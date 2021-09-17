PREP FOOTBALL: Emotions will run high as Tennessee High returns to gridiron after death of student

In the postgame huddle after that game, Micah asked Chandler if he could do his trademark backflip, an athletic move he also demonstrated during the Vikings’ preseason media day.

“I said what I needed to say and then we finished and said, “Now, Micah with the backflip,’” Chandler said. “He did his backflip and everybody swarmed around him. That is going to be the memory that sticks with me, his smile and then that backflip.”

While Tennessee High held a school-wide memorial for Micah on Thursday at the Stone Castle, his teammates have been trying to focus their efforts on playing the Pioneers in a football game.

“These guys grew up with Micah, they have known him for years and years and they are heartbroken and some of them are really having a very hard time,” Chandler said. “The last couple of days of practice they have come out and I am so proud of them, they have tried to focus during those couple of hours each day and move on.”

Levon Montgomery, who scored two touchdowns last week and also teamed up in the secondary with his brother, is going to play and will No. 20 jersey instead of his usual No. 3.