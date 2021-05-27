PREP FOOTBALL: Derrick Patterson named new coach at Virginia High

Derrick Patterson is departing the only place he’s ever coached for a job opportunity he felt was too good to pass up.
The 32-year-old was officially announced as the new head football coach of the Virginia High Bearcats on Thursday after seven seasons as the gridiron boss at Holston.
Patterson fills the VHS vacancy that occurred when Michael Crist left earlier this month to take over the program at Radford following eight years in Bristol.
“They reached out to me a couple of weeks ago and I applied,” Patterson said. “As we went through the process and everything unfolded, my wife [Kati] and I really believe that God was leading our family to this opportunity and this is where we were meant to be.”
Patterson went 24-47 with three playoff appearances while at the helm of Holston and his tenure was highlighted by a milestone spring 2021 season.
The Cavaliers finished 6-2, won the program’s first Hogoheegee District title since 1984 and claimed the team’s first regional championship since 2009. The season ended with a 27-6 loss to Galax in the VHSL Class 1 state semifinals.
They did so with a roster numbering 24 players.
Patterson met with Holston’s players on Thursday to inform them that he was moving on.
“It was a really special season and just showed how far the program has come,” Patterson said. “We also had to overcome the limitations and restrictions due to the pandemic. I told the players, ‘You were the reason for the change, you were the ones that made that possible with how hard you played and worked for each other.’ I was just blessed to be a part of it.”
Patterson was a defensive tackle at Covington High School in Virginia and Emory & Henry College before entering the coaching profession as an assistant on Jason Matlock’s coaching staff in 2011. Matlock is currently the principal at Virginia Middle School.
“We love the school, community and administration at Holston and they have always been great to us,” Patterson said. “We’re very proud of what we accomplished there.”
Patterson experienced some lean years at Holston, including a winless campaign during his second season on the job, but he never lost his enthusiasm or determination.
“The thing that I liked about him beyond this season was that every single year his team was playing better at the end of the year than they were when the season started,” said Holston athletic director Travis Gray. “Even during that 0-10 season they were out there competing and getting better each week.”
Gray said a search for Patterson’s replacement at Holston will begin immediately.
Patterson was immensely popular among his players. He was the first Black head football coach in the history of the Hogoheegee District and will be the first minority head football coach at VHS.
He was the Hogoheegee District and Region 1D coach of the year this season and the NFL’s Washington Football Team also honored him during Week 9 as one of the state’s top coaches.
“What impressed me the most was how hard-nosed Coach P was and his grit,” said Logan Walden, a senior wide receiver/defensive back for Holston. “Even through the hard times when the program wasn’t winning much at all. The biggest thing I took from Coach P was discipline and how to be a better man.”
Virginia High went 3-3 during the spring 2021 season with wins over Grundy, Marion and John Battle. The Bearcats suffered lopsided losses to Richlands, Lebanon and Graham.
VHS has just two playoff victories since winning the regional championship in 1987.
Running back Stevie Thomas, quarterback Brody Jones, wide receiver Patrick Poku, defensive lineman Kavonta Smith, linebacker Ajaani Delaney and defensive back Conner Davidson were among the underclassmen who had good seasons for VHS in the spring.
The announcement of Patterson’s appointment occurred exactly three months before his official debut with the Bearcats takes place on Aug. 27 at Gene Malcolm Stadium against the Tazewell Bulldogs. He plans to meet with his new team soon.
“I’m very excited for the opportunity,” Patterson said. “From what I hear, they have 18 starters coming back and as of now, the whole coaching staff will be back. There’s some promise for good things to happen in the future. I’m just trying to focus one day at a time right now and working on getting to know each other and building relationships.”
Patterson’s people skills were among the many traits that impressed Virginia High athletic director Brad Harper.
“We had a lot of great interest in the program and as we went through the process, he was a candidate that checked all the boxes,” Harper said. “He develops great relationships with kids and built the program to be very successful at Holston. I feel like he’s going to do a lot of good things and have a positive impact on our kids, our program and our community. We got a great football coach and an even better person.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570