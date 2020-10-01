PREP FOOTBALL: COVID cancels East's homecoming game with Grainger; Sullivan Central hits the road

The Sullivan East High School Patriots were supposed to host Northeastern Conference rival Grainger tonight in a game featuring homecoming festivities and playoff implications.

Those plans changed abruptly around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday when East principal Andy Hare found out a member of the school’s football program had tested positive for COVID-19.

That meant the postponement of tonight’s game as well as next week’s showdown at Sullivan Central.

Homecoming festivities are tentatively rescheduled for Oct. 16 when Sullivan East (2-3) plays Sullivan South, but the odds are not favorable that the Patriots will get a chance to face either Grainger or Central at all.

“Football’s not like baseball and basketball where you have flexibility,” Hare said. “We’re going to try to reschedule. You never know what will happen if the stars line up. Four of our next five games are conference games, so it’s going to be tough. It’s not looking likely, but we’re not ruling it out as of yet.”

There will be four playoff teams from the Northeastern Conference, and three of those spots appear to be set, if past history is any indication.

That leaves one position available among four other schools.