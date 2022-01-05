 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP FOOTBALL: Former Emory & Henry College QB Gary Collier is new head coach at Rye Cove
0 Comments

PREP FOOTBALL: Former Emory & Henry College QB Gary Collier is new head coach at Rye Cove

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
rc

Gary Collier is the new head football coach at Rye Cove High School as he was appointed to the position on Tuesday night during a meeting of the Scott County School Board

Collier was a standout quarterback at now-defunct Pennington High School and then attended Emory & Henry College, where he was a NCAA Division III All-American and the Old Dominion Athletic Conference player of the year in 1987.

He previously had a stint as an assistant coach with the Gate City Blue Devils.

Collier takes over head-coaching duties for Cheyenne Osborne, who was informed on Dec. 7 that he would not return to the helm for the 2022 season.

A small roster became beset by injuries late this fall and the Eagles forfeited their final four games due to a lack of healthy players. They did play a junior varsity schedule and had a promising contingent of eighth-grade players.

Rye Cove’s last win was Oct. 25, 2019.

Check back later for more on this story.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Las Vegas snag victory over Colts

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts