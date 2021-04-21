PREP FOOTBALL: Galax still winning with Allen in charge

Shane Allen was the successor to a grand guru as the head football coach at Galax High School, but the success has continued for the Maroon Tide under the direction of their new boss.
Galax will carry an 8-0 record into Friday night’s VHSL Class 1 state semifinal clash with the Holston Cavaliers (6-1) as the shift from Mark Dixon to Shane Allen has been seamless for the small-school powerhouse.
Dixon won 101 games in 10 seasons at Galax and guided the program to a state championship in 2015. He departed to take the job at Pulaski County and Allen was elevated from the assistant-coaching position he’d held for the previous three seasons and was hired for the top spot in June.
“His coaching style is very similar [to Dixon],” said Galax senior quarterback/defensive back Cole Pickett. “He coaches at a very high level and that brings out the best in us as players. Our entire coaching staff does a fantastic job at making sure we are as prepared as possible and that lets us relax and play fast on gameday.”
A common phrase used in high school football circles – if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it – applies here.
“Coach Dixon has done a great job of instilling a culture and expectations,” Allen said. “I learned a lot working for him and it helped me tremendously in transitioning into that role since I had been on staff.”
The product on the field looks much the same as it did before with Galax playing a physical brand of football.
The Tide is averaging 38.1 points per game, while surrendering just 9.0 points per contest.
The most recent of the team’s three shutouts was a 21-0 triumph over previously unbeaten Narrows in last week’s Region 1C championship game.
Pickett has thrown for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns, while rushing for 11 more. Keaton Beeman is the top running back, while Ian Ashworth (22 catches, 347 yards, six TDs) and Kolton Keatley are Pickett’s top targets.
Riley Jo Vaught, Kolby Barnes and Tedruhn Tucker headline that stingy defense.
“The senior leadership has been really great,” Allen said. “With the COVID-19 pandemic and a coaching change, these guys had plenty of opportunities to pack it up and be selfish. They’re not. They are still getting up every morning and coming to the weight room at 6 a.m., five days a week.
“We’ve had some tough games and the seniors have done a good job of keeping everybody up and in the game. We start a lot of freshmen and sophomores on both sides of the ball and they’ve learned from the older kids and worked every day in practice to get better. That’s what we aim to do every day in practice – be better than we were the day before.”
This is Allen’s second head-coaching gig as he went 15-37 as the leader of the Tazewell Bulldogs from 2012-16. Allen and the administrators at Tazewell decided to part ways after the Bulldogs finished last in the Southwest District in 2016.
Allen has a new look since he left Tazewell – he’s lost 173 pounds – and he also has a new outlook on coaching that comes with the ups and downs of the profession.
“It was a great experience at Tazewell and I loved it there,” Allen said. “Some of the mistakes I made, I tried to make sure I didn’t make the same mistakes here. You always have to learn from your mistakes and I tell our guys that.”
Those players listen intently as they have a good rapport with Allen, who was previously the defensive coordinator.
“I honestly can’t say enough about the impact that Coach Allen has had on me,” Pickett said. “We have built a great relationship over the season and that makes a huge difference when the intensity rises during playoff football.”
Galax is playing in its sixth straight state semifinal. The Tide topped Patrick Henry in the 2019 semifinals before finishing as state runner-up to Riverheads the following week.
“These kids understand the big games and that they can’t go out and play solely on emotion,” Allen said. “The problem when you do that is you go out there all rah-rah and you’ll have a crash or if something bad happens, you’re down. Our kids understand that every team they face at this point in the playoffs are good football teams and that it’s going to be a war for four quarters. They’re going to make plays, we’re going to make plays and whatever happens we have to play within ourselves and play to the best of our ability.”
Taking over for a head coach held in such high esteem as Mark Dixon is no easy task, but Shane Allen has kept the Maroon Tide juggernaut rolling and has added his own personal touch to the program.
The guy who will be standing on the opposite sideline on Friday is among those who have noticed.
“Coach Allen has done a tremendous job,” said Holston coach Derrick Patterson. “From what I have seen on film, there has not been a letdown from [2019]. They lost a couple of good players, but they still have a great team. They do a great job of controlling the line of scrimmage; they have a great QB; they are fundamentally sound and do not make a lot of mistakes. To have talent is one thing, and they have a lot of it, but Coach Allen has done a great job of coaching his players up to get them ready for each game.”
