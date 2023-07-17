Among the many jobs for Josh Holt as football coach at Tennessee High is putting together a non-conference schedule.

It isn’t as easy as just simply picking up the phone.

“It went a lot smoother than I thought it would because it is scary,” said Holt, in his second season as head coach of the Vikings. “Every day you are wondering if he will call back or who do I need to call, who is calling in. It is a little bit scary.”

Holt was able to put together a challenging non-league slate to go with the Mountain Lakes Conference schedule for the 2023 season, with five home games and five on the road. It wasn’t exactly in the order he would have liked, with the final three games of the regular season all away from the Stone Castle, but it is better than last year’s six road games.

“You want it split. You want five here and five wherever because last year we were away six times and it was a nightmare,” Holt said. “We did even it up five and five, but as far as spreading it out across the schedule, that is probably the toughest part because the state kind of sets your district when you play them and then you had to fill in the blanks.

“How it fell was how it fell, but as long as you have got five and five, I feel like you should feel pretty good about your schedule.”

After opening the last four seasons with 6A Dobyns-Bennett, Tennessee High will begin the 2023 campaign at home with 4A powerhouse Greeneville, which won state titles in 2017-18 and finished 12-1 in each of two seasons.

“I don’t see any dropoff at all. It is two really good football teams, whether it is D-B or Greeneville,” said Holt, who played and served as an assistant coach at Tennessee High. “We are excited to play somebody different, but it is still a very good test for us and we will see exactly who we are and what we can do that week.”

That game will be followed by a visit to Sullivan East, the first matchup between those schools since 2010.

“We have got that taken care of, hopefully we can keep that going. That will be an exciting time,” said Holt, who played at Emory & Henry with Sullivan East head coach JC Simmons. “Our rivals have always been kind of distant rivals. Our conference rivals recently have been Boone and Crockett. Every day in and out, we don’t run into those guys at Walmart or in church and the parents don’t work together, but now you we get East back on the schedule and we see those people at Walmart.

“Me and JC were on the same college football team so we know each other so it is pretty neat. We are starting to build that rivalry back because we didn’t have a rival for a while, especially since the V-T game has kind of gone away.”

That is a rivalry that Holt would like to see renewed. Virginia High and Tennessee High last played in 2019.

“I would love to. It is just so good for everybody and it is a big deal here,” he said. “I taught at Virginia High for a couple of years and it is a big deal everywhere you go. It is a pretty cool deal.”

There are other local rivals on the slate as well, including West Ridge, Gate City — who the Vikings haven’t played since 2000 — and Abingdon, where Holt served as an assistant in the past. This will be the Vikings’ fourth meeting with the Falcons since 2019 after last playing in 1954.

“That is something to build that rivalry with Abingdon. We run into them, we see them a lot more than we would see somebody from Gray,” Holt said. “It is pretty cool because I coached at Abingdon, I still know a lot of those guys, I am still familiar with them, that is a great place.

“That is a good game for both schools. Both schools will travel well, it is not that far of a haul for anybody, it is not a big, expensive trip. They are always coached well, they play great football, they have got good kids. They have got a nice stadium, it is not like you are hurting every time you go there and play.”

In addition to five non-conference games, the Vikings will also face Morristown West, Daniel Boone and David Crockett in the Mountain Lakes, along with league newcomers Cocke County and Sevier County. Cherokee has dropped down to Class 4A.

Daniel Boone finished with its first-ever unbeaten regular season in 2022 and could be considered the favorite heading into this season.

“That is a very well-coached football team and that goes the same all the way across the board for us,” said Holt, whose Vikings will host Morristown East and Cherokee in a three-team scrimmage on Aug. 4 and will scrimmage Virginia High the following week, although the date has not been set. “Morristown West, they have a bunch of kids. They are a big school and they are coached well. Crockett, a bunch of kids, good athletes, coached well. Sevier County, always, always coached well and Cocke County is tough kids and coached well.

“The favorite is whoever plays the most consistent, most disciplined and most error-free football for the longest time.”