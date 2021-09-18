PREP FOOTBALL: David Crockett defeats Tennessee High, 40-14, as both teams play with heavy burdens

And it looked like Tennessee High would actually take the lead at intermission when Montgomery’s brother Levon made an exceptional 95-yard interception return for a would-be touchdown on what would’ve been the final play of the first half. But a holding call negated the brilliant sideline-to-sideline return from the grieving brother who was wearing Micah’s No. 20 jersey.

“Sometimes life isn’t fair and it’s not storybook,” Tennessee High coach Matt Chandler said. “I know I was so – I thought what magic that would be if went into half with that return by Levon. But things don’t work out sometimes. He’s emotionally drained and he came out here and battled. …

“I’m so proud of my kids. This has been the worst week you can imagine for our team. We didn’t know how we were gonna come out tonight. And much respect to them – Crockett. They played great. They just played great. But our kids battled. They got to have fun playing football for a little while and it was a break from how hard this week’s been.”

Reid’s 1-yard TD gave the Pioneers a 26-14 lead with 5:05 left in the third quarter.

Quarterback Jake Fox scored from eight yards out with 10:45 left in the game and Reid concluded the scoring with a 47-yard TD with 3:19 to go.