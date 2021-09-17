PREP FOOTBALL: Emotions will run high as Tennessee High returns to gridiron after death of student

Two communities dealing with tragedy will meet in Jonesborough tonight for a football game.
While Tennessee High is mourning the loss of junior Micah Montgomery to drowning last Sunday, David Crockett suffered a loss when local media icon and radio voice Tim Cable died on the same day.
Tennessee High interim head coach Matt Chandler said that Montgomery’s father and his brother, Vikings’ senior Levon Montgomery, made it clear they wanted the Vikings to play on.
“The emotions are going to be out of sight tomorrow night for our kids and I hope for just a few hours they can just set their minds on playing football and just enjoy themselves playing the game they love and that Micah loved,” Chandler said. “That is kind of what we are going to focus on is just let yourself just try to go play hard. We are going to have to try our best to focus and just enjoy that moment.”
The popular junior running back and defensive back scored his first varsity touchdown last Friday, a 67-yard run in Tennessee High’s 33-31 win over Knox Karns. Who knew it would be his last.
“I am so happy that happened. He was so happy when he came off the field and the team was happy for him. Nobody was happier for him than Levon. Levon was the first to run out and meet him,” Chandler said. “He had that smile on his face that he always did, and then kind of finishing that backflip after the game and the team celebrating around him, a special night for him and then to lose him it has been a roller-coaster of emotions.”
In the postgame huddle after that game, Micah asked Chandler if he could do his trademark backflip, an athletic move he also demonstrated during the Vikings’ preseason media day.
“I said what I needed to say and then we finished and said, “Now, Micah with the backflip,’” Chandler said. “He did his backflip and everybody swarmed around him. That is going to be the memory that sticks with me, his smile and then that backflip.”
While Tennessee High held a school-wide memorial for Micah on Thursday at the Stone Castle, his teammates have been trying to focus their efforts on playing the Pioneers in a football game.
“These guys grew up with Micah, they have known him for years and years and they are heartbroken and some of them are really having a very hard time,” Chandler said. “The last couple of days of practice they have come out and I am so proud of them, they have tried to focus during those couple of hours each day and move on.”
Levon Montgomery, who scored two touchdowns last week and also teamed up in the secondary with his brother, is going to play and will No. 20 jersey instead of his usual No. 3.
“He says he wants to [play]. He says that he wants to wear Micah’s number so he is going to wear No. 20 for the rest of the season and then we want to retire that number at the end of the season,” Chandler said. “Levon wants to wear that number in honor of his brother.”
Support for the Montgomery family has come from across the region, and that includes David Crockett, which has dealt with its own loss when Cable succumbed to complications from COVID-19.
“We have so much respect for Crockett and the program they have and what Coach [Hayden] Chandley is doing over there is just a tremendous job,” Chandler said. “He and the people of Crockett are just reaching out to us and supporting us during this time. We are going to go out and try our best to beat each other tomorrow night, but at the same time, there has been a lot of support from them and we really appreciate that.”
These clubs have split the last two Mountain Lakes Conference titles, with the Vikings (1-1) taking it in 2019 and the Pioneers (2-2) claiming it last season, defeating Tennessee High 24-22 on a field goal with 20 seconds left on the clock.
David Crockett is led by Brenden Reid, who does it all for the Pioneers in all three phases of the game.
“It is definitely going to be a big challenge,” Chandler said. “I always feel like us and Crockett are very closely matched most years. It is a great rivalry on the field and we are going to have to definitely play a really good game tomorrow night to try to get them.”
Tennessee High had already been dealing with injuries, and now replacements have to be found for Micah. Chandler will be looking for additional production from Micah Kennedy, Josh Green and Josh Bell in the backfield and Kaleb Smith in the secondary.
“We got some combinations that we looked at in practice this week, but it is going to have to be by committee because the fact is Micah was one heckuva football player for us on both sides of the ball,” he said.
Chandler said there are plans to honor both Micah and Cable tonight, including a moment of silence with both teams, cheerleaders and others gathered together on the field, in addition to having Micah’s number 20 and Cable’s initials painted on the field.
Helmet stickers have been ordered depicting a butterfly for the Vikings, with hopes of using them for next week’s home game with Abingdon. That’s because of an incident that occurred when the team gathered at the Stone Castle last Sunday following the news of Micah’s death.
“A butterfly landed on the 20-yard-line and Micah wore No. 20 and that is where he had just done that backflip on Friday night. That butterfly landed on the 20,” Chandler said. “Our team has asked me to get some helmet stickers with a butterfly on it. That is going to happen.”
Tennessee High once dominated this series, winning the first 11 games dating back to 1995, but the Pioneers have won five of the last seven.
“When it comes down to evenly matched teams, the fewest mistakes, the fewest turnovers, stopping Reid is going to have to be a focus for us,” Chandler said. “If we take care of those things, take care of the football, we have got to take care of the mental part of the game.
“That is one thing. With what our team has been through this week, I hope we can mentally focus for this big challenge Friday night for just a few hours and give the community and our players some joy for a little while. That is what we are going to hope for.”
