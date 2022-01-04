PREP FOOTBALL: Former John Battle lineman Pace Melvin won a TSSAA state title as an assistant coach for the Powell Panthers

Monday marked a month since the Powell Panthers won the TSSAA Class 5A state football title with a 42-34 victory over the Page Patriots at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga and assistant coach Pace Melvin still marvels at the achievement.

“ I can’t put into words the feeling we had as a program that night after winning the state championship,” Melvin said. “I arrived at Powell High School in 2015 and it was not in a good place. They had been through multiple head coaches in just a few years. It was everything we could do to get one win the first season and two wins the next.

“ However, after a lot of hard work and dedication were able to finally get to a 5-5 season [in 2017]. When Coach [Matt] Lowe arrived in 2018 things really took off. So, seeing this program come from the bottom to the top was very special.”

The 34-year-old Melvin has traveled his own unique journey on the gridiron as the Bristol native was a center and defensive tackle for the John Battle High School Trojans from 2001-04, then played on the offensive line at Carson-Newman University and entered the coaching profession in 2010.

He just completed his seventh season at Powell, which is located just north of Knoxville.