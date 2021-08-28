PREP FOOTBALL: Elliott leads Twin Springs over Northwood, 14-6

“That was a great catch,” said Northwood coach Tim Johnson. “He’s a stud.”

On Northwood’s next possession, Elliott intercepted a pass by Northwood quarterback Seth DeBusk from his safety position and returned it into Panther territory.

“One of my teammates told me to watch out for the pass,” Elliott said. “I saw their quarterback roll out and when he threw it up I went and got it.”

That INT set the stage for the game-winning touchdown for the Titans as Ryan Horne (20 carries, 113 yards) capped an eight-play, 38-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run.

It was only fitting that Elliott caught the pass on the two-point conversion following Horne’s scoring jaunt to put the finishing touches on his sterling performance.

“You put those guys in positions and at the end of the day they are going to be athletes and make plays,” Warner said. “Mason’s one of the better athletes around.”

For Northwood, it was a night of missed opportunities as the Panthers made several costly gaffes and managed just 75 yards of total offense.