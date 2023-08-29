Donnie Pruitt, the winningest coach in the history of George Wythe High School’s football program and the man who guided the Maroons to their first state championship on the gridiron, died on Sunday morning.

Pruitt, 75, passed away at 12:55 a.m. at his home in Wytheville after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia, according to his son, Preston.

Donnie Pruitt compiled a 79-24 record at GW from 2000-2008 with six Hogoheegee District titles, two Region C crowns and 2002 VHSL Group A, Division 2 state gold.

He spent 32 total seasons teaching the finer points of football at GW – 23 seasons as an assistant and nine as a head coach

“I couldn’t have found a better place,” he told the Bristol Herald Courier in the spring of 2009 upon announcing his retirement.

A Chilhowie High School graduate, Pruitt became a record-breaking wide receiver from 1965-68 at Emory & Henry College and the reliable target for future Canadian Football League quarterback Sonny Wade finished his career with the Wasps with 161 receptions. He had 19 catches in a 1967 game against Carson-Newman.

After receiving his diploma from E&H, he embarked on a coaching career and found success in multiple sports.

He was an assistant coach at Abingdon and Powell Valley before arriving in Wytheville.

Along with coaching football as an assistant to Cecil Maddux at Powell Valley, Pruitt was on head coach Burrell Paye’s basketball staff in 1974 when the Vikings went unbeaten en route to the VHSL Group A state championship. He was an assistant basketball coach and led the middle-school hoops program for years at George Wythe as well.

Pruitt directed Powell Valley to plenty of track and field trophies too and his track teams at GW won 11 district titles and three regional championships under his watch.

Yet, football Friday nights were where he gained the most acclaim.

Bill Kidd, Paul Wheeler, Billy Haun, Jim Dotson and Larry Russell were the football coaches Pruitt served under during his days as an assistant at George Wythe.

Haun coached the Maroons from 1984-86 and is now the Executive Director of the Virginia High School League.

“I believe my best memory of coaching with Coach Pruitt was our first year together,” Haun said. “Donnie was calling the offense. We were playing Radford and we were backed up on our end of the field, I believe we were inside our own 10 yard line. It was early in the game and the score was close. After Donnie sent in the play, I ask him what we were running. He looked at me with a little smile and said ‘You don’t want to know right now.’ We ended up running a play-action pass and threw it out of our own end zone. It was a completion and we got a first down. Donnie’s experience knew what would work in that situation.”

A dandy defensive coordinator, he took over at the helm of the Maroons as a new century dawned after paying his dues.

He never had a sub-.500 record as a head coach and the crowning achievement came in 2002 when George Wythe went 13-1 and raised the state title trophy in December with a 26-12 victory over Buckingham County at James Madison University’s Bridgeforth Stadium.

Memorable playoff triumphs over Radford (33-7), Floyd County (20-16) and Gate City (21-20) preceded the ultimate victory in what was a memorable run to the championship.

“It was just go out, play hard and see what happens,” Pruitt said of that ’02 team in a 2012 interview with the Bristol Herald Courier. “That was just a team that played really well together and wasn’t going to lose.”

His teams were always talented and Pruitt knew how to get the most out of that talent.

Dedication, discipline and determination were at the center of his coaching philosophy.

“I remember Coach Pruitt picking me up early before school the winter after the 2001 season to go to the weight room to work out before school started,” said Jesse Irvin, a standout on the state championship squad. “It had be 5 or 6 a.m. I can still see his Ford Explorer pulling into our driveway in the dark and him unlocking the weight room so I could work out. My biggest takeaway from Coach Pruitt was to outwork your opponent before you even step on the field, fight fair and hit ‘em with 100 percent every time. Respectfully, we were never outworked nor faced off with a team tougher than us.”

