “For sure, yeah.”
George Wythe 0 0 0 0—0
Galax 0 0 0 7—7
Scoring Summary
G – S.Sawyers 5 run (Gallardo kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: GW 7, G 10; Rushes-Yards: GW 24-(-3), G 40-111; Passing Yards: GW 124, G 102; Comp.-Att.-Int.: GW 12-23-0, G 8-20-0; Fumbles-Lost: GW 2-2, G 4-3; Penalties-Yards: GW 2-15, G 3-29; Punts-Average: GW 5-36.2, G 4-37.8
