PREP FOOTBALL: Ethan Mullins (Wise Central), Daniel Hutton (Chilhowie), Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw (Graham), Nick Prater (Northwood), Jeighkob Cooper (Twin Valley), Mason Gudger (Greeneville), Jordan Ezzell (Holston) came to play on Friday

Through Wise County Central’s first two games of the season, Ethan Mullins has proven to be Mr. Versatility.
Mullins rushed for a touchdown and also returned an interception 99 yards for a score as the Warriors improved to 2-0 with a 42-7 manhandling of homestanding Marion on Friday night.
Mullins scored four touchdowns the prior week against Eastside and did more damage against the squad from Smyth County. Mullins had seven carries for 73 yards, two catches for 26 yards and returned that long interception to paydirt late in the second quarter to put Central ahead 35-7.
Tyson Tester (five carries, 84 yards, two TDs), Dustin Sturgill (eight carries, 108 yards) and Matthew Boggs (eight carries, 81 yards, touchdown)also played well for Central, which rolled up 445 yards of total offense.
Parker Wolfe had 93 receiving yards on four catches for Marion (0-2) and scored the lone TD for the Scarlet Hurricanes. Quarterback Reid Osborne was 12-of-32 passing for 184 yards and was intercepted three times.
Wise Central 14 21 7 0—42
Marion 7 0 0 0—7
Scoring Summary
WC – Mullins 37 run (Onate kick)
M – Wolfe 57 pass from Osborne (Wolfe kick)
WC – Tester 55 run (Onate kick)
WC — Boggs 6 run (Onate kick)
WC – Tester 2 run (Onate kick)
WC – Mullins 99 INT return (Onate kick)
WC – Gent 2 run (Onate kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: WC 21, M 8; Rushes-Yards: WC 48-390, M 23-14; Passing Yards: WC 55, M 182; Comp-Att-Int.: WC 5-9-0, M 12-32-3; Fumbles-Lost: WC 4-2, M 0-0; Penalty Yards: WC 35, M 35; Punts-Average:WC 0-0, M 6-3.
Chilhowie 32, J.I. Burton 22
Daniel Hutton kicked two field goals and also scored his first career touchdown as the Chilhowie Warriors put together an impressive comeback to beat J.I. Burton the road.
The Warriors (2-0) played without star running back Jonathan Gilley – along with several other standouts – and trailed 22-10 at the half. However, Chilhowie dominated the final 24 minutes in rattling off 22 unanswered points.
D.J. Martin’s touchdown run with 6:35 remaining and Hutton iced on a trick play when he took a flip from Martin, the holder, and broke a tackle en route to the end zone with 2:27 left.
Chase Lewis (26 carries, 96 yards) and Marco Silverio (13 carries, 72 yards) had rushing TDs. Hunter Powers had eight tackles in the triumph.
Burton (0-2) received 128 rushing yards and two TDs from Trey Keys.
Chilhowie 3 7 9 13—32
J.I. Burton 8 14 0 0—22
Scoring Summary
JIB – Keys 12 run (Buchanan run)
C – Hutton 25 FG
JIB – C. Hart 87 pass from Buchanan (Keys run)
C – Silverio7 run (Hutton kick)
JIB – Keys 38 run (pass failed)
C – C. Lewis 7 run (kick blocked)
C – Hutton 29 FG
C – Martin 20 run (Hutton kick)
C – Hutton 20 run (kick failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: C 21, JIB 11; Rushes-Yards: C 51-264, JIB 27-168; Passing Yards: C 26, JIB 139; Comp-Att-Int.: C, 6-15-3 JIB 3-13-2; Fumbles-Lost: C 0-0, JIB 0-0; Penalties-Yards: C 1-5, JIB 7-65; Punts-Average: C 1-42, JIB 4-23.3
Graham 34, Tazewell 6
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw scored three touchdowns as Graham opened the season with a Southwest District triumph at Mitchell Stadium.
Bradshaw scored on a 37-yard punt return to go along with TD receptions of 44 and 87 yards.
Tazewell (0-2) went up 6-0 early in the first quarter as Jacob Mullins returned an interception 85 yards for a score. However, the G-Men rattled off 34 unanswered points.
Graham piled up 430 yards of total offense, the defense picked off two passes and the bunch from Bluefield overcame 180 yards in penalties.
Tazewell was led by freshman quarterback Carter Creasy, who was 22-of-34 through the air for 131 yards.
