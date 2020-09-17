PREP FOOTBALL: Cougars, Rebels meet for final time

“This game is most important to us because it is a conference game,” Hilton said. “Central has a really good offense with numerous playmakers. The excitement out of Blountville about how good their team is this year has definitely gotten our attention.

“Our goal is to show up, try to play mistake-free football and hopefully get a very important road conference win.”

Leading the Rebels are quarterback Ethan Bergeron, running back Will Jennings and a sizable interior line, a definite concern for Steger.

“They are a very physical team on both sides of the ball. They have executed very well in their victories on the offensive side of the ball. They like to run downhill between the tackles,” Steger said. “We will have to match their physicality in all aspects of the game while maintaining our identity on offense and defense.

“They are always well coached and will have a great game plan ready for Friday night.

The Cougars had allowed just 14 points through two games before Pigeon Forge put up 36 last week, including 29 after the halftime break.