Pruitt’s 2007 squad won the Region C, Division 2 title with a memorable overtime win over Giles before losing at Gate City in the state semifinals at Legion Field. The Maroons went 9-1 in 2004 and didn’t make the playoffs as the VHSL postseason was much harder to crack at that time than it is now.

“Coach Pruitt was a tremendous coach to play for,” said Larry McCoy, a 2008 George Wythe graduate. “He was a master communicator with his players and always had us prepared for the moment. … Watching tape with him was always special. A great overall football mind, but defense was his specialty. I learned early on what it meant to be a student of the game.

“I remember playing in many games knowing what play was coming based off watching tape with him during the week. He slowed the game down tremendously for us. In addition, the defensive front he installed to defend the single-wing offense leading up to our region championship game against Giles in ‘07 was instrumental in our win that day.”

McCoy became a highly-decorated running back at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, played professionally in Germany and is now an assistant coach at Duquesne. He was one of several of Pruitt’s pupils who played at the NCAA Division I level and among many more who eventually entered the coaching realm.

Current Grayson County coach Stephen James is a 1989 George Wythe graduate and learned from Pruitt during his playing days as a tight end and linebacker for the Maroons.

“Coach was probably one of the reasons I’m where I am now,” James said. “He was probably one of the best history teachers I had, hands down, including all of my college classes. He was fun to be around, but would get on your butt whenever you needed it.

“He was a great motivator, a great man and as I got older in the coaching profession, a great mentor and friend. … Probably the biggest thing I always try to take from his knowledge is just have fun as much as possible while trying to motivate a bunch of 15 to 18-year-olds. Hug ‘em when they need it, and chew ‘em when they need it. If kids know you care, most will run through a wall for ya. The world has lost a good man, but there are a lot of men around Southwest Virginia and beyond that he had a major influence on in all facets of life.”

He practiced what he preached.

“One of the most amazing things to me about Coach Pruitt was the way he went about life — in my 30-plus years knowing him, he never drank, smoke or did much wrong. He lived life right,” said Bobby Bandrimer, a former assistant coach at George Wythe. “I only ever heard him cuss twice. Once, when I showed up to a football game against Holston on Oct. 3, 2004; my daughter was born that afternoon and he asked what the hell I was doing there. The other time was anytime we played Radford. He hated to lose to Radford in anything.”

Jacob Sharitz had the distinction of being Pruitt’s last quarterback for the Maroons and that’s not a distinction he took lightly at the moment or all these years later.

“There were a lot of memories with coach from middle school to senior year, but the one that has stayed with me over the years was between the end of football season my junior year and the end of the school year,” Sharitz said. “There was a lot of talk about retirement for he and [longtime assistant] Coach [Joe] Gardner. I asked him one day if he would stay for my senior year and he said he would.

“There was a man hug and I knew he would be there for my most important season. He might’ve already made up his mind well before that day and me asking had no influence, but I truly felt Coach Pruitt’s love and dedication for his players and the sport. I always knew he loved the game and loved us, but that day was different.”

Pruitt was back at Pendleton Field last year when George Wythe honored its 2002 and 2012 state championship teams prior to a game against Fort Chiswell.

“He was pretty much himself that night,” Preston Pruitt said. “It was great. He had a good time cutting up with everybody.”

Coach Pruitt was back in his element at the place where he devoted so much of his time.

“He would get up and be at the high school at six in the morning just to be sure the weight room was ready,” Preston Pruitt said. “Then he would teach his classes, have practices and once he got home he was grading papers and drawing up plays. It was all non-stop and he loved teaching and coaching.”

Donnie Pruitt also loved his family.

He and his wife, Paula, were married for more than 50 years and had three granddaughters. Paula was referred t as “Momma P” to many of George Wythe’s students who played football for her husband.

Meanwhile, the beloved coach’s extended family was innumerable.

“He didn’t care who you were, where you came from, what issues you may or may not have,” Bandrimer said. “If you crossed his path on the field, on the court or in his classroom, he loved you and you knew it.”