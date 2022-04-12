 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL: Darrell Taylor is Lebanon's new football coach

Darrell Taylor

Darrell Taylor is the new head coach at Lebanon. He previously led the gridiron program at Castlewood

 BHC Sports Desk

Darrell Taylor has landed his dream job.

The 58-year-old native of Swords Creek, Virginia, and a longtime assistant at Lebanon High School is the new head football coach of the Pioneers in a move that was made official on Tuesday night during the Russell County School Board meeting.

“It’s the job I wanted,” Taylor said. “I don’t know if I would have gone out and applied for any other job. This is where I wanted to be, where I live and I’m confident in the kids we have. It’s something I wanted to do and was the right fit.”

A 1981 graduate of Honaker, Taylor has split his 32-year coaching career between stints at Castlewood and Lebanon. He was the gridiron boss at Castlewood from 2013-2018, going 21-41 and leading the Blue Devils to a pair of playoff appearances.

Check back later for more on this story. 

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570

