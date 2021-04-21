PREP FOOTBALL: Galax still winning with Allen in charge

This is Allen’s second head-coaching gig as he went 15-37 as the leader of the Tazewell Bulldogs from 2012-16. Allen and the administrators at Tazewell decided to part ways after the Bulldogs finished last in the Southwest District in 2016.

Allen has a new look since he left Tazewell – he’s lost 173 pounds – and he also has a new outlook on coaching that comes with the ups and downs of the profession.

“It was a great experience at Tazewell and I loved it there,” Allen said. “Some of the mistakes I made, I tried to make sure I didn’t make the same mistakes here. You always have to learn from your mistakes and I tell our guys that.”

Those players listen intently as they have a good rapport with Allen, who was previously the defensive coordinator.

“I honestly can’t say enough about the impact that Coach Allen has had on me,” Pickett said. “We have built a great relationship over the season and that makes a huge difference when the intensity rises during playoff football.”

Galax is playing in its sixth straight state semifinal. The Tide topped Patrick Henry in the 2019 semifinals before finishing as state runner-up to Riverheads the following week.