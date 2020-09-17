PREP FOOTBALL: Cougars, Rebels meet for final time

It is the final meeting between Sullivan Central and Sullivan South.
They’ll join Sullivan North to become West Ridge High School next fall. For now, this is the final chance for bragging rights.
“Obviously, this game has a lot of meaning to the communities because it is the last in a series of a rivalry,” Sullivan Central head coach Chris Steger said, in an email. “These kids and communities have competed against each other for a lot of years and these games hold bragging rights for years to come.
“These types of games bring out the best in competitors and we anticipate that it will bring out the very best effort we have. We anticipate a very competitive game and a great Friday night environment at Bernie Webb.”
It was a two-overtime loss away from being a Northeastern Conference matchup between undefeated foes, but the Cougars (2-1) dropped a heartbreaking 36-28 decision to Pigeon Forge last Friday.
Meanwhile, the Rebels (3-0), who have won the last 14 decisions with the Cougars, are unbeaten, having won three games by a combined score of 119-16, including last week’s 58-8 whipping of North Greene.
Sullivan Central, which is led by quarterback Will Nottingham and a talented collection of receivers, last defeated the Rebels in 2003. The fact the Cougars were so close to their first 3-0 start since 1986 has certainly caught the attention of Rebels’ head coach Justin Hilton.
“This game is most important to us because it is a conference game,” Hilton said. “Central has a really good offense with numerous playmakers. The excitement out of Blountville about how good their team is this year has definitely gotten our attention.
“Our goal is to show up, try to play mistake-free football and hopefully get a very important road conference win.”
Leading the Rebels are quarterback Ethan Bergeron, running back Will Jennings and a sizable interior line, a definite concern for Steger.
“They are a very physical team on both sides of the ball. They have executed very well in their victories on the offensive side of the ball. They like to run downhill between the tackles,” Steger said. “We will have to match their physicality in all aspects of the game while maintaining our identity on offense and defense.
“They are always well coached and will have a great game plan ready for Friday night.
The Cougars had allowed just 14 points through two games before Pigeon Forge put up 36 last week, including 29 after the halftime break.
“This is a very important game because it is the first region game of the year for us,” Steger said. “The playoffs [are] a goal for this team and winning this game puts us in the right direction to accomplish that goal.”
Union County at Sullivan East
Originally scheduled to be played in Maynardville, the location was switched to Bluff City, which is good news for Sullivan East.
The Patriots (1-2) are looking to snap a two-game losing skid, while the visiting Patriots are 0-4, losing two games on the field by a combined score of 89-6, and two others were deemed “COVID” losses, games not played due to the coronavirus against Greeneville and Knox Halls.
Junior quarterback Ethan Bradford has been a bright spot for Sullivan East this season. Freshman Dominic Cross has been a factor on the ground, while Hunter Brown and Luke Hare caught touchdowns passes last week for the Patriots.
Union County has won the last two meetings with Sullivan East by a total of 17 points.
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
