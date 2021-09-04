PREP FOOTBALL: Ethan Mullins (Wise Central), Daniel Hutton (Chilhowie), Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw (Graham), Nick Prater (Northwood), Jeighkob Cooper (Twin Valley), Mason Gudger (Greeneville), Jordan Ezzell (Holston) came to play on Friday

Christiansburg got the ball back and Graham engineered the game-winning drive.

Luke Honaker had 117 rushing yards for Abingdon, while Hounshell (19 carries, 98 yards, two TDs), Bishop Cook (12 carries, 52 yards), Lucas Brooks (123 passing yards) and Peyton McClanahan (two catches, 76 yards, TD) were the other offensive leaders for AHS.

Jack Ferguson made nine tackles for the Falcons, now 1-1 on the season.

It was Abingdon’s first game since the death of assistant coach Robb Ratcliff, who was honored prior to the contest at Falcon Field.

Holston 41, Twin Springs 16

Jordan Ezzell rushed for 88 yards on 13 carries and scored two touchdowns as defending Region 1D champion Holston improved to 2-0 with a triumph at Twin Springs.

The Cavaliers led 9-0 at halftime and then piled up the points over the final two quarters to put the home team away. Holston held a 286-159 edge in total offense.

Quarterback Brycen Sheets also had two TD jaunts in the win, while Trent Johnson piled up 78 yards on eight carries and reached the end zone. Gage Quina had a TD as well for the Cavaliers.