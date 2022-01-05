PREP FOOTBALL: Former Emory & Henry College QB Gary Collier is new head coach at Rye Cove

Gary Collier is the new head football coach at Rye Cove High School as he was appointed to the position on Tuesday night during a meeting of the Scott County School Board

Collier was a standout quarterback at now-defunct Pennington High School and then attended Emory & Henry College, where he was a NCAA Division III All-American and the Old Dominion Athletic Conference player of the year in 1987.

He previously had a stint as an assistant coach with the Gate City Blue Devils.

Collier takes over head-coaching duties for Cheyenne Osborne, who was informed on Dec. 7 that he would not return to the helm for the 2022 season.

A small roster became beset by injuries late this fall and the Eagles forfeited their final four games due to a lack of healthy players. They did play a junior varsity schedule and had a promising contingent of eighth-grade players.

Rye Cove’s last win was Oct. 25, 2019.

