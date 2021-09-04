PREP FOOTBALL: Crist's Radford Bobcats take 21-17 win over Gate City

GATE CITY, Va. – Michael Crist’s old team is off to a 2-0 start and so is his new one.
The former boss of the Virginia High Bearcats was triumphant in his return to far Southwest Virginia on Saturday afternoon as he coached the Radford Bobcats to a 21-17 win over the Gate City Blue Devils at Legion Field.
Crist was hired in May to succeed Matthew Saunders as Radford’s coach after spending eight seasons in Bristol at the helm of Virginia High’s program.
VHS has been victorious in its first two games of the season and Crist has notched two wins in two tries in his first year on the job at the school located in the New River Valley.
Saturday’s contest had a postseason feel, featured several gut-check moments in the fourth quarter and was the latest thriller in the series between the Bobcats and Blue Devils.
“All of the above,” Crist said. “That was Gate City vs. Radford Football 101. A parent sent me an article a few days sago about the history of the matchups and some of the great games that had been played and that held true again today.”
Radford led the evenly-matched contest 14-10 after three quarters, but Gate City (0-2) grabbed the lead with 9:07 remaining when Luke Bledsoe hooked up with Luke Stokes on a 54-yard touchdown pass.
The well-placed pass just avoided the fingertips of leaping 6-foot-3, 192-pound junior defensive back Marcell Baylor of Radford.
“That was on me,” Baylor said. “I was very upset about giving that up, but I was able to get it back in return.”
Baylor, who also happens to be Radford’s quarterback, did so by engineering an eight-play, 65-yard march that culminated with his 2-yard plunge into the end zone with 4:57 left.
Baylor carried the ball six times on the drive and gained all but 15 of those 65 yards. With 6-foot, 206-pound fullback/linebacker Tyrel Dobson – who scored two touchdowns and recovered two fumbles – out of the game with severe cramps, Baylor got the job done.
“That was a gutsy performance,” Crist said. “I can’t say enough good things about him. He’s an explosive athlete and just willed that last scoring drive. We rode on his shoulders for sure and he carried that team.”
The weather was hot, but Baylor remained cool.
“It’s a testament to the toughness of our kids,” Crist said.
Gate City demonstrated its toughness as well and the Blue Devils got near midfield with two minutes remaining, but couldn’t score on their final possession.
“What a football game,” said Gate City coach Jeremy Houseright. “Hats off to them and hats off to our kids. Both teams left it out here and that’s all you can ask.”
Carson Jenkins (20 carries, 63 yards) and Bledsoe (15 carries, 62 yards) led Gate City’s rushing attack.
“From last week [a 38-13 loss to Richlands] to this week was a huge step in the right direction for us,” Houseright said. “I thought our kids got better this week during practice. Now, we’ve got to learn to finish these kinds of games.”
Gate City hosts Abingdon (1-1) on Friday, while Radford will try to keep its perfect record intact on the road against the Fort Chiswell Pioneers.
Crist has made a seamless transition in his new gig.
“It’s been good,” Crist said. “I love these kids and I loved all the kids I coached at Virginia High too. Radford is a special place and it’s been fun so far.”
Crist’s previous trip to historic Legion Field as a head coach came in 2015 when his VHS squad dropped a 13-0 decision to Gate City as current Los Angeles Lakers hopeful Mac McClung rushed for 109 yards to lead the way for the Blue Devils.
Crist walked off the field in Scott County in a much better mood this time around and happened to hear from the guy who the stadium in Radford is named after.
Crist received a congratulatory phone call from legendary Radford coach Norm Lineburg following the game. Lineburg, who celebrated his 86th birthday on Saturday, led the Bobcats to state titles in 1971 and 1972 and had numerous postseason battles against Gate City.
Crist also got a ringing endorsement from his QB, who produced the late-game heroics.
“Coach Crist is a great coach,” Baylor said. “He’s one of the best ones to come through here.”
Radford 0 14 0 7—21
Gate City 3 7 0 7—17
Scoring Summary
GC – Lawson 33 FG
R – Dobson 2 run (Steele kick)
GC – L. McDonald 1 run (Lawson kick)
R – Dobson 8 run (Steele kick)
GC – Stokes 54 pass from Bledsoe (Lawson kick)
R – Baylor 2 run (Steele kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: R 12, GC 15; Rushes-Yards: R 34-182, GC 47-179; Passing Yards: R 74, GC 67; Comp.-Att.-Int.: R 4-12-1, GC 6-8-0; Fumbles-Lost: R 0-0, GC 2-2; Penalties-Yards: R 6-40, GC 7-40; Punts-Average: R 4-26.5, GC 2-46.5
