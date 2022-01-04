PREP FOOTBALL: Former John Battle lineman Pace Melvin won a TSSAA state title as an assistant coach for the Powell Panthers

Monday marked a month since the Powell Panthers won the TSSAA Class 5A state football title with a 42-34 victory over the Page Patriots at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga and assistant coach Pace Melvin still marvels at the achievement.
“ I can’t put into words the feeling we had as a program that night after winning the state championship,” Melvin said. “I arrived at Powell High School in 2015 and it was not in a good place. They had been through multiple head coaches in just a few years. It was everything we could do to get one win the first season and two wins the next.
“ However, after a lot of hard work and dedication were able to finally get to a 5-5 season [in 2017]. When Coach [Matt] Lowe arrived in 2018 things really took off. So, seeing this program come from the bottom to the top was very special.”
The 34-year-old Melvin has traveled his own unique journey on the gridiron as the Bristol native was a center and defensive tackle for the John Battle High School Trojans from 2001-04, then played on the offensive line at Carson-Newman University and entered the coaching profession in 2010.
He just completed his seventh season at Powell, which is located just north of Knoxville.
“ One of the best offensive line coaches I’ve ever had on my staff or any staff,” Lowe said. “The kids think he’s hung the moon. Anything he says they 1,000 percent believe and would run through a wall for him. That’s a huge part of being an offensive line coach is getting a group of guys that realize the offensive line is different than any other position. He gets those kids excited to be offensive linemen.”
It wasn’t too long ago when Melvin was battling in the trenches himself on Friday nights in the fall in Southwest Virginia.
He still has fond memories of playing for coaches like Walt Burton and Steve Rachel while competing for teams known as the Rams and Eagles in the Washington County, Virginia, Youth League. He also remembers how his father, Bill, was always in his corner.
Melvin was a solid player in high school, but played on some bad teams. The Trojans went 0-10, 1-9, 1-9 and 2-8 in his four seasons at the varsity level.
“ It was definitely not an easy time to play at Battle,” Melvin said. “However, my teammates and I loved playing the game of football and loved playing together each Friday night. Even though we didn’t have the success we would have liked, we showed up every day and worked as hard as we could. We had confidence in each other and our coaches and truly believed we had a shot to win games.”
What was the biggest thing he gained from his high school career?
“ I would say the biggest thing that I learned from my experience at Battle was to never give up,” Melvin said. “Football is so similar to life and I learned that there are going to be times things are hard and you have to find a way to keep pushing forward and finding ways to be successful. This is something I carry with me still to this day whether in my life, my teaching job and my coaching position.”
Powell won more playoff games this season alone than Melvin won during his four years of high school, so he certainly doesn’t take such triumphs for granted.
“ [The time at Battle] really taught me how hard winning is,” Melvin said. “Winning is not something that can be taken for granted. No matter the level of football, winning is hard and when you have success you better enjoy it and figure what you did to get to that point and try to repeat it.”
Melvin was party of many wins at Carson-Newman playing for legendary coach Ken Sparks and among his most valuable mentors was Mike Turner, a longtime assistant for the Eagles and the offensive coordinator during Melvin’s time at the school.
“ Coach Mike Turner was like a second father to me,” Melvin said. “There were many meetings in his office that football was not even discussed. I would not be where I am today without the training and mentoring he provided. … I would have to owe my interest in coaching to my time at Carson-Newman with Coach Sparks, Coach Turner and the many other coaches who were there. I was intrigued by the way they led. I wanted to be like them and have the same impact on young people that they had on me.”
After a stint on the coaching staff at Clinton High School, Melvin got a job at Powell.
It all came together this season and the O-Line that Melvin oversaw featured three sophomores, one senior and a ninth-grader in the starting lineup.
“ Coming into the season it was the No. 1 area of concern,” Lowe said. “We had a lot of talent returning at the skill positions, but we had one guy that was a returning starter on the offensive line. Pace was recognized as the Region 3-5A offensive assistant of the year and it was an easy sell at our meeting. Everybody can talk about the wide receivers, the quarterback, the defense, but if the O-Line didn’t play at a high level we don’t get to where we got to. The bottom line is what he did with a few 15-years-old and a 14-year-old.”
Powell powered past Ooltewah (42-0), McMinn County (42-7), Rhea County (27-13) and Knoxville West (35-7) in the playoffs en route to the state finals. The Panthers suffered regular-season losses to Maryville and Knoxville Catholic, but got things going when the postseason rolled around.
Walter Nolen, the top-rated senior defensive lineman in the nation, was a star for Powell and signed with Texas A&M.
“ This was a very special team,” Melvin said. “Both sides of the football found a way to get better in one area or another each week and that is exactly what our goal was heading into the season.”
That goal was fulfilled and Melvin’s mother, Kathy, and sister, Kristina, were among those in attendance at the title game.
“ They never hesitated to be there from the cold nights on Battle Hill in the early-2000s to traveling down Interstate 75 to Chattanooga on December 3rd,” Melvin said. “Coming off the field and seeing their faces was very special to me.”
Melvin is already gearing up for another season as Powell tries to repeat.
“ I definitely think his best days are still ahead of him,” Lowe said. “I told him, ‘Let me know when you want to make that next jump,’ and he said, ‘Nope, I want to be an offensive line coach, it’s who I am and that’s the group I’ve always wanted to be work with.’ We’re extremely blessed to have him. I don’t think you could find a person inside of Powell High School that wouldn’t sing his praises.”