PREP FOOTBALL: Derrick Patterson named new coach at Virginia High

“It was a really special season and just showed how far the program has come,” Patterson said. “We also had to overcome the limitations and restrictions due to the pandemic. I told the players, ‘You were the reason for the change, you were the ones that made that possible with how hard you played and worked for each other.’ I was just blessed to be a part of it.”

Patterson was a defensive tackle at Covington High School in Virginia and Emory & Henry College before entering the coaching profession as an assistant on Jason Matlock’s coaching staff in 2011. Matlock is currently the principal at Virginia Middle School.

“We love the school, community and administration at Holston and they have always been great to us,” Patterson said. “We’re very proud of what we accomplished there.”

Patterson experienced some lean years at Holston, including a winless campaign during his second season on the job, but he never lost his enthusiasm or determination.

“The thing that I liked about him beyond this season was that every single year his team was playing better at the end of the year than they were when the season started,” said Holston athletic director Travis Gray. “Even during that 0-10 season they were out there competing and getting better each week.”