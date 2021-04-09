PREP FOOTBALL: Crabtree leads Wise Central past Tazewell, 39-20

Tazewell entered Friday’s contest with the advantage in the speed department. However, the Bulldogs could not get out of their own way as they tried to exit the dog house by committing five of their six turnovers in the first half.

“The first half we just turned the ball over. That is something that is uncharacteristic of us,” said Tazewell coach J’me Harris. “I thought we battled back in the second half and played hard in the second half and played hard. We just dug ourselves too big of a hole in the first half.”

Tazewell showed fight in the third quarter behind senior quarterback Gavin Nunley’s lead. Nunley pierced the goal line on a one yard scamper in the third quarter before finding Josiah Jordan on a 74-yard strike to cut into the Central lead with a score of 32-14 going into the final quarter.

However, the second half was not all Tazewell.

Crabtree found the end zone for the fifth and final time on a 10-yard sprint to extend the Warriors lead to 39-14.

“It felt great to come out here and give them down the road,” said Crabtree.

Tazewell fired one last shot behind the cannon of Nunley who found Cassius Harris on the end of an 87-yard touchdown strike to set the score at 39-20, which would be the final.