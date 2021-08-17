PREP FOOTBALL: District 1-4A has been home to state champions the last four seasons

Comment: “We feel pretty good about this group. Most of our guys have put in a lot of work and bought into what we are trying to get this program to. We’ve got a few guys that have played a lot of ball for us, so we have quite a bit of experience. Garrison has been really good this summer in 7-on-7 and in our scrimmages. We really like our skill guys. So, we are going to try to throw it around a little bit this year. Our O-Line has done a pretty good job of protecting Garrison in our scrimmages.