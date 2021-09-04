PREP FOOTBALL: Crist's Radford Bobcats take 21-17 win over Gate City

The well-placed pass just avoided the fingertips of leaping 6-foot-3, 192-pound junior defensive back Marcell Baylor of Radford.

“That was on me,” Baylor said. “I was very upset about giving that up, but I was able to get it back in return.”

Baylor, who also happens to be Radford’s quarterback, did so by engineering an eight-play, 65-yard march that culminated with his 2-yard plunge into the end zone with 4:57 left.

Baylor carried the ball six times on the drive and gained all but 15 of those 65 yards. With 6-foot, 206-pound fullback/linebacker Tyrel Dobson – who scored two touchdowns and recovered two fumbles – out of the game with severe cramps, Baylor got the job done.

“That was a gutsy performance,” Crist said. “I can’t say enough good things about him. He’s an explosive athlete and just willed that last scoring drive. We rode on his shoulders for sure and he carried that team.”

The weather was hot, but Baylor remained cool.

“It’s a testament to the toughness of our kids,” Crist said.

Gate City demonstrated its toughness as well and the Blue Devils got near midfield with two minutes remaining, but couldn’t score on their final possession.