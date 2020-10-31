PREP FOOTBALL: Cougars, Patriots playing one more time in the CAC Bowl

“We want to thank [Tennessee High] athletic director Barry Wade for that, he has had to do some work on his end, and the family of Gabby Kennedy. We had originally talked about giving [the money] to them, but they wanted the CAC involved. It has really been fantastic, a lot of giving all the way around on that.

“We are real excited. We get to play one more and we get to play the last East-Central game in history.”

It will be the 52nd and final game in the rivalry, with the Cougars holding a 36-15 record against the Patriots. This will be the first time it’s been played away from one of the two schools.

“They are pretty excited about it,” Simmons said. “We were trying to fight hard to get our guys one more game where we lost a couple there in the middle of the season. Anytime you have a rivalry game on top of that, everybody gets a little bit more excited, there is a little bit more anticipation…

“It will definitely be different for people to see two teams other than Tennessee High playing there, but I think it is a good way to end the rivalry with Central and East.”

Expect both teams to go all out in this one. It’s the last one, but in this case, it’s more than just a game.