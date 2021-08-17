PREP FOOTBALL: District 1-4A has been home to state champions the last four seasons

There is little doubt to Sullivan East football coach J.C. Simmons that the Northeastern Conference, also known as District 1-4A, is one of the toughest football leagues in all of Tennessee.
“I would put this league against any of them in the state,” said Simmons, during the Patriots’ preseason football media day last week. “I don’t think there is necessarily a straight top to bottom, everybody can play and I think everybody has a puncher’s chance at any point.”
There are reasons for such sentiments.
The last four Class 4A state champs reside in the league. Greeneville won 30 straight games and two state titles from 2017-18 and Elizabethton is currently riding a 30-game win streak, having claimed state crowns in 2019-20.
The TSSAA underwent reclassification after last school year, which resulted in some changes to the league.
Both Volunteer and Seymour have joined the ranks after dropping from Class 5 to Class 4, while Union County was placed in Region 2-4A.
In addition, both Sullivan Central and Sullivan South are no longer in existence, combining with with Sullivan North to create West Ridge for the 2021-22 school year.
Here is a brief look at the six-team Northeastern Conference.
District 1-4A Northeastern Conference
Elizabethton
Location: Elizabethton
Nickname: Cyclones
Head coach: Shawn Witten
2020 record: 15-0, 6-0 (4A state champions)
Key returnees: (6 offense, 8 defense). QB Bryson Rollins; WR Jake Roberts; RB Cade Russell, Nate Stephens; OL Connor Johnson, Owen Slagle; DE Brad Cannon, Caleb Johnson; DT Trenton Taylor, Drew Turner, Grayson Hatfield; LB Blake Stewart. (return all 5 defensive lineman).
Coach comment: “We have great challenges ahead of us. We have set a standard to be the best and raise the bar. We have graduated over 25 players that played monumental in our success. We are going to rely on our underclassmen who have witnessed what it takes to compete at a high level. Game experience in certain spots will be an area that we need to get better in a hurry. Our schedule this season is also very tough. Our first 6 games are against some of the best teams around.”
________________________________________Grainger
Location: Rutledge
Nickname: Grizzlies
Head coach: Michael Manis
2020 record: 6-5, 3-3
Key returnees: WR/DB Landon Patterson, Ty Overbay; RB/DB Cainin Long; RB/LB Sam Andres, Tucker Gillette, Ian Dortch, Blake Morse; QB/LB Dylan Fowler; OL/DL Hayden Carroll; DL Alejadro Ramirez.
Comment: Team expectations are “to be back in the playoffs, to be a physical and sound football team. We are undersized in some positions so we need to play bigger than we are...We are only returners five returners from last year’s team. No returning players on the offensive or defensive line, playing two sophomores, two juniors, one senior on offensive line.”
Greeneville
Location: Greeneville
Nickname: Greene Devils
Head coach: Eddie Spradlin
2020 record: 9-4, 5-1
Key returnees: (9 offense, 8 defense) RB Mason Gudger; WR/CB Jakobi Gillespie, Jaden Stevenson; WR/FS Mason Laws; QB Brady Quillen; OL Terry Grove, Cameron Lester, Mikeal Pillar; DT Rashard Claridy; LB Isaac Brown, Grayson Hite, Anthony Petersen; SS Jackson Tillery.
Comment: “We are excited about our football season this fall. There are high expectations for this football team like there is for every Greeneville football team at this time of year. We are playing a very tough schedule this year, so it will be a big challenge for my football team but they are excited about the opportunity. I want our football team to continue to improve each week so we are at our best when the playoffs start.”
Seymour
Location: Seymour
Nickname: Eagles
Head coach: Scott Branton
2020 record: 0-11, 0-6
Key returnees: No information received.
Comment: Seymour has lost 11 straight games dating back to 2019. (Actually 12, but one loss last season was due to COVID-19 issues). Sullivan East has split two meetings with Seymour. The Eagles are 5-46 against Elizabethton and 4-13 in games with Greeneville.
Sullivan East
Location: Bluff City
Nickname: Patriots
Head coach: J.C. Simmons
2020 record: 3-8, 1-5
Key returnees: WR Luke Hare, Hunter Brown; RB Dominic Cross; OL Peyton Miller, Jack White, William Whitehead; DL Christian Blevins; LB Eli Richardson, Dawson Jones; DB Kaden Roberts.
Comment: “The main thing I like is when you watch these guys at practice and the energy they try to bring to each other and what my coaching staff is trying to bring to table each day. We talk about Friday’s is only two hours, we are in practice countless hours before that throughout the week. Why not enjoy what we are doing on the daily [basis] instead of just worrying about Friday night. Friday night is the treat at the end of the week.”
Volunteer
Location: Church Hill
Nickname: Falcons
Head coach: Jesse McMillian
2020 record: 3-7, 2-4
Key returnees: (6 returnees on both sides of ball). QB Garrison Barrett (1,292 pass yards in 2020); WR/DB Andrew Knittel, Heath Miller, Riley Littleton; RB/LB Jared Counts;
RB/LB/K Dawson Dykes; TE/LB Cason Christian; OL/DL Thomas Galloway; DL Ethan Rimer; OL Cole Pennington, Jackson Barrett.
Comment: “We feel pretty good about this group. Most of our guys have put in a lot of work and bought into what we are trying to get this program to. We’ve got a few guys that have played a lot of ball for us, so we have quite a bit of experience. Garrison has been really good this summer in 7-on-7 and in our scrimmages. We really like our skill guys. So, we are going to try to throw it around a little bit this year. Our O-Line has done a pretty good job of protecting Garrison in our scrimmages.
“Defensively, we still got a long ways to go. We got to get them to get off blocks and run to the ball better. Jared Counts, Dawson Sykes, Jaden Cutright and Riley Littleton are guys that have started for us 3 or 4 years. We know they can play, but we got to get some of the other guys to do a better job.
“Overall, we’re excited about this year. We feel like we are going to have a chance, which is something that has not always been the case at Volunteer.”
