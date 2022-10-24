 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Cootie Browns
breaking

Prep Football: Despite loss to Honaker, Patrick Henry holds on to top spot in VHSL Region 1D playoff rating scale

  • 0
Virginia High vs Honaker Football

Friday, October 7, 2022. Virginia High's #21 Conner Davidson is pushed out of bounds by Honaker's Aidan Lowe. Photo Credit : Earl Neikirk/Neikirk Image

 Earl Neikirk

VHSL Playoff Power Points

Rating Scale

Region 1D

Record Rating

Patrick Henry 5-3 19.25

Grundy 5-3 19.00

Rye Cove 6-1 18.42

Twin Springs 5-2 17.28

Holston 5-3 17.00

Honaker 5-3 16.25

Lebanon 5-4 15.55

Rural Retreat 4-3 15.42

J.I. Burton 4-4 15.12

Hurley 4-4 14.87

Northwood 3-5 12.62

Thomas Walker 3-5 12.12

People are also reading…

Castlewood 1-7 9.87

Eastside 0-9 9.00

Chilhowie 0-8 8.75

Region 1C

Record Rating

Grayson County 8-0 20.50

George Wythe 5-3 18.62

Galax 4-3 18.42

Narrows 6-1 17.57

Giles 3-4 15.57

Bath County 4-4 14.50

Fort Chiswell 2-6 12.62

Covington 1-7 12.12

Parry McCluer 2-6 11.75

Eastern Montgomery 2-5 11.14

Craig County 2-4 10.66

Region 2D

Record Rating

Graham 8-0 27.25

Ridgeview 8-0 25.50

Gate City 6-2 21.75

Virginia High 6-2 21.37

Union 5-3 20.50

Lee High 5-3 20.37

Tazewell 5-4 18.66

Richlands 2-6 15.25

Wise Central 3-5 14.75

John Battle 1-7 13.62

Marion 1-7 11.62

Region 2C

Record Rating

Radford 8-0 27.00

Martinsville 7-1 24.87

Appomattox 6-3 20.77

Glenvar 5-3 20.62

Floyd County 6-2 20.37

Alleghany 5-4 18.55

Dan River 4-4 16.75

Gretna 3-5 16.62

Chatham 4-4 16.25

James River 3-5 15.62

Patrick County 2-6 14.00

Nelson County 1-7 11.12

Region 3D

Record Rating

Lord Botetourt 7-1 25.87

Bassett 6-2 23.62

Magna Vista 5-3 23.37

Christiansburg 5-3 22.87

Cave Spring 5-3 22.75

Staunton River 5-3 19.37

Abingdon 4-4 18.62

Hidden Valley 3-6 17.33

William Byrd 2-6 16.87

Carroll County 1-7 15.12

Northside 0-8 14.50

Tunstall 0-8 12.75

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Football Predictions

Prep Football Predictions

Ten high school football games are on top tonight, including Grundy at Hurley, Ridgeview at Abingdon and West Ridge at Tennessee. Check out the predictions for each of those 10 games. 

Pressure doesn't faze Ridgeview's O'Quinn

Pressure doesn't faze Ridgeview's O'Quinn

Ridgeview High School sophomore quarterback Ryan O’Quinn attracted statewide attention last season for his success as a passer.

The Ridgeview players marvel at O’Quinn for another reason.

Prep football predictions

Prep football predictions

A trio of high school football games will be held on Southwest Virginia tonight, including Lebanon-Holston, Rural Retreat-Northwood and Pulaski County-Graham. Check out the predictions for those games. 

Boyd's comfort shows for Golden Wave

Boyd's comfort shows for Golden Wave

Isaiah Boyd didn’t exactly hit the ground running a year ago for the football team at Grundy High School. He certainly has in year two with the Golden Wave. 

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant buys major league pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts