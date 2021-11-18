PREP FOOTBALL: Familiar territory for Maroons as they face Maroon Tide

A couple of playmakers who also happen to be twin brothers got to share the field for the first time in a while. Luke Jollay missed the entire spring season with an injury, while Ben Jollay was out for the first four games of the fall.

“Although it was a rough game against Galax, it felt amazing to finally be back on the field alongside my brother and other teammates,” said Ben Jollay, a running back and linebacker.

George Wythe closed the regular season by rolling past Rural Retreat (41-6), Grayson County (35-6), Fort Chiswell (27-6) and winning via forfeit over Bland County.

“The game that stands out most to me is definitely the Rural Retreat game,” Luke Jollay said. “We had just come off a tough loss to a very good Galax team and some people had doubts as we were picked to lose. But we came together as a team and showed what we could do and I think proved we are a dangerous team when we play to our potential.”

Fourth-seeded George Wythe faced a unique scenario last week as Covington forfeited its first-round game against the Maroons due to the fact the Cougars didn’t have enough healthy players.