PREP FOOTBALL: Familiar territory for Maroons as they face Maroon Tide

A season that began with plenty of unknowns will end with two deeds all too familiar for the football team at George Wythe High School: a winning record and an appearance in the postseason.
The Maroons (7-3) hit the road to face Mountain Empire District rival Galax (8-2) tonight in the semifinals of the VHSL Region 1C playoffs, having already extended a pair of lengthy and impressive streaks.
George Wythe is in the postseason for the 15th consecutive season and that’s now the longest active stretch in far Southwest Virginia since the J.I. Burton Raiders failed to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2001.
The Maroons haven’t finished with a sub-.500 record since 1996, which is also the longest active stretch of sustained success in these parts.
Winning consistently and competing in important games annually creates a little something called tradition.
“Just being able to keep that going,” said junior quarterback Luke Jollay. “Is awesome.”
Despite their history, however, there might have been some doubts about the Maroons among high school football forecasters back in August.
GW was coming off a 3-3 showing in the spring and the Maroons fielded one of the youngest squads in the state’s smallest classification. Center Jaylin Sayles is the only senior in the starting lineup and one of just two 12th-graders on the roster.
“I knew we had some talented kids, but some of them were playing on the varsity level for the first time,” said George Wythe coach Brandon Harner. “It’s a big jump from JV to varsity and heck, some of them went from middle school to varsity. The biggest thing I’ve seen over the course of the year and it’s what every coach wants to see is improvement. Especially on the offensive side of the ball. Defensively, we were doing pretty good and had a bunch of those kids back, which helped. Offensively, it took a little while to get a rhythm and work some kinks out and we are starting to produce.”
Sayles, Colton Green, Dylan Sisk, Brock Ayers, Zach Neal, Owen Repass and tight end Brayden Rainey have produced in the trenches. Sisk, Ayers and Rainey are freshmen.
“I think one place we’ve really improved this year is the offensive line play,” Luke Jollay said. “They’ve really started to get nasty and playing physical and do a really good job of making all of our skill guys, me included, look good out there on Friday nights.”
COVID-19 (coronavirus) protocols also created a challenge for George Wythe.
After a 27-20, double-overtime victory over Carroll County on Sept. 17, the Maroons didn’t play again until Oct. 15 while following those safety guidelines. They suffered a 35-0 loss to longtime nemesis Galax upon their return, but something important occurred in the loss to Maroon Tide.
A couple of playmakers who also happen to be twin brothers got to share the field for the first time in a while. Luke Jollay missed the entire spring season with an injury, while Ben Jollay was out for the first four games of the fall.
“Although it was a rough game against Galax, it felt amazing to finally be back on the field alongside my brother and other teammates,” said Ben Jollay, a running back and linebacker.
George Wythe closed the regular season by rolling past Rural Retreat (41-6), Grayson County (35-6), Fort Chiswell (27-6) and winning via forfeit over Bland County.
“The game that stands out most to me is definitely the Rural Retreat game,” Luke Jollay said. “We had just come off a tough loss to a very good Galax team and some people had doubts as we were picked to lose. But we came together as a team and showed what we could do and I think proved we are a dangerous team when we play to our potential.”
Fourth-seeded George Wythe faced a unique scenario last week as Covington forfeited its first-round game against the Maroons due to the fact the Cougars didn’t have enough healthy players.
“Our kids were disappointed not getting to play Covington in the first round,” Harner said. “I believe with our youth we need as many game reps as possible. Once we learned that Covington was not going to play, we had to start getting ready for a potential game against Narrows if the region voted to give Galax the bye and move everyone else up a spot. We didn’t know for sure until Thursday afternoon that the region voted to keep it the way it was.”
While GW has extended those aforementioned streaks, it will try to end a skid tonight and attempt to avoid being eliminated from the postseason by Galax for a fourth straight season.
“Galax has a very good football team,” Harner said. “This year, like most, their offensive line leads the charge. We have to be able to battle in the trenches to win. Defensively, their front seven are very impressive and play hard. Our offense again will need to battle and make plays. I believe if we come out willing to battle for four quarters, this game will come down to which team makes the big play.”
Galax coach Shane Allen has noticed the maturation of the Maroons.
“They are well-coached and very athletic,” Allen said. “They are really young, but have improved tremendously as the season has progressed.”
Leyton Fowler, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound junior running back and linebacker, leads George Wythe in both rushing yards (427), tackles (112) and touchdowns (eight), while junior Colton Green has five sacks and 12 of sophomore Tandom Smith’s 64 tackles have gone for loss.
While most figured George Wythe was a year away from being serious contenders, the Maroons have arrived ahead of schedule. After all, the program in Wytheville makes it a habit of being in big games.
“That’s something I mention to them every year,” said Harner, GW’s coach since 2014. “It’s not something I harp on, but I do tell them that we have to live up to the expectations of what it takes to play at George Wythe and carry on the same traditions that those kids started 20-some years ago. It means a lot to these kids and I’m thankful to be a part of it as long as I have.”