PREP FOOTBALL: Fritz's 4 TDs lead Graham over Lebanon, 49-6

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. - Graham senior Justin Fritz won four state championships on the wrestling mats in four seasons with the G-Men.
He needed one half to score four touchdowns in Graham’s convincing 49-6 Southwest District victory over Lebanon on homecoming Saturday at sunny, but windy Mitchell Stadium.
The touchdowns were nice, but Fritz is all about the winning.
“Most people’s goal is to obviously compete at a high school level, but ours is to win. Our goal is ultimately to win and have fun,” Fritz said. “We have got it all, we’ve got the speed, the talent, the agility, we have got it all. It all comes together to make a team.”
Fritz was electrifying in rushing for 154 yards on 11 carries, scoring on runs of 15, 16, 66 and 23 yards.
“It is an amazing sport. Football and wrestling, they go hand in hand, you can tell,” said Fritz, who saw limited action during Graham’s run to the state title in 2018. “I love the team, the atmosphere, it all comes together.
“We are an amazing team. We all have got the same goals and we all want to achieve them.”
Graham (2-0), which out-gained the Pioneers 400-17 in the opening half, scored the first three times they had the football, taking advantage of fumbles on Lebanon’s first two plays from scrimmage to take a 21-0 lead just 3:12 into the game.
“The kids had a couple of good days of practice this week,” said Graham head coach Tony Palmer, whose G-Men won last week at Richlands. “They have really turned it up in practice. We know we were sloppy in the first game and we tried to clean some things up.”
“We did clean up this week,” added Fritz. “We had a hard week of practice, it helped us out. We had to all get on the same page and we are now.”
Graham also got 150 yards through the air from Jamir Blevins, including five receptions for 85 yards and a 14-yard touchdown to open the scoring by Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw, the junior son of former G-Men standout and NFL Super Bowl champion Ahmad Bradshaw.
“He is talented, but he has to learn he has to bring it every week,” Palmer said. “Everybody else knows he has talent too so he has to step his game up.”
Turner-Bradshaw isn’t the only Graham junior getting attention from NCAA Division I schools. Add massive 6-foot-7, 305-pound lineman Brody Meadows, who is not only getting D-I inquiries as well, but helped his freshman brother, Brayden, score on a 5-yard run to put the G-Men up 28-0 just two plays into the second quarter.
“We have got a lot of good linemen, they put a lot of hard work in,” Fritz said. “We probably have one of the best lines we have had in a while. They help us out and they give Jamir time to throw the ball. It is all coming together to help us win games.”
Lebanon managed just 16 first half yards, with both of its first downs come off Graham penalties. The Pioneers turned the ball over six times, five on fumbles and once on an interception.
“That is a tough way to kind of start the game out with a few turnovers,” Lebanon head coach Michael Webb said. “We had the problem for the whole game for whatever reason. That is something moving into this week we can correct and fix and won’t have that issue anymore hopefully.”
Fritz was especially impressive running the football, using his blend of strength and balance, displaying both in a terrific 66-yard run through and around traffic and breaking into the open to extend the lead to 35-0.
“Strength is key, but I think the most is balance,” said Fritz, who was also part of the homecoming court at halftime. “The balance you get from wrestling, it transfers over to football quite well.”
Webb, who is also the wrestling coach at Lebanon, has probably seen enough of Fritz.
“He showed he has got a little versatility out here on the football field today too,” said Webb, whose Pioneers fell to 1-1, having beaten Honaker last week. “He is just a big strong kid and even compared to last year, he has really transformed his body.
“He is like 30 to 40 pounds heavier than he was last year so a lot of credit to him for the hard work he has put in.”
Blevins added 1-yard scoring run late in the second quarter. Fritz would add his final score for a 49-0 lead with 2:42 left until the break. Benjamin Morgan made all seven of his conversion kicks.
“Justin has done a good job for us. We have still got some kids, they are young, there are going to be some growing pains and hopefully we will continue to get better as we go,” Palmer said. “I am just proud of our line play.
“Our line has done an outstanding job, Coach [Chris] Austin has done a great job with the offensive line, the backs are running pretty hard so a good overall team win.”
Lebanon did get on the board in the fourth quarter on an 8-yard run by Grayson Olson, but the G-Men were stingy, with Palmer offering plenty of credit to linebacker coach Yubrenal Isabelle, a former performer at Bluefield High School and the University of Virginia.
“We are young, got some young linebackers and they stepped up,’” Palmer said. “Coach Isabelle has done a good job with them, but overall the team effort was there today and we are excited to win on our homecoming.”
Lebanon, which finished with 120 of its 136 yards after the break, returns to action next week by hosting Virginia High.
“As soon as we get on that bus this game is over,” Webb said. “We will try to correct our mistakes and we are going to get ready for Virginia High next week. We are going to try to get a win at home next week.”
Lebanon 0 0 0 6 - 6
Graham 21 28 0 0 - 49
Scoring summary
G_Turner-Bradshaw 14 run (Morgan kick)
G_Fritz 15 run (Morgan kick)
G_Frtiz 16 run (Morgan kick)
G_Meadows 5 run (Morgan kick)
G_Fritz 66 run (Morgan kick)
G_Blevins 1 run (Morgan kick)
G_Fritz 23 run (Morgan kick)
L_Olson 8 run (kick blocked)
Team Stats
First downs: L 9; G 17. Rush-yards: L 35-97; G 36-282. Pass yards: L 39; G 158. Comp-Att-Int: L 7-12-1; G 7-9-1. Fumbles-Lost: L 10-5; G 4-3. Penalty-yards: L 4-20; G 7-71. Punts-Avg: L 36.0; G 1-23.0.
