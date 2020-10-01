PREP FOOTBALL: COVID cancels East's homecoming game with Grainger; Sullivan Central hits the road

The Sullivan East High School Patriots were supposed to host Northeastern Conference rival Grainger tonight in a game featuring homecoming festivities and playoff implications.
Those plans changed abruptly around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday when East principal Andy Hare found out a member of the school’s football program had tested positive for COVID-19.
That meant the postponement of tonight’s game as well as next week’s showdown at Sullivan Central.
Homecoming festivities are tentatively rescheduled for Oct. 16 when Sullivan East (2-3) plays Sullivan South, but the odds are not favorable that the Patriots will get a chance to face either Grainger or Central at all.
“Football’s not like baseball and basketball where you have flexibility,” Hare said. “We’re going to try to reschedule. You never know what will happen if the stars line up. Four of our next five games are conference games, so it’s going to be tough. It’s not looking likely, but we’re not ruling it out as of yet.”
There will be four playoff teams from the Northeastern Conference, and three of those spots appear to be set, if past history is any indication.
That leaves one position available among four other schools.
Sullivan East has wins over Johnson County and Union County, with losses to Elizabethton, Volunteer and a 29-12 setback last week to Unicoi County.
For now, East will be on the sidelines.
“It’s just unfortunate and everybody is devastated,” Hare said. “But we have to think of the safety and health of everybody and their families.”
Sullivan Central at Greeneville
The murderer’s row schedule continues for the Cougars, who have been blanked in consecutive games by Sullivan South and David Crockett.
Up next are the Greene Devils, who are 3-2, having defeated Tennessee High 28-24 with a back-up quarterback last week. Greeneville also has wins over Austin-East and a “COVID” win against Union County. They have fallen to Daniel Boone and Science Hill.
Sullivan Central (2-3), which has been hampered by injuries in recent weeks, will try to get on the board behind quarterback Will Nottingham and a talented collection of receivers, including Connor Wilson and Peyton Greene.
“As a team right now, we are focused on how we can improve game to game, no matter the opponent,” Sullivan Central head coach Chris Steger said. “We need our execution to match our effort to have success in all phases of the game.”
Greeneville turned to Brady Quillen at quarterback last week in place of Drew Gregg. Mason Gudger is the leading rusher for the Greene Devils, while Jaden Stevenson leads a deep collection of receivers. Isaac Brown and Keelen Lester are the leaders on defense.
Steger wants what every coach desires this season, just continued improvement with each game, while enjoying the opportunity to play football in the midst of a pandemic.
“We are striving to find our best game,” he said. “All teams hope that you play better as the season goes on. We still have a lot to play for and any games you get to play this year are a blessing.”
Sullivan Central hosts Sullivan East in the final meeting between the schools next week at Bernie Webb Field.
