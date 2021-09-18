PREP FOOTBALL: Ethan Hill's heroics help Eastside beat Honaker on the gridiron for the first time

COEBURN, Va. – Since the inception of Eastside High School in 2011, the Spartans had faced Honaker six times on a football field without a win.
That streak is now over as the crew from Coeburn took an emphatic 51-22 non-district win over the Tigers on Friday night at Carl McConnell Stadium.
“ It is sweet to finally get a win over Honaker and get that monkey off our back,” Eastside coach Mike Rhodes said. “I thought my kids executed in every facet of the game really well. Offensively and defensively, we played hard and played our assignment football.”
Eastside (2-1) hasn’t lost since 5-foot-10, 175-pound senior running back Ethan Hill has been back in the lineup.
“ The kid is special,” Rhodes said. “Especially when he’s coming off an ACL [injury]. He just came back last Wednesday and got cleared to play last Thursday [against Lebanon]. Once he gets in shape, he’s going to be dangerous.”
It may not be possible to be more dangerous than Hill was against the Tigers. Hill ran for 254 yards on 25 carries and reached the end zone six times.
“ The line got everything together,” Hill said. “They got me the holes and I was able to get the touchdowns.
“ It’s amazing. I tore my ACL and it got me down bad. I didn’t think I would be able to come back and do this well. But I’ve worked hard and look at me now.”
Hill gave the momentum to the Spartans early. On their second offensive play, he broke free on a 58-yard TD run before one minute had elapsed off the clock.
Hill added touchdown runs of one and four yards. Eli McCoy snagged a 21-yard TD pass from Jaxsyn Collins to put Eastside up 26-0 with 9:12 remaining to be played in the first half.
The offensive line of the Spartans cleared the way for 332 rushing yards.
“ Ethan is a great running back, with great vision,” Rhodes said. “But they opened up the holes and made the cuts easy for Ethan and he executed. They came out and worked as a unit tonight and I was awful proud of them.”
Aidan Lowe provided a spark for Honaker, returning a kickoff 70 yards to get the Tigers on the scoreboard. But Hill provided two more TD runs of 19 and 30 yards to give Eastside a huge 39-6 advantage at the break.
The Spartans continued to roll, adding a couple of touchdowns in the second half. Honaker kept battling, scoring twice in the fourth frame.
The Tigers were held to negative yardage with three turnovers in the first half.
In their defense, Honaker was shorthanded with eight players in quarantine. Not much went right for Honaker (2-1) from the get-go.
“ The kids gave us a good effort and they fought hard,” Honaker coach Doug Hubbard said. “We’ll grow from this as a team. Coach Rhodes did a good job with his team, they were ready. My hat’s off to him.”
The first win against Honaker will be memorable for Rhodes as this is Hubbard’s final season after 39 seasons at the helm of the Tigers.
“ I want to say what a great career Coach Hubbard has had,” Rhodes said. “Us young coaches, he’s someone that we all look up to. If we can have half the career he has had, we’ll be pretty good coaches. Coach Hubbard has definitely left his imprint on Southwest Virginia.”
Honaker 0 6 0 16—22
Eastside 20 19 6 6—51
Scoring Summary
E—Hill 58 run (kick failed)
E—Hill 1 run (Hill run)
E—Hill 4 run (run failed)
E—McCoy 21 pass from Collins (kick failed)
H—Lowe 70 kickoff return (run failed)
E—Hill 19 run (kick failed)
E—Hill 30 run (McConnel kick)
E—Hill 4 run (kick failed)
H—Lowe 77 run (Dye pass from Musick)
E—Gray 64 run (kick failed)