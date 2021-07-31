PREP FOOTBALL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jaden Keller, Tennessee High

“Jaden is just one of those special players, very rarely have we been able to coach somebody like Jaden. He just had great instincts too,” Chandler said. “On top of his size and athleticism, he is just a smart football player and he had to do a lot on the back end in helping us with our adjustments.

“He was a real leader back there too. When you play that position you set a lot of our coverages that we have set and dealing with motions so he had a lot to do on top of just being a tremendous football player.”

Keller has made a smooth transition at Virginia Tech, wearing No. 54 and playing linebacker for the Hokies.

“It is a completely different atmosphere from high school,” Keller said. “I am taking it all in. I am listening to all the veterans on the team. I am loving it.”

Chandler agrees with Keller that his best days on the gridiron are ahead of him. That is good news for Virginia Tech fans, not so good for the opposition.

“Jaden is one that will put in the work in the weight room and conditioning, I mean he does not shy away from that one bit, he loves it,” Chandler said. “Here he is hitting his age when he is working as hard as he is and he is really going to be getting strong and big and fast.