PREP FOOTBALL: Fall football returns to Virginia with official start of practice

The last high school football game played in far Southwest Virginia took place on April 24 as the Union Bears dropped a 51-20 decision to eventual state champion Appomattox on a soggy Saturday afternoon at Bullitt Park in the VHSL Class 2 semifinals.
Ninety-six days later, Union will be among the gridiron teams across the Commonwealth beginning preparations for another season and more importantly, a normal season. VHSL football practice can officially commence on Thursday.
“You wake up that first morning of practice and you’ve got the dew on the grass and it’s about the time of the year you start smelling football,” Union coach Travis Turner said. “Everybody in the town of Big Stone Gap and Appalachia are excited. I have a hard time going out and getting gas without somebody stopping me and wanting to ask about the season.”
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic meant football fields throughout the state were dormant last fall and a truncated sports calendar was used that saw a six-game regular-season football schedule take place in the spring.
Coaches will have to keep an eye on their players in what was a much shorter offseason than usual.
“It definitely has been a grind for the multiple sport athletes,” Turner said. “The guys who were football-only guys have had time to recover. We had a bunch of kids that played spring sports – baseball, soccer and ran track – and they were doing that into the second or third week of June. They missed a lot of workouts early in the summer because of that … But all the kids seem really excited to get going again.”
That the enthusiasm is especially high at Union is no surprise as the Bears went 6-3 and hit their stride late in winning the Region 2D championship in the spring of 2021. Defensive lineman Tanner Jervis and linebacker Zavier Lomax were second-team all-state selections in the spring and headline the group of returnees for the Bears.
“Making a deep run to the state semifinals is going to help us,” Turner said. “Those three extra weeks of practice were beneficial and a lot of young guys were able to get reps.”
Something new
Chris Akers (Holston), Joey Carroll (Lee High), Jeff Tarter (Richlands), Derrick Patterson (Virginia High) and John Paul Justus (Hurley) were the new head-coaching hires at their respective schools.
There are also some shake-ups in VHSL alignment with the most notable being Lebanon shifting from the Class 2 Southwest District to the Class 1 Hogoheegee District. Meanwhile, Giles and Fort Chiswell have moved down from Region 2C to Region 1C.
Back for more
There are a plethora of talented players who earned major accolades during the spring 2021 season and will look to do the same this fall:
>>> The Graham G-Men have three NCAA Division 1 prospects on their roster.
Offensive lineman Brody Meadows has committed to the University of Virginia, wide receiver Xayvion Turner Bradshaw (481 receiving yards, 131 rushing yards last season) has narrowed his college choices to Arizona State, Virginia, Purdue, Notre Dame, West Virginia and Toledo and outside linebacker Zach Blevins (49 solo tackles) has gained attention from DI programs too.
>>> Richlands wide receiver Sage Webb was a Virginia High School Coaches Association first-team all-state selection as a junior. He plans to make a decision on his college future on Aug. 6.
>>> Offensive lineman Logan Mullins, linebacker Tyson Tester (82 tackles, five interceptions) and defensive back Ethan Mullins (28 tackles, four interceptions) are back in the fold for Wise County Central.
>>> J.I. Burton’s Esau Teasley was a first-team all-state selection last season as both a running back and kick returner. Defensive end Johnny Williams is also a notable returnee for the Raiders.
>>> Holston won the Hogoheegee District and Region 1D titles in the spring and if the Cavaliers are to repeat guys like the versatile Jordan Ezzell (464 rushing yards, 205 receiving yards), linebacker Lane Blevins (117 tackles) and defensive back Brycen Sheets (73 tackles) will have to deliver once again.
>>> Defensive lineman Braedon Hensley and wide receiver Eli McCoy are back for Eastside.
>>> Grundy’s Logan Looney is one of Region 1D’s best on both sides of the line.
>>> Linebacker Bobby Cline and running back Connor Beeson will be cornerstones for Patrick Henry.
>>> Rural Retreat went 5-2 in the spring and narrowly missed out on the Region 1D playoffs. Gatlin Hight is one of the top kick returners in the area and rising senior Jacob Holston is a force on the defensive line for the Indians.
>>> Chilhowie senior Daniel Hutton might possess the strongest leg in far Southwest Virginia as he was 4-for-5 on field goal attempts last season with a long of 41 yards. He was a second-team all-state selection for the third straight year.
>>> Abingdon finished as Region 3D runner-up last season and the Falcons will look to fly high again with guys like two-way lineman Desean Lucas, wide receiver Peyton McClanahan, defensive back Bishop Cook, offensive lineman Charlie Sturgill and quarterback Cole Lambert back. Lambert suffered a leg injury that cut his baseball season short.
Streak Stuff
Graham’s 11-game regular-season winning streak is the longest in the area.
Lee High’s 23-game losing streak is the lengthiest in that category.
J.I. Burton has the longest string of consecutive seasons with playoff berths (19), while Rye Cove has the longest drought as far as postseason appearances go as the Eagles haven’t qualified since 2011.
Thomas Walker has gone the longest without winning a playoff game as 1996 was the last time the Pioneers achieved that feat.
Opening Night
The regular season in Southwest Virginia will officially begin on Thursday, Aug. 26 when the J.I. Burton Raiders host the Ridgeview Wolfpack. It will be the second meeting between the clubs as Ridgeview recorded a 40-13 win over the Raiders to begin the 2019 season.
Anniversary reminders
There are several notable anniversaries this fall in regards to high school football in far Southwest Virginia.
It’ll be 95 years since Virginia High won the 1926 state football title with future College Football Hall of Famers Beattie Feathers and Gene McEver leading the way for the Bristol bunch coached by Fred Reuning.
Fifty years ago, the Appalachia Bulldogs completed a 13-0 season by winning the VHSL Group A state championship
It’s been 40 years since the J.J. Kelly Indians won the only state football title in program history, beating Fluvanna in the Group A finals at Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium.
Thirty-five years ago, the Tazewell Bulldogs used a balanced attack to take the VHSL Group AA, Division 4 crown in the first year in which the divisional system was used in the postseason.
In 1996, Appalachia won the VHSL Group A, Division 1 championship.
It’s been 10 years since Clintwood won the fourth and final state title in program history.