Tazewell 6 0 0 0—6
Graham13 7 0 14—34
Scoring Summary
T – Jacob Mullins 85 INT return (kick failed)
G – Bradshaw 37 punt return (Morgan kick)
G – Bradshaw 44 pass from Meadows (Morgan kick)
G – Watkins 24 pass from Blevins (Morgan kick)
G – Bradshaw 87 pass from Blevins (Morgan kick)
Northwood 37, Rye Cove 0
Senior quarterback Seth DeBusk rushed for 73 yards and two touchdowns, while Nick Prater was a top tackler for a defense that posted a shutout as the Northwood Panthers notched a non-district win over visiting Rye Cove.
DeBusk scored on runs of 1 and 51 yards for the Panthers (1-1), while Blaine Joannou rushed for two TDs as well.
Bradin Hall capped the scoring for the Panthers, while Prater was 5-for-5 on extra point picks to go along with his strong showing on defense.
Rye Cove 0 0 0—0
Northwood 7 14 9 7—37
Scoring Summary
N –DeBusk 1 run (Prater kick)
N – DeBusk 51 run (Prater kick)
N – Joannou 6 run (Prater kick)
N – Safety
N – Joannou 9 run (Prater kick)
N – Hall 5 run (Prater kick)
Christiansburg 33, Abingdon 27
Casey Graham’s 35-yard touchdown pass to Travis Altizer with 7.3 seconds remaining, giving Christiansburg a non-district road victory over the Abingdon Falcons.
The game was deadlocked at seven points apiece at halftime, before a thrilling back-and-forth second half.
Abingdon took a 27-26 lead in the third quarter on a touchdown run by Malique Hounshell. The Falcons got an interception from Haynes Carter with 4:45 remaining, but that wasn’t enough to seal the deal.
Christiansburg got the ball back and Graham engineered the game-winning drive.
Luke Honaker had 117 rushing yards for Abingdon, while Hounshell (19 carries, 98 yards, two TDs), Bishop Cook (12 carries, 52 yards), Lucas Brooks (123 passing yards) and Peyton McClanahan (two catches, 76 yards, TD) were the other offensive leaders for AHS.
Jack Ferguson made nine tackles for the Falcons, now 1-1 on the season.
It was Abingdon’s first game since the death of assistant coach Robb Ratcliff, who was honored prior to the contest at Falcon Field.
Holston 41, Twin Springs 16
Jordan Ezzell rushed for 88 yards on 13 carries and scored two touchdowns as defending Region 1D champion Holston improved to 2-0 with a triumph at Twin Springs.
The Cavaliers led 9-0 at halftime and then piled up the points over the final two quarters to put the home team away. Holston held a 286-159 edge in total offense.
Quarterback Brycen Sheets also had two TD jaunts in the win, while Trent Johnson piled up 78 yards on eight carries and reached the end zone. Gage Quina had a TD as well for the Cavaliers.
Twin Springs (1-1) got its touchdowns from Ryan Horne (nine carries, 59 yards) and Eli McCoy (seven carries, 47 yards). The Titans were penalized 10 times for 150 yards.
Twin Valley 52,
Montcalm (W.Va.) 6
Jeighkob Cooper tallied two touchdowns, scored on a two-point conversion and also made 10 tackles as Twin Valley opened the season in impressive fashion by trouncing the visiting Montcalm Generals.
The Panthers got a balanced attack and built a 32-0 halftime lead
Dustin Jones (eight carries, 58 yards), Larry Justice, Lane Stiltner (50 passing yards) and Jacob Justice (five carries, 57 yards) also got in on the TD party for the Panthers, while Matt Lester (six carries, 88 yards) returned an interception for a touchdown.
Jeighkob Cooper, Garrett Horton (10 tackles) and Isaac Cooper (seven tackles) led the way for the defense. Montcalm (1-1) had scored 74 points in its opening game, but got just one score against the Panthers.
Greeneville 42, Elizabethon 12
Mason Gudger rushed for 171 yards and five touchdowns as Greeneville owned Elizabethton in a matchup between two of the TSSAA’s top Class 4A teams.
Gudger scored on runs of 2, 5, 4, 40 and 1 yards.
Greeneville (3-0) piled up 386 yards of total offense.
Elizabethton (1-1) had its 31-game winning streak snapped as the Cyclones lost for the first time since a 54-21 setback to Anderson County on Nov. 9, 2018.