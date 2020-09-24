PREP FOOTBALL: Cougars to face Prince, Pioneers; Sullivan East visits Unicoi County

A Prince awaits Sullivan Central tonight in Jonesborough.
Sullivan Central will look to snap a two-game losing skid tonight with a visit to David Crockett, a squad that is highlighted by Prince Kollie, who has committed to play next at Notre Dame.
David Crockett head coach Hayden Chandley knows just how special Kollie has been for the Pioneers.
“Prince has been a force, rushing for right at 700 yards really in only four games,” said Chandley, via email, who added that Kollie hasn’t played all four quarters in any of the last three games, all wins. “But it’s not only Prince’s running ability, it’s his leadership he provides to everyone else. He’s our quarterback on the field out on defense, gets us in the right checks, things like that, he’s a classy kid, we are blessed to have him.”
Sullivan Central head coach Chris Steger is certainly aware of what awaits.
“Crockett is a very athletic team with a player who may be one of the most athletic the Northeast Tennessee/Southwest Virginia area has ever seen,” said Steger, whose Cougars dropped a 49-7 decision to the Pioneers last season, with Kollie catching nine passes for 143 yards and two scores. “Their coaches do a great job of featuring him. They have a lot of ways to get him the ball on offense and on defense that allows him to run around and make plays. They also have a lot of size on the offensive and defensive lines.”
These clubs are headed in opposite directions, with the Cougars (2-2) having lost two straight and Pioneers winning their last three by a combined score of 109-19.
Still, Chandley, a Daniel Boone product, who played at UVa-Wise and was later an assistant coach at Bluefield College, is wary of the Cougars, especially senior quarterback Will Nottingham, who he compares favorably to Science Hill’s talented signal-caller Jaxon Diamond.
“The Nottingham kid will be the second best arm we’ve seen thus far, second to only the Diamond kid at Science Hill,” Chandley said. “We’ve got to be able to keep everything in front of us while not allowing guys to be running wide open either. We can’t cover grass.
“We play a lot of zone coverage with man principles. This will be a good test for our defense all around. Defensively this season, they have packed the box and made teams beat them through the air and we expect nothing less from them seeing as how we love to run the ball to set up our play action.”
Even though this is just Chandley’s third season at David Crockett, he is already the winningest coach in school history, having recorded a mark of 22-7.
“It’s been a blessing to be here at Crockett,” he said. “We’ve been extremely blessed with the talent we’ve had the last three years, we don’t take that for granted. We’ve got great kids.”
The goals are still the same in Blountville in the final season of football at Sullivan Central.
“We are continuing to strive to have our execution match effort and intensity,” Steger said. “I am looking for our team to get better this week and work towards our goal of reaching the playoffs.”
Sullivan East at Unicoi County
Dominic Cross scored on runs of 61 and 63 yards and returned a kick 80 yards for another score in the Patriots’ 35-12 win over Union County last week.
Up next for the Patriots is Unicoi County, which is 2-3 on the season, having had a two-game win streak snapped last with a 48-7 loss to Claiborne County.
Sullivan East, which is looking to avenge last year’s close 28-22 loss to the Blue Devils, are 2-2 behind first-year head coach JC Simmons.
“We look forward to the opportunity to compete,” Rice said. “Coach Simmons and I started coaching as assistants the same year - I think so anyway - in 2012 in both basketball and football, so I am very happy for him to get the head job and I think he and his staff are doing a great job.”
While the Patriots expect to have quarterback Ethan Bradford back from injury, the Blue Devils are led by rare four-year signal-caller Brock Thompson.
“We know we are going to have to play well,” Rice said. “They spread the ball around well, so stopping that will be a challenge. Brock Thompson and Evan Huff have been two seniors that have carried us when we have played our best football this year. We will look to them to get us going Friday night.”
Kickoff at renovated Gentry Stadium tonight is at 7:30 p.m.
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
