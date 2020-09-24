PREP FOOTBALL: Cougars to face Prince, Pioneers; Sullivan East visits Unicoi County

These clubs are headed in opposite directions, with the Cougars (2-2) having lost two straight and Pioneers winning their last three by a combined score of 109-19.

Still, Chandley, a Daniel Boone product, who played at UVa-Wise and was later an assistant coach at Bluefield College, is wary of the Cougars, especially senior quarterback Will Nottingham, who he compares favorably to Science Hill’s talented signal-caller Jaxon Diamond.

“The Nottingham kid will be the second best arm we’ve seen thus far, second to only the Diamond kid at Science Hill,” Chandley said. “We’ve got to be able to keep everything in front of us while not allowing guys to be running wide open either. We can’t cover grass.

“We play a lot of zone coverage with man principles. This will be a good test for our defense all around. Defensively this season, they have packed the box and made teams beat them through the air and we expect nothing less from them seeing as how we love to run the ball to set up our play action.”

Even though this is just Chandley’s third season at David Crockett, he is already the winningest coach in school history, having recorded a mark of 22-7.