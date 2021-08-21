PREP FOOTBALL: D-B crushes THS, 35-13

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Matt Chandler has entered his 20th season as a football coach at Tennessee High School, but this is his first as the proverbial head honcho.
Unfortunately, the 2021 schedule was already set when he accepted the interim position to replace Mike Mays, with the mighty Dobyns-Bennett Indians up first on the docket.
Tennessee High was game for a while Friday night, but Dobyns-Bennett simply had too much in the end and claimed a 35-13 non-conference victory over the Vikings at the Stone Castle.
The Vikings, moving 80 yards in 10 plays, went into the locker room with momentum and down just 21-14 after Marquis Phelps dived into the end zone with just 11 seconds on the clock.
THS quarterback Steven Johnson marched the Vikings downfield with four completions, including a 29-yard toss to Nysaiah Foote down to the 2 yard-line.
Johnson finished 10 of 22 for 165 yards with the one pick and a 44-yard scoring pass to Austin Degeare, a play that tied the game at 7-7 just one minute into the second quarter.
But the second half was all D-B.
“You’ve just got to tip your hat to D-B,” the gracious Chander said. “You know, everybody is talking about how they lost all those seniors, but we knew.
“That’s a good football team and a good, well-coached football program, and we knew we were stepping out of the gate with one of the biggest challenges of our season.”
D-B owned the second half behind a solid ground game, featuring a bevy of hard-running backs and headed by the 119-yard combined effort of Hunter Minton and I’Shawn Graves.
Following a scoreless third quarter, the Indians moved out to a 28-13 edge with 10:33 to play when Levi Evans capped a 16-play drive with a 2-yard touchdown blast.
“We came out in the second half with the intentions of making a concerted effort to run the football and control the line of scrimmage,” D-B coach Christian said. “We had that 16-drive and I think that might have tired them out a little bit and changed the momentum to our side.”
D-B delivered the knockout punch soon thereafter, when Colt Wynegar intercepted an errant Johnson pass and returned it to the THS 15, setting up a 7-yard Hunter Minton TD run.
“We battled but they completely owned the second half and I think they wore us down,” Chandler said. “Especially in that fourth quarter. They just took over the game.”
The Indians, who scored first on a 17-yard pass from quarterback Jake Carson to tight end Ben Phillips, assumed a 14-7 advantage with 5:13 left in the second quarter on a 30-yard punt return to the end zone by Hayden Russell.
The play was set up when D-B punter Grayton Manning nailed a 67-yard boomer which pinned the Vikings back on their own 6-yard line.
“That was the biggest play of the game, that punt and how it flipped the field,” said Christian, who got a 5-yard touchdown run from Graves to make it a 21-7 game late in the first half.
Tennessee High, which ran for negative yardage, has an open date next week.
Dobyns-Bennett 7 14 0 14 — 35
Tennessee High 0 13 0 0 — 13
Scoring Summary
D-B — Phillips 17 pass from Carson (Thomas kick)
THS — Degeare 44 pass from Johnson (Robinson kick)
D-B — Russell 30 punt return (Thomas kick)
D-B — Graves 5 run (Thomas kick)
THS — Phelps 2 run (kick blocked)
D-B — Evans 2 run (Thomas kick)
D-B — Minton 7 run (Thomas kick)
Team statistics
First downs: D-B 18, THS 8; Rushes-Yards: D-B 38-142, THS 22-(-5), Passing yards: D-B 61, THS 165; Passes (C-A-I): D-B 5-16-1, THS 10-22-1; Fumbles-Lost: D-B 1-0, THS 2-1; Penalties: D-B 3-35, THS 8-57.5; Punts: D-B 4-39.1, THS 6-30.0.