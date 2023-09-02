BRISTOL, Va. – Virginia High running back Alijah Burks wanted the ball Friday night on Battle Hill.

The 6-foot, 220-pound junior got his wish and big things happened.

Behind 76 yards rushing and a score from Burks, the VHS Bearcats downed the John Battle Trojans 13-6.

Burks played a supporting role the past two seasons behind quarterback Brody Jones and receiver Patrick Poku.

“I’ve been waiting on this opportunity and I was happy come through for my team,” said Burks, who has a bench press in the 315-pound range.

What is the strategy for the VHS strongman?

“I like running over people and the more carries, the better,” Burks said. “We all just wanted to run the ball down the throat of the defense tonight and play as a team.”

Five-foot-six, 143-pound junior Dexter Barrett contributed 64 yards rushing on 16 carries for VHS, while 5-9 junior Keshawn Smith added 61 yards.

VHS opened the scoring at the 4:13 mark of the first quarter with a 14-play, 81-yard drive that culminated with a 12-yard blast up the middle by Burks.

“I don’t know how many tackles Alijah broke on the run, but that score gave us some confidence,” VHS coach Derrick Patterson.

Battle answered with a 2-yard scoring plunge by sophomore Drake Houser with 42 seconds left in the first. That touchdown was set by a Brayden Emerson interception at the VHS 25.

Both teams missed their extra point attempts.

The defense took control for the Bearcats in the second half.

Three plays after VHS stopped Battle on a fourth down and one attempt from the Battle 29-yard line, Smith scored for VHS on an 11-yard sprint.

Smith (5-9, 171) also set the tone on the first play of the night with a crunching tackle from his safety position.

“We gave everything we had in this one,” Smith said. “We’ve got potential on this team.”

Battle, which was coming off a landmark win over rival Abingdon, was hurt by four interceptions.

The final pick came by Logan Slagle at the VHS 2-yard line with two minutes left in the game. Slagle’s magic came after an 86-yard pass from quarterback Braxton Emerson to Broadie Bailey.

“The responsibility for this one falls on me,” Trojans coach Bradley Ricker said. “I’m super proud of the effort by our kids. They kept battling.”

Battle was held to 58 yards rushing. Houser paced the Trojans with 42 yards on seven carries. Brayden Emerson collected 24 yards on seven carries, while Braxton Emerson passed for 170.

“Virginia High is a great team,” Ricker said. “They ran the ball well and played well. We had a few mistakes and we have to go back to work to correct a few fundamental things.”

VHS has a 49-12-1 edge over Battle in the all-times series. Along with power running, the key to the Bearcat latest victory can be traced to the large and experienced offensive line.

That line corps features Cody Griffith (6-2, 215) at center, with Carter McReynolds (5-10, 255) and Jaden King (6-1, 295) at guard and the combo of sophomore Braylon Lester (6-3, 272) and Mason Lail (6-3, 248) at tackle. Lewis Stuart (6-1, 180) and senior Quentyn Daggs work at tight end

“I’ve said all preseason that those guys have worked really hard for us,” Patterson said. “We leaned on our offensive linemen tonight and they came through.”

Senior Jamere Lawrence picked up two passes for VHS, while sophomore Jacob Roe added one. Daggs, Barrett and Burks were busy at linebacker

“Our defensive coaches did a great job drawing up a simple game plan,” Patterson said. “When we were disciplined, [Battle] struggled on offense. That one score we allowed was on me for throwing a pass before halftime.

“We didn’t finish last week against a good Patrick Henry team and it left a sour taste in our mouth. Battle was flying high after beating Abingdon, and I’m really proud of how we were able to finish this one.”

What group did Burks want to thank after his breakthrough performance?

“I love my line. The really get the job done,” Burks said. “We were frustrated after last week. We wanted to come back strong, and that’s what we did.”

Virginia High 6 0 7 0-13

John Battle 0 6 0 0-6

Scoring Summary

VHS – Burks 12 run (kick failed)

JB – Houser 2 run (kick blocked)

VHS – Smith 11 run (Barrett kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: VHS 15, JB 8; Rushes-Yards: VHS 49-218, JB 27-58; Passing Yards: VHS 38, JB 170; Comp-Att.-Int.: VHS 4-7-1, JB 6-12-4; Fumbles-Lost: VHS 3-0, JB 3-0; Penalties-Yards: VHS 5-55, JB 6-50; Punts-Average: VHS 2-37, JB 3-33