PREP FOOTBALL: Cougars fall to Sullivan South, 38-0

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – After opening the 2020 football season with a pair of sterling victories, things have since gone south for the Sullivan Central Cougars.
The Sullivan South Rebels relied on a stout defense and balanced offensive attack in a dominant 38-0 win over Central on Friday night at Bernie Webb Field.
A week after a gut-wrenching double-overtime loss at home to Pigeon Forge ruined a perfect start to the season, Central’s setback on Friday was just as disheartening.
The Cougars (2-2) trailed 14-0 before they ran their first offensive play from scrimmage, committed four turnovers and were held out of the end zone for the first time since last November.
“I thought our kids played hard,” said Central coach Chris Steger. “But our execution level is not where it needs to be. We just have to execute better.”
South scored on the third play of the game as quarterback Ethan Bergeron ripped off a 49-yard touchdown run. That was just a few moments after the Rebels (4-0) had recovered an onside kick.
“We took a chance,” Steger said. “That is what we do – we attack and take chances.”
The Cougars then fumbled the ensuing kickoff which South recovered and the Rebels needed just two plays to punch it in for another score.
“We started pressing a little bit,” Steger said. “We had a good drive doming out down 14-0 and that stalled out.”
It stalled out after Central QB Will Nottingham was intercepted by defensive back Eli Iacino of the Rebels at South’s 9-yard line after Jackson McGee deflected the pass. Iacino returned it deep into Central territory and the ensuing possession ended with his 34-yard field goal.
“McGee tipped it perfectly to me,” Iacino said. “Just like we work on in practice.”
That was the closest the Cougars would come to scoring the rest of the night.
Central entered the game averaging 27.4 points per game with Nottingham setting the pace. However, South was prepared.
“Basically, our defensive line was the heart of this,” Iacino said. “If we overpowered them up front, it would be easier on the rest of us as long as we stayed deep, because we know they liked to throw.”
South has allowed just 16 total points in four games. Can you say stingy?
“We try our best,” Iacino said. “Everybody just buys in. We work hard in practice and put in a good effort.”
The Rebels had five different players score touchdowns, while the 6-foot-3, 247-pound Bergeron picked up 105 yards on 11 carries and also threw a TD pass to diminutive speedster Lance Pollack. Elijah Jennings (18 carries, 94 yards), Eli Topping and Kaleb McClain also scored.
Central was limited to 156 yards of total offense with Nottingham passing for 115 of those.
It certainly won’t get any easier for the Cougars, who hit the road to face David Crockett and Greeneville the next two weeks.
“Obviously, we’ve got some things we have to work on,” Steger said. “These kids battle and they give a great effort and I’ll never fault them for that. Again, it just comes back to execution.”
Sullivan South 17 7 0 14—38
Sullivan Central 0 0 0 0—0
Scoring Summary
SS – Bergeron 49 run (Iacino kick)
SS – Jennings 9 run (Iacino kick)
SS – Iacino 34 FG
SS – Pollack