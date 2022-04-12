PREP FOOTBALL: Darrell Taylor is Lebanon's new football coach

Darrell Taylor has landed his dream job.
The 58-year-old native of Swords Creek, Virginia, and a longtime assistant at Lebanon High School is the new head football coach of the Pioneers in a move that was made official on Tuesday night during the Russell County School Board meeting.
“It’s the job I wanted,” Taylor said. “I don’t know if I would have gone out and applied for any other job. This is where I wanted to be, where I live and I’m confident in the kids we have. It’s something I wanted to do and was the right fit.”
A 1981 graduate of Honaker, Taylor has split his 32-year coaching career between stints at Castlewood and Lebanon. He was the gridiron boss at Castlewood from 2013-2018, going 21-41 and leading the Blue Devils to a pair of playoff appearances.
