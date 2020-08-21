PREP FOOTBALL: Cougars win opener taking 26-8 win over North

KINGSPORT, Tenn. – Sullivan Central High School’s farewell football season began with the Cougars faring well.
Very well as a matter of fact.
Senior signal-caller Will Nottingham threw touchdown passes to three different receivers and also rushed for a score as Central impressively dispatched Sullivan North, 26-8, on Friday night at Benny Compton Field.
Nottingham hooked up with Peyton Greene on a 61-yard scoring strike 66 seconds into the game and that was a harbinger of things to come.
He added a short TD run in the first quarter and then tossed an 82-yard touchdown pass to Connor Wilson with 9:47 remaining gave Central a 20-0 lead, which it would carry into halftime.
Of course, the Cougars knew better than to let up.
It was only a year ago they couldn’t hold a 20-point halftime lead in dropping a 36-28 decision to the Golden Raiders on opening night.
“You try not to think about it,” Nottingham said. “We knew we had to finish and knew we were the better team. We executed and came out with the win.”
North drew within 20-8 with 4:50 left in the third quarter as Ethan Norris scored on a 2-yard touchdown run and Joe Flanigan tacked on the two-point conversion.
There would be no comeback this time for the Raiders, however.
First, the defense of the Cougars clamped down.
“I can’t say enough about our defense tonight,” said fifth-year Sullivan Central coach Chris Steger. “That’s the best defensive performance we’ve had since I’ve been at Central. The growth we’ve had is phenomenal.”
Secondly, the Cougars clinched the win with 8:34 remaining as Preston Staubus caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Nottingham.
Nottingham completed his first seven passes on Friday night and finished 11-of-18 through the air for 260 yards. Wilson (eight catches, 147 yards) and Greene (two catches, 97 yards) were his top targets, while Staubus and Cale Bryant caught passes from the 5-foot-11, 192-pound QB as well.
“He can throw it, man,” said Sullivan North coach Preston Patrick. “He’s accurate, he makes great decisions, he doesn’t make bad decisions. I hope he’s one of the better ones we’ll see.”
Sullivan North had each of its three offensive drives in the first half fizzle out inside Central’s 20 yard line. The Raiders turned it over on downs at Central’s 5 in the fourth quarter as the Cougars once again turned them back.
“We moved that thing all night,” Patrick said. “Hopefully, with a little more practice we’ll be able to finish off those drives. As hard as these kids work, I think we will.”
Central hadn’t opened the season with a win since 2014 and the Cougars hadn’t defeated North in 17 years. This was, indeed, an occasion to celebrate for the Blountville bunch.
West Ridge will open in the fall of 2021 from the consolidation of Sullivan Central, Sullivan South and Sullivan North. So, every game this year will be a special occasion for the Cougars, who play their home-opener next week against the Volunteer Falcons.
“We’re just trying to play it one game a time,” Nottingham said. “We realize it’s the last season and it’s got to be special. This is the school’s legacy on the line. We have to play every game like it’s our last, because it could be.”
Sullivan Central 12 8 0 6—26
Sullivan North 0 0 8 0—8
Scoring Summary
SC – Greene 61 pass from Nottingham (run failed)
SC – Nottingham 2 run (pass failed)
SC – Wilson 82 pass from Nottingham (N. Harrison run)
SN – Norris 2 run (Flanigan run)
SC – Staubus 10 pass from Nottingham (pass failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: SC 15, SN 17; Rushes-Yards: SC 19-130, SN 37-126; Passing Yards: SC 260, SN 128; Comp.-Att.-Int.: SC 11-18-0, SN 14-25-1; Fumbles-Lost: SC 1-1, SN 3-0; Penalties-Yards: SC 6-59, SN 8-70; Punts-Average: SC 0-0, SN 0-0.
