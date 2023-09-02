BRISTOL, Tenn. – Peyton Feagins literally grabbed the momentum for the Tennessee High Vikings on Friday night when he ripped the football from the hands of Morristown West quarterback Malakhi Isom late in the second quarter and raced to the end zone for his first varsity touchdown.

The problem for Feagins and his teammates was that the Isom-led Trojans snatched that mojo right back and kept a tight grip on it the rest of the way in collecting a crucial 32-20 Mountain Lakes Conference win at the Stone Castle.

Morristown West (2-1, 1-0) sprinted out to a 13-0 lead 12:49 into the game, but Tennessee High (1-2, 0-1) used two quick scores late in the second quarter to surge ahead.

First, Josh Bell reached the end zone on a 2-yard run with 4:31 remaining in the first half and then Feagins had his finest moment thus far in a Tennessee High uniform.

With Morristown West pinned deep in its own territory after botching a kickoff return, Isom plunged ahead two yards on a QB keeper where he was met by Colson Mattox of the Vikings. Enter Feagins, who swept in, swiped the ball and spun out of a sea of humanity as Morristown West’s players just mulled around.

Few knew what was going on as Feagins emerged from the pile and scored six points untouched in what was a heads-up play to say the least by the senior defensive back.

“They stood up the quarterback and I saw the opportunity to strip the ball and saw green and saw the touchdown,” Feagins said. “It was really cool.”

After Thatcher Hutton split the uprights for the extra point, Tennessee High held a 14-13 lead with 2:26 remaining in the second quarter. Isom wasn’t despondent, however.

“We just can’t let ourselves down,” the senior signal-caller said. “We always have to stick to the plan and execute what we do. Just because we’re down on the scoreboard doesn’t mean we need to get down with it. We just had to carry the tempo and keep going so we could score before halftime.”

That’s exactly what happened as Isom engineered an efficient seven-play, 67-yard scoring drive that culminated in a 5-yard touchdown run by Kaleb Miller with just 37.1 ticks left on the first-half clock. Isom connected on three of his four pass attempts on the drive for gains of 14, 33 and 18 yards.

Instead of entering halftime up 14-13 and receiving the second-half kickoff, Tennessee High found itself down 19-14.

Was that the turning point of the game?

“I believe so,” Feagins said. “I really believe if we could have stopped them that drive then it maybe would have changed the game. It just didn’t end up that way.”

Morristown West coach Alvin Sanders concurred on the magnitude of the moment.

“If we don’t get that one, the other side is riding high and coming out with a lot of emotions,” Sanders said. “For us to go down and score brought a little life back to our side.”

After Tennessee High punted on its first possession of the second half, Morristown West put together another scoring march that was highlighted by a 46-yard completion by Isom on a beautifully thrown pass.

For all intents and purposes that sealed the deal.

Isom finished 11-of-16 through the air for 218 yards with two scores, an interception and a rushing touchdown.

Morristown West’s five touchdowns were scored by five different players.

“We’ve got some kids that are special with the ball in their hands,” Sanders said. “The problem is we’ve only got one football. We need more footballs to go around to all of them. But anytime they come together and play together and lock into the gameplan, we have a chance to win.”

The Trojans possess size, skill, strength and speed.

“They’re just a good team and a really physical team,” Feagins said. “They have some big boys and some real talent.”

Tennessee High’s longest gain from scrimmage was a 25-yard run by Josh Green (15 carries, 73 yards) on the final play of the third quarter. In other words, the Trojans were legit on both sides of the ball.

“They’re very consistent,” said THS coach Josh Holt. “They consistently do the things they need to do. That’s what we need to work on is the consistency.”

Tennessee High had some players hobbled as well, both before and during the contest.

“We were banged up,” Holt said. “This week was rough on us in practice and we had some weird injuries, ankles here and there and gosh, I never saw so much blood on kids tonight. It seemed every time we turned around we’d have to take somebody out for blood. That’s just how we have to play football though is just very physical and that’s a good football team we played.”

It was the fourth straight loss at the Stone Castle for the Vikings, who enter a much-needed bye week. Barron Harkleroad accounted for Tennessee High’s final points by hauling in a 16-yard scoring strike from Jimmy Phipps with 7:26 remaining. Harkleroad also snagged an interception.

The ultimate highlight for the home team was the fine play made by Feagins.

“Peyton’s an amazing kid,” Holston said. “He’s battled threw two ACL [injuries] and this is really his first time playing since his freshman year. …. He played his tail off tonight. He’s a great leader in the hallways, in the classroom, in the locker room and on the field.”

Morristown West 6 13 13 0—32

Tennessee High 0 14 0 6—20

Scoring Summary

MW – Isom 14 run (kick failed)

MW – Evans 48 pass from Isom (Alvarado kick)

THS – Bell 2 run (Hutton kick)

THS – Pe. Feagins 17 fumble return (Hutton kick)

MW – K. Miller 5 run (pass failed)

MW – Frias 10 run (Alvarado kick)

MW – McCullough 9 pass from Isom (kick failed)

THS – Harkleroad 19 pass from Phipps (pass intercepted)

Team Stats

First Downs: MW 16, THS 15; Rushes-Yards: MW 33-183, THS 37-153; Passing Yards: MW 218, THS 77; Comp.-Att.-Int. MW 11-16-1, THS 10-23-1; Fumbles-Lost: MW 1-1, THS 0-0; Penalties-Yards: MW 10-66, THS 7-58; Punts-Average: MW 2-23, THS 3-38.4