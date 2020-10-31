PREP FOOTBALL: Cougars, Patriots playing one more time in the CAC Bowl

It appeared early last month that a positive COVID-19 test on the Sullivan East football team had ended any hopes for the Patriots and Sullivan Central to play the final game in a rivalry that dates back to 1969.
A reaction to tragedy helped create a way.
“When tragedy like this happens you just want to help and we were just trying to figure out what to do,” Sullivan East principal Andy Hare said. “Since both of us and Central narrowly missed the playoffs, we started talking about how we could play again.”
What resulted is being called the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) Bowl, involving Sullivan Central and Sullivan East, which will be played on Thursday at Tennessee High’s Stone Castle, with a kickoff time of 7 p.m.
“It is going to be a great deal, play East one more time,” said Sullivan Central athletic director Gary Surcey, who added that CAC Executive Director Gena Frye has family connections to both Central and East. “We didn’t get to play in the regular season this year so it is the 52nd meeting. It is a lot of games, a lot of history … It is good for the kids.”
All proceeds will benefit the CAC of Sullivan County in memory of Gabrielle “Gabby” Kennedy, a Tennessee High senior, who was killed in a murder-suicide that involved her mother and stepfather on Oct. 17.
“Unfortunately I never knew her, but her legacy lives on and a way we can honor her is to have these selfless acts of charity and of hope for other people,” Hare said. “I think she was all about that from what I understand.”
Sullivan Central head coach Chris Steger shared the news with the Cougars after their game at Elizabethton on Friday night. That was supposed to have been the program’s final game, with the school closing after this school year, but now they have one more, and it happens to be against rival Sullivan East.
“I am excited about playing another game with these guys,” Sullivan Central junior Peyton Greene said. “I am really going to miss them.”
Senior quarterback Will Nottingham, who connected with Greene for a 58-yard touchdown against the Cyclones, recalled that he was part of the Sullivan Central team in 2018 that defeated the Patriots to end a 36-game program losing skid. He also understands the significance of what this game is all about.
“The cause, it was awful,” he said. “It is nice to be able to something for that family.”
Two thousand tickets will go on sale at noon on Monday, and can be purchased through gofan.co/app/school/TN8201. Tickets are $7 apiece.
Sullivan East football coach JC Simmons said the Patriots are as excited as the Cougars to play one more game to honor the memory of Kennedy.
“One hundred percent,” Simmons said. “We would love to honor her and Tennessee High with anything we can do to help.”
Hare said the CAC Bowl resulted from teamwork and cooperation from the athletic directors and coaches from Sullivan East, Sullivan Central and Tennessee High.
“We got with Tennessee High and they talked about this event, doing something like this and it just sort of came together,” Hare said. “There were a lot of moving pieces and it is just amazing what can be accomplished when everybody works together and it’s for the right reason.
“We just want to draw attention to this terrible epidemic that is going across this country with domestic violence and remember the honor of this wonderful little girl who was just an inspiration to so many. It is the least we can do. We wanted to do something and this felt like the right thing to do.”
These teams were slated to meet on Oct. 9, but a positive coronavirus test at Sullivan East (3-5) canceled the game, and the Cougars (4-6) picked up a COVID win, which is what teams get this season when their opponents are unable to play.
Now they will actually get to play that game, news that Steger shared with players and media following Friday’s chilly regular season finale at Elizabethton.
“We are going to play the Patriots at the Stone Castle. We are going to give the proceeds from the gate to the Children’s Advocacy Center,” Steger said. “The Vikings were kind enough to allow us to play there.
“We want to thank [Tennessee High] athletic director Barry Wade for that, he has had to do some work on his end, and the family of Gabby Kennedy. We had originally talked about giving [the money] to them, but they wanted the CAC involved. It has really been fantastic, a lot of giving all the way around on that.
“We are real excited. We get to play one more and we get to play the last East-Central game in history.”
It will be the 52nd and final game in the rivalry, with the Cougars holding a 36-15 record against the Patriots. This will be the first time it’s been played away from one of the two schools.
“They are pretty excited about it,” Simmons said. “We were trying to fight hard to get our guys one more game where we lost a couple there in the middle of the season. Anytime you have a rivalry game on top of that, everybody gets a little bit more excited, there is a little bit more anticipation…
“It will definitely be different for people to see two teams other than Tennessee High playing there, but I think it is a good way to end the rivalry with Central and East.”
Expect both teams to go all out in this one. It’s the last one, but in this case, it’s more than just a game.
“The real spirit of Thursday night’s game is to honor the memory of an awesome person,” Hare said. “We want to honor her memory and let our light shine like she always wanted people to do and put other’s needs ahead of their own. That the real outcome of this game so more people may think about that and be better people just like she was.”
No matter who wins, in this case, as Hare said, there will be no losers.
“Everybody wins here because the players get to do what they love to do, that is to play another football game, but they also get to do it to honor a wonderful young lady and all the proceeds go to a great organization,” he said.
