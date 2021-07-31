PREP FOOTBALL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jaden Keller, Tennessee High

Matt Chandler still remembers that night. So do many who were there.
While Tennessee High dropped a decision at Dobyns-Bennett to open the 2019 season, it was a couple of electrifying touchdown receptions by Jaden Keller that will long be remembered by Vikings everywhere.
“That was a moment where people realized we had a special football player,” said Chandler, serving this season as Tennessee High’s interim head coach.
Tennessee High quarterback Cole McBrayer connected with Keller on two passes, and he did the rest, turning on the speed for 160 yards and touchdowns from 84 and 76 yards.
“I think that was my little breakthrough, that is when I started to pop off,” said Keller, who is now a freshman football player at Virginia Tech. “That was the beginning. That is when it started to happen. I guess it definitely opened some eyes in that game.”
Those big plays continued, including a 97-yard kick return for a touchdown the following week against Daniel Boone. Yet, Keller began to realize his future was on the other side of the ball. .
“My junior year I was always leaning toward the offensive side, but once I hit my senior year it switched to defense,” he said. “I guess it is a lot more action, a lot quicker at safety, just a physical adjustment.”
Keller credited with former Tennessee High head coach Mike Mays for beginning his transition to defense by putting in the work in the weight room.
“I think whenever I started getting serious with Coach Mays and I started going to the gym in the morning before school, that really helped get my body prepared for the football workouts and the different level of physicality,” Keller said. “I think the last two years were definitely a big help to how well I will do in college.”
His mere presence on defense this season was a deterrent for rival offenses.
“Jaden was one where people tried to stay away from him,” said Chandler, who was Tennessee High’s defensive coordinator prior to this season.
Keller did it so well that the 6-foot-3, 210-pound “Will” linebacker for the Hokies has been chosen as the Bristol Herald Courier Defensive Player of the Year for the 2020 season.
“With the number of people you are picking from here to be chosen, that is quite an honor and shows how special a player Jaden was for us and will be in the future,” Chandler said.
“It makes me feel like all my hard work has paid off for me as long as I keep on working,” added Keller. “As long as I keep working hard I will do fine. All my hard work is paying off for me. I am basically going to keep going.”
Keller contributed 39 solo tackles and assisted on 13 more in eight games for the Vikings, who finished 4-4, with three games not played due to COVID-19 protocols. He also had three tackles for loss and one sack, while also contributing three forced fumbles, three pass breakups, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown for the Vikings.
Also a weapon on offense, Keller caught 29 passes for 399 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for 139 yards and four more scores. He electrified with a 78-yard kick return for a score after being selected homecoming king against Volunteer, and also caught a screen pass from Steven Johnson and turned it into another 78-yard touchdown against Cocke County.
“We knew Jaden was going to be one of those guys that was obviously going to end up being a two-way player, very important on both sides,” Chandler said. “Offensively, at D-B, when he took those to the house, but all along, he started at safety his junior and senior year. He helped us in a depth role as a sophomore there too.”
While his senior season numbers weren’t eye-popping, it showed the opposition’s intent to simply look for other areas to attack. Keller noticed it too, but made his presence felt, such as his bone-crushing, helmet-rattling hit that broke up a pass intended for Dobyns-Bennett’s Trent Cody in last year’s season opener.
“That was one heck of a hit,” Chandler said. “That was something that players with Jaden’s abilities can do. That was a special hit.”
Even Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton noticed.
“Coach Hamilton talked about that hit,” Keller said. “That definitely had some eyes around it.”
Keller arrived at Tennessee High as a freshman with promise, but a broken leg ended his season.
“A lot of people - not us and coaches around us – but there wasn’t much said about him because people didn’t get to see him play as a freshman,” Chandler said.
He didn’t let adversity keep him from the football field, even if the injury may have slowed his development some.
“I feel like my best football is ahead of me,” he said. “Whenever I was in the hospital Coach Mays came with my mom and said that after this injury you are going to get to work so this will never happen again. I feel like the injury kind of motivated me to go all out and not let it happen again.”
Chandler has pleased as Keller made his presence felt on defense over his final two seasons, calling the signals for his secondary in addition to running to the football. He had to recognize formations and quickly get his mates in the right positions to make plays.
“Jaden is just one of those special players, very rarely have we been able to coach somebody like Jaden. He just had great instincts too,” Chandler said. “On top of his size and athleticism, he is just a smart football player and he had to do a lot on the back end in helping us with our adjustments.
“He was a real leader back there too. When you play that position you set a lot of our coverages that we have set and dealing with motions so he had a lot to do on top of just being a tremendous football player.”
Keller has made a smooth transition at Virginia Tech, wearing No. 54 and playing linebacker for the Hokies.
“It is a completely different atmosphere from high school,” Keller said. “I am taking it all in. I am listening to all the veterans on the team. I am loving it.”
Chandler agrees with Keller that his best days on the gridiron are ahead of him. That is good news for Virginia Tech fans, not so good for the opposition.
“Jaden is one that will put in the work in the weight room and conditioning, I mean he does not shy away from that one bit, he loves it,” Chandler said. “Here he is hitting his age when he is working as hard as he is and he is really going to be getting strong and big and fast.
“He was good for us, but he is just now coming into his real potential.”
Keller is enjoying life as a college athlete, and hopes to work his way into a rotation for the Hokies in the season ahead.
“I am feeling great. It is definitely an adjustment, but I am definitely getting used to the college football life,” he said. “I love all my teammates. I love the environment. It is definitely helping me get better as an athlete so I love it here.
“I think if I keep on performing I will get some playing time on the field this year.”
