PREP FOOTBALL: Elliott leads Twin Springs over Northwood, 14-6

SALTVILLE, Va. – Mason Elliott hasn’t been on quarantine and neither can he be contained on the football field.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound senior had a touchdown reception, snagged an interception and caught a successful two-point conversion pass in the game’s final 9:05 in leading the way for the Twin Springs Titans in their 14-6 season-opening win over the Northwood Panthers on Saturday night.
Twin Springs recently had a 10-day hiatus due to COVID-19 protocols and Elliot was one of just five players on the Titans’ roster who was not quarantined since he is vaccinated.
The Titans didn’t return to full strength on the practice field until Friday and that was for a light walk-through session.
“Put the words circus and virtual practice together and that’s what our last 10 days have been like,” said Twin Springs coach Keith Warner. “It’s the second time we’ve been quarantined already this season. It’s incredible what our guys overcame tonight. The whole game nothing went our way – penalties, lack of focus – but our kids battled through it.”
After a scoreless first half, Northwood took a 6-0 lead 27 seconds into the third quarter as Blaine Joannou ripped off a 27-yard touchdown run.
Twin Springs tied the score when Elliott made a highlight-reel diving catch in the end zone to corral a pass from Abel Dingus on 4th-and-15 from the 15-yard line. Landing on the pigskin, Elliot had the wind knocked the breathe out of him as he held on.
“That was a great catch,” said Northwood coach Tim Johnson. “He’s a stud.”
On Northwood’s next possession, Elliott intercepted a pass by Northwood quarterback Seth DeBusk from his safety position and returned it into Panther territory.
“One of my teammates told me to watch out for the pass,” Elliott said. “I saw their quarterback roll out and when he threw it up I went and got it.”
That INT set the stage for the game-winning touchdown for the Titans as Ryan Horne (20 carries, 113 yards) capped an eight-play, 38-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run.
It was only fitting that Elliott caught the pass on the two-point conversion following Horne’s scoring jaunt to put the finishing touches on his sterling performance.
“You put those guys in positions and at the end of the day they are going to be athletes and make plays,” Warner said. “Mason’s one of the better athletes around.”
For Northwood, it was a night of missed opportunities as the Panthers made several costly gaffes and managed just 75 yards of total offense.
“What’s frustrating is we’ve got good kids that play their guts out and I felt the difference in the game was mental mistakes,” Johnson said. “You love ‘em so much it frustrates you that they just need to get out of their own way sometimes and once they do they’ll be all right.”
Twin Springs also figures to be all right and the Titans were predicted to finish second in the Cumberland District preseason coaches poll.
The Titans shook off a 10-day hiatus, 14 penalties for 125 yards and a long road trip to Smyth County to be 1-0.
“We were a little rusty tonight,” Elliott said. “But I have a lot of faith in this team.”
Twin Springs 0 0 0 0—14
Northwood 0 0 6 0—6
Scoring Summary
N – Joannou 27 run (kick failed)
TS – Elliott 15 pass from Dingus (run failed)
TS – Horne 2 run (Elliott pass from Dingus)
Team Stats
First Downs: TS 14, N 5; Rushes-Yards: TS 36-163, N 19-52; Passing Yards: TS 105, N 23; Comp.-Att.-Int.: TS 9-17-0, N 3-8-3; Fumbles-Lost: TS 1-0, N 1-0; Penalties-Yards: TS 14-125, N 6-27; Punts-Average: TS 2-37.5, N 4-26.5
