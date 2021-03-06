PREP FOOTBALL: Fritz's 4 TDs lead Graham over Lebanon, 49-6

Blevins added 1-yard scoring run late in the second quarter. Fritz would add his final score for a 49-0 lead with 2:42 left until the break. Benjamin Morgan made all seven of his conversion kicks.

“Justin has done a good job for us. We have still got some kids, they are young, there are going to be some growing pains and hopefully we will continue to get better as we go,” Palmer said. “I am just proud of our line play.

“Our line has done an outstanding job, Coach [Chris] Austin has done a great job with the offensive line, the backs are running pretty hard so a good overall team win.”

Lebanon did get on the board in the fourth quarter on an 8-yard run by Grayson Olson, but the G-Men were stingy, with Palmer offering plenty of credit to linebacker coach Yubrenal Isabelle, a former performer at Bluefield High School and the University of Virginia.

“We are young, got some young linebackers and they stepped up,’” Palmer said. “Coach Isabelle has done a good job with them, but overall the team effort was there today and we are excited to win on our homecoming.”

Lebanon, which finished with 120 of its 136 yards after the break, returns to action next week by hosting Virginia High.