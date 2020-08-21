PREP FOOTBALL: D-B rolls to 35-0 win over THS

BRISTOL, Tenn – How better to social distance than to run away from the opposition.
That worked for Dobyns-Bennett on Friday night, as the Indians used big plays on offense and special teams, and played stifling defense to defeat Tennessee High 35-0 in the season opener at the Stone Castle with fans on both sides wearing masks and trying to distance themselves from others.
“We honestly didn’t even think we were going to have a season starting right now, but I am glad we are,” Dobyns-Bennett senior Trent Cody said. “It is a blessing.”
Tylar Tesnear ran for 195 yards and two touchdowns, one of which came two plays after Isaac Ratliff took the opening kickoff 85 yards to the Tennessee High 8-yard line.
“You never know, you are nervous and sure enough…We have got some good guys on there, we have got a good scheme,” Dobyns-Bennett head coach Joey Christian said. “Our guys take our coaching well and Isaac Ratliff made a great play there, just a phenomenal job.”
Two plays later, Tesnear pushed it six yards into the end zone. Will New added the first of five extra point attempts, putting the Indians up 7-0 just 55 seconds into the game.
Connor Bailey recovered a fumble on the Indians’ next possession at their own 13 to stop another score, but the Indians responded with three touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 28-0 lead into the break.
“The kickoff return killed us. We didn’t even kick it where we were supposed to kick it,” Tennessee High head coach Mike Mays said. “We got out of our lanes and they made a play. They got the momentum right there. Still, at 14-0, we have got the ball driving, we have got the ball with a chance to cut it in half and we had miscues.
“We knew there were going to be some mistakes on both sides of the football. I think ours were a lot more critical at times on offense and defense. They had a couple of mistakes and we couldn’t capitalize on it. They capitalized on our mistakes.”
Tesnear set up first score of the period with a 50-yard run down to the 1. Jackson Martin followed with a 1-yard plunge for a 14-0 lead.
“Tylar has done a good job, he has lost some weight this year, he has come back and he is a little bit more explosive,” Christian said. “That is kind of performance that he expected and I expected and I hope we will see that 14 more times, but we will see it as many times as we play.”
Tesnear finished with 159 yards first half yards, adding another 1-yard plunge after the Indians took over at the Tennessee High 11-yard line following a muffed punt. He scampered for a 31-yard run late in the half, setting up a 7-yard scoring pass from Zane Whitson to Hayden Sherer.
The Indians had out-gained the Vikings at 214-12 at the break.
“I give all the credit to our O-line,” said Tesnear, whose Indians return nearly every starter from last year’s state quarterfinal team, including most of that offensive line. “We had huge holes, I just had to get to the secondary and make them miss.”
Defensively, the Indians simply shut down the Vikings all night, focused primarily on preventing Division I prospect Jaden Keller from making plays. Cody took that as a challenge, picking off the second long pass from quarterback Steven Johnson to Keller. Johnson completed 12 passes, but for only 59 yards.
“We trained all week, learned how [Keller] played and I just went out there and did what I was coached,” Cody said. “We watch film every morning and then we just work it every day during practice just to get better. It was great, our whole defense was just outstanding. I loved it.”
Tennessee High did have an opportunity to get on the board trailing 14-0 in the second quarter when an errant snap sailed over punter Grayton Manning, who was tackled at the 11 by Gregory Harris. The Vikings could make no progress, losing five yards on two plays, and Johnson fumbled while being sacked and Levi Evans recovered for the Indians.
“D-B does that to you. They are going to exploit your weaknesses and we have some weaknesses and they took advantage of it up front, a great offensive line, they had a great game plan,” Mays said. “They knew what they wanted to do. They are just a good football team. That is what I told our kids, we got beat by a team that went to the quarterfinals last year with everybody back basically.”
Tennessee High managed just 60 yards on offense against the Indians, who had the definite advantage in experience, especially with neither team able to have any preseason scrimmages due to the TSSAA guidelines related to the coronavirus. The Vikings had two first downs in the first half, both on Dobyns-Bennett penalties, and added two more after the break.
“Our defense did a good job of defending the run and did a great job of defending against some very good athletes that they had out on the edge.” Christian said.
Dobyns-Bennett added a third quarter touchdown on a 4-yard run by Caleb Baker, set up on passes of 22 and 30 yards from Whitson to Braden Marshall.
It’s safe to say the Indians were glad to be back under Friday night lights.
“I wasn’t sure we would ever be here. I wasn’t sure this day would ever happen, but I am glad it did,” Christian said. “I am glad for these kids, for all the hard work they have put in, I am so happy for them. They were able to come out and demonstrate the hard work they have put in. I have got a great group of kids, a great group of coaches, I am truly blessed.”
Tennessee High will return to action on Sept. 4, with the Vikings opening defense of its Mountain Lakes Conference championship by hosting Daniel Boone.
“We are going to get ready,” Mays said. “Sometimes you have got to tip your hat, you got beat by a better football team and a really good football team. I am not down on our guys, I know we have got to clean up some things, but we will get it cleaned up.”
Dobyns-Bennett 7 21 7 0 - 35
Tennessee High 0 0 0 0 - 0
Scoring Summary
DB-Tesnear 6 run (New kick)
DB-Martin 1 run (New kick)
DB-Tesnear 1 run (New kick)
DB-Sherer 22 pass from Whitson (New kick)
DB-Baker 4 run (New kick)
Team Stats
First downs: DB 18; TH 4. Rush-yards: DB 40-245; TH 8-1. Pass yards: DB 105; TH 59. Comp-Att-Int: DB 6-13-0; TH 12-24-0. Fumbles-lost: 3-1; TH 1-1. Penalty-yards: DB 6-70; TH 5-45. Punts-Avg: DB 2-32.5; TH 7-32.3
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
