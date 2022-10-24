Prep Football: Despite loss to Honaker, Patrick Henry holds on to top spot in VHSL Region 1D playoff rating scale

VHSL Playoff Power Points
Rating Scale
Region 1D
Record Rating
Patrick Henry 5-3 19.25
Grundy 5-3 19.00
Rye Cove 6-1 18.42
Twin Springs 5-2 17.28
Holston 5-3 17.00
Honaker 5-3 16.25
Lebanon 5-4 15.55
Rural Retreat 4-3 15.42
J.I. Burton 4-4 15.12
Hurley 4-4 14.87
Northwood 3-5 12.62
Thomas Walker 3-5 12.12
Castlewood 1-7 9.87
Eastside 0-9 9.00
Chilhowie 0-8 8.75
Region 1C
Record Rating
Grayson County 8-0 20.50
George Wythe 5-3 18.62
Galax 4-3 18.42
Narrows 6-1 17.57
Giles 3-4 15.57
Bath County 4-4 14.50
Fort Chiswell 2-6 12.62
Covington 1-7 12.12
Parry McCluer 2-6 11.75
Eastern Montgomery 2-5 11.14
Craig County 2-4 10.66
Region 2D
Record Rating
Graham 8-0 27.25
Ridgeview 8-0 25.50
Gate City 6-2 21.75
Virginia High 6-2 21.37
Union 5-3 20.50
Lee High 5-3 20.37
Tazewell 5-4 18.66
Richlands 2-6 15.25
Wise Central 3-5 14.75
John Battle 1-7 13.62
Marion 1-7 11.62
Region 2C
Record Rating
Radford 8-0 27.00
Martinsville 7-1 24.87
Appomattox 6-3 20.77
Glenvar 5-3 20.62
Floyd County 6-2 20.37
Alleghany 5-4 18.55
Dan River 4-4 16.75
Gretna 3-5 16.62
Chatham 4-4 16.25
James River 3-5 15.62
Patrick County 2-6 14.00
Nelson County 1-7 11.12
Region 3D
Record Rating
Lord Botetourt 7-1 25.87
Bassett 6-2 23.62
Magna Vista 5-3 23.37
Christiansburg 5-3 22.87
Cave Spring 5-3 22.75
Staunton River 5-3 19.37
Abingdon 4-4 18.62
Hidden Valley 3-6 17.33
William Byrd 2-6 16.87
Carroll County 1-7 15.12
Northside 0-8 14.50
Tunstall 0-8 12.75