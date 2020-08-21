PREP FOOTBALL: Cougars win opener taking 26-8 win over North

There would be no comeback this time for the Raiders, however.

First, the defense of the Cougars clamped down.

“I can’t say enough about our defense tonight,” said fifth-year Sullivan Central coach Chris Steger. “That’s the best defensive performance we’ve had since I’ve been at Central. The growth we’ve had is phenomenal.”

Secondly, the Cougars clinched the win with 8:34 remaining as Preston Staubus caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Nottingham.

Nottingham completed his first seven passes on Friday night and finished 11-of-18 through the air for 260 yards. Wilson (eight catches, 147 yards) and Greene (two catches, 97 yards) were his top targets, while Staubus and Cale Bryant caught passes from the 5-foot-11, 192-pound QB as well.

“He can throw it, man,” said Sullivan North coach Preston Patrick. “He’s accurate, he makes great decisions, he doesn’t make bad decisions. I hope he’s one of the better ones we’ll see.”

Sullivan North had each of its three offensive drives in the first half fizzle out inside Central’s 20 yard line. The Raiders turned it over on downs at Central’s 5 in the fourth quarter as the Cougars once again turned them back.