PREP FOOTBALL: Fall football returns to Virginia with official start of practice

The last high school football game played in far Southwest Virginia took place on April 24 as the Union Bears dropped a 51-20 decision to eventual state champion Appomattox on a soggy Saturday afternoon at Bullitt Park in the VHSL Class 2 semifinals.

Ninety-six days later, Union will be among the gridiron teams across the Commonwealth beginning preparations for another season and more importantly, a normal season. VHSL football practice can officially commence on Thursday.

“You wake up that first morning of practice and you’ve got the dew on the grass and it’s about the time of the year you start smelling football,” Union coach Travis Turner said. “Everybody in the town of Big Stone Gap and Appalachia are excited. I have a hard time going out and getting gas without somebody stopping me and wanting to ask about the season.”

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic meant football fields throughout the state were dormant last fall and a truncated sports calendar was used that saw a six-game regular-season football schedule take place in the spring.

Coaches will have to keep an eye on their players in what was a much shorter offseason than usual.