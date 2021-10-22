PREP FOOTBALL: Delaney's heroics help Virginia High earn victory over previously unbeaten CHilhowie

Chilhowie (7-1) can relate as the Warriors were playing their third game in six days on Thursday.

“We weren’t going to use that as an excuse,” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson. “We didn’t play well Monday [in a 7-0 win over Northwood], but survived. We didn’t have anything for Virginia High tonight. We’re homecoming every time we come down here and more times than not we’ve ruined their homecoming, but it was not to be this year.”

D.J. Martin threw a touchdown pass to Chase Lewis and also rushed for a score for Chilhowie, which has been bit by the injury bug. The Warriors play at Patrick Henry next Friday and host Holston on Nov. 5 in two big Hogoheegee District clashes.

The good news for Chilhowie is Delaney and Thomas won’t be suiting up for the Rebels or Cavaliers.

“Virginia High definitely has some studs,” Robinson said. “I think they match up speed-wise with anybody they are going to play.”

You can also bet Delaney will appear early and often in the scouting reports compiled by the opposition for the season’s remainder.

Also, does Delaney like making plays on offense or defense better?

“Whatever gets us the win,” Delaney said.