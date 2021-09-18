PREP FOOTBALL: Ethan Hill's heroics help Eastside beat Honaker on the gridiron for the first time

COEBURN, Va. – Since the inception of Eastside High School in 2011, the Spartans had faced Honaker six times on a football field without a win.

That streak is now over as the crew from Coeburn took an emphatic 51-22 non-district win over the Tigers on Friday night at Carl McConnell Stadium.

“ It is sweet to finally get a win over Honaker and get that monkey off our back,” Eastside coach Mike Rhodes said. “I thought my kids executed in every facet of the game really well. Offensively and defensively, we played hard and played our assignment football.”

Eastside (2-1) hasn’t lost since 5-foot-10, 175-pound senior running back Ethan Hill has been back in the lineup.

“ The kid is special,” Rhodes said. “Especially when he’s coming off an ACL [injury]. He just came back last Wednesday and got cleared to play last Thursday [against Lebanon]. Once he gets in shape, he’s going to be dangerous.”

It may not be possible to be more dangerous than Hill was against the Tigers. Hill ran for 254 yards on 25 carries and reached the end zone six times.

“ The line got everything together,” Hill said. “They got me the holes and I was able to get the touchdowns.