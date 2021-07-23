PREP FOOTBALL: Foote, Montgomery bring senior leadership to Tennessee High

“I am very excited having Steven throwing the ball. We have been playing since we were little a little so it is just a dream,” Foote said. “He has improved a lot. He has added muscle. He has added arm strength so it has helped a lot.”

Tennessee High also plans to get the ball in the hands of Montgomery, who will share duties in the backfield with his brother, Micah Montgomery, along with Micah Kennedy and Marquis Phelps.

“Levon is physically gifted, going to be a bread-and-butter running back and safety for us,” Chandler said. “We are going to try to get the ball in Levon’s hands a whole lot. He is a worker too.”

Those are words Montgomery has been waiting to hear. He hasn’t carried the ball as much as he would have liked in recent seasons, but has made a difference when he has.

“It is definitely going to be more exciting,” said Montgomery, who moved to Bristol with his family from Florida at age 5. “I feel better about myself carrying the ball because I know I have gotten better from last year. I look forward to it really.”