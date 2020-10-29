PREP FOOTBALL: Cougars, Patriots play final games

Prep Football Predictions Sullivan Central (4-5) at Elizabethton (9-0) Last meeting: Elizabethton 37, Sullivan Central 0 (Nov. 1, 2019) It could be one extreme to the other for the Cougars, who thrashed Union County 76-6 in Sullivan Central’s final home game last Friday. Up next is the very last game in program history and it includes a trip to defending 4A state champion Elizabethton, who have won 24 games in a row. Sullivan Central’s four wins – including just one COVID win – is the most wins for the Cougars since a 4-6 in 2012. Fifty-years of football ends with this one. Prediction: Elizabethton 45, Sullivan Central 6.

Sullivan East (3-4) at Greeneville (6-3)

Last meeting: Greeneville 55, Sullivan East 14 (Nov. 1, 2019)

It would be a big upset, but the Patriots – who lost two games to COVID issues - could finish with a .500 record with a win in this one. It has been a successful first season for JC Simmons as head coach at Sullivan East, with three wins the most they have had since four in 2017. The Greene Devils could secure second place and a home playoff game in the opening round of the postseason next Friday. The Patriots will call it a season after this one.

Prediction: Greeneville 56, Sullivan East 13.



Tennessee High (5-3) at Sullivan South (8-2)

Last meeting: Tennessee High 42, Sullivan South 7 (Nov. 1, 2019).

There will no final home game for Sullivan South, with Tennessee High having had to sit out for the last two weeks due to coronavirus issues. Tennessee High should host a playoff game next Friday at the Stone Castle. Ironically, it appears the Vikings will face Knox Halls, who the Vikings were supposed to have played earlier this season, but the Red Devils had to cancel due to COVID issues. Knox Halls, which should be 7-1 after tonight, is coached by former Tennessee High assistant coach Scott Cummings. These clubs last met in 2015, with Tennessee High rolling up more than 500 yards on offense, but the defense faltered in a 38-36 opening round playoff loss.