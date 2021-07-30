PREP FOOTBALL: D-B goes into a rebuilding mode

KINGSPORT, Tenn. – Experience is sorely lacking at Dobyns-Bennett.
Let the rebuilding begin. It remains to be seen if it is simply reloading.
“It is kind of like New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, we’ve got to build it back and hopefully we will build it back stronger and better,” Dobyns-Bennett third-year head coach Joey Christian said. “That’s the plan.”
Looking for returning starters for the Indians? Christian came up with three from last year’s 8-3 squad, but all of them are now playing somewhere new.
“As coaches we like to challenge ourselves so we moved all three of them to different positions,” Christian said. “We actually have nobody returning at the same spot that they were last year.”
One of those returnees is senior Levi Evans, the only non-senior defensive starter last season, who has moved from defensive end to his more preferred spot at linebacker.
“When I first came here I was playing middle linebacker,” said Evans, who took part in Dobyns-Bennett’s fall sports media day on Friday morning at spacious J. Fred Johnson Stadium. “I have always played it my whole life and I love it.”
He will be doing more than just making tackles this season. While there is definite talent and numbers all around him, many of them will be leaning on him for direction.
“It is kind of a lot of pressure since I am the only one returning,” Evans said. “I have got to teach the younger guys what to do and I know how they are feeling being first-year starters. I am just helping the young guys get into the groove, showing them what to do, make sure they know what they are doing.”
That was the expectation before the season even began, with 24 seniors challenged to serve as mentors to their younger teammates.
“The coaches got us together before this year started,” Evans said, “and they were like we really need you to pour into these young kids and get them ready so we are doing that.”
Evans was in a similar position last season, working his way into a starting position on what was a veteran club.
“Last year I came in and Coach was like I am going to need you to be the only junior starting on defense,” Evans said. “I had to gain some weight and learn a new position. Then this year he talked to me about playing linebacker so I lost some weight. I am just ready to play.”
The 6-foot-3 Evans, who also plays tight end for the Indians, has dropped from 245 to 220 pounds, according to Christian, although the roster lists him at 210.
“I was hitting the gym in the offseason and getting ready,” he said.
With that inexperience plus a difficult schedule, some observers expect the Indians to take a step back this season, but Evans certainly doesn’t believe that kind of talk.
“D-B has a standard that everyone goes to every year and coaches try to raise those standards and then never settle for anything less,” Evans said. “You know we have got a chip on our shoulder and we have to prove ourselves.”
Dobyns-Bennett will begin its season on Aug. 20 with a visit to Tennessee High, which has lost nine straight to the Indians dating back to 2010. Evans knows better than to overlook the Vikings.
“We beat them the past few years, but we can’t take them lightly,” Evans said. “They are coming after us so we have to take them like we take any other game.”
Talent isn’t an issue in Kingsport. Neither are numbers, with many of the 88 players on the preseason roster currently in competition for starting slots for the Indians.
“When I took over I said we wanted to have competition at every sport, every position, we don’t want any kid feeling comfortable about their selves or where they are within in the team,” said Christian, whose Indians are 18-5 since replacing Graham Clark in 2019. “For the first time in my [three] years, we are a whole lot closer than we have been.
“That says a lot about the team and the kids and how hard they have worked. I think we are ready for some good competition. Now we have got to make each other better, which is what competition does. That kind of what we are counting on.”
That includes Evans, who grew up watching the Indians on Friday nights, and has been able to contribute to one of the nation’s winningest programs, having secured 806 victories since 1921.
“Ever since I was little I loved coming to D-B games,” he said. “Now that I am in this spot it feels good.”
That spot, whether at linebacker or tight end, comes with the approval of Christian, whose Indians had been known in recent years for moving talented linebackers like Jet Harris and Jackson Martin to the defensive line.
“Levi has gone the other way. He has gone from about 245 to 220 and he certainly can run a whole lot better,” Christian said. “He is one of the fastest guys on our team and it has allowed him to play that position.”
Evans hopes for a future on a college gridiron, and Christian thinks that move could help in that quest.
“It is maybe a position he can play in college with the speed that he has now,” Christian said. “At some level he could play Will backer, but we will see though, we will see what kind of year he has. I think he has got an opportunity to.”
College can wait for now. Evans is looking for a big senior season, which includes an array of difficult encounters, something the Indians are used to from playing at the 6A level, the highest classification in the state.
Among the new additions to the schedule is a visit from West Ridge, the newest area school that brought together a pair of 4A schools (Sullivan Central, Sullivan South) and a 2A (Sullivan North). The Wolves will begin their existence at 6A, and Evans figures the Wolves will have a learning curve ahead.
“This is their first year they are getting together. They don’t really know what 6A football is so I guess we will show them what it is,” said Evans, whose Indians host West Ridge on Sept. 17. “It’s the players. There is more competition. The schools have more people to choose from so you are playing better people and bigger teams.”
Dobyns-Bennett saw its first on-field action on Friday night by hosting Knox Central in a scrimmage. They still have two more upcoming scrimmages, including Anderson County next week, followed by a visit from Lord Botetourt from Virginia on Aug. 13 that will be held at Emory & Henry College.
“Coach is really making sure we play some good competition before we get into the season because 6A football is a lot of competition,” Evans said. “He is just making sure we are ready.”
Waiting at the end of the regular season is rival Science Hill, which is 8-2 in its last 10 meetings with the Indians, including two wins in a row. This year’s Hilltoppers are loaded with nearly 40 seniors, but don’t put it in the win column just yet.
“We are just going to take it one week at a time and when that week comes we are going to get prepared for them and I think it will be a good game,” Evans said. “I think we will win.”
Evans knows there are doubters, but don’t count out his Indians.
“We lost a bunch of our starters and people are really down on us, but we have been working hard this whole summer and I think we will be good,” he said. “I expect us to win the conference and go to the playoffs.”
