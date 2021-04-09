PREP FOOTBALL: Galax rolls over George Wythe, 41-21

“We went through three different quarterbacks. That’s tough against a team like Galax, but I was proud of how our guys competed,” GW coach Brandon Harner said. “We made it a game for as long as we could. We just ran out of bullets.”

The game began in promising fashion for GW with a 79-yard drive to the Galax 21, but the fun ended there.

Following a fumble, Galax used nine plays to score on a 5-yard run by the calm Pickett off a fake handoff.

Action was halted at the conclusion of the first quarter due to lightning. On the first play back in the second quarter, Smith tied the score with a 10-yard run. That score was set up by a 49-yard run by Davion Tillison.

“We tried to throw in as much as we could on offense,” Harner said. “For a third-string quarterback, Tandom did a dang good job.”

Tillison topped GW in rushing with 54 yards, while Cody Davis added 52.

Galax answered with an 11-play, 66-yard scoring drive capped by a 1-yard plunge by Pickett with 5:03 left in the first half.

Two minutes later, Pickett added to his highlight package by returning an interception 38 yards for a score.