PREP FOOTBALL: D-B rolls to 35-0 win over THS

Tennessee High managed just 60 yards on offense against the Indians, who had the definite advantage in experience, especially with neither team able to have any preseason scrimmages due to the TSSAA guidelines related to the coronavirus. The Vikings had two first downs in the first half, both on Dobyns-Bennett penalties, and added two more after the break.

“Our defense did a good job of defending the run and did a great job of defending against some very good athletes that they had out on the edge.” Christian said.

Dobyns-Bennett added a third quarter touchdown on a 4-yard run by Caleb Baker, set up on passes of 22 and 30 yards from Whitson to Braden Marshall.

It’s safe to say the Indians were glad to be back under Friday night lights.

“I wasn’t sure we would ever be here. I wasn’t sure this day would ever happen, but I am glad it did,” Christian said. “I am glad for these kids, for all the hard work they have put in, I am so happy for them. They were able to come out and demonstrate the hard work they have put in. I have got a great group of kids, a great group of coaches, I am truly blessed.”

Tennessee High will return to action on Sept. 4, with the Vikings opening defense of its Mountain Lakes Conference championship by hosting Daniel Boone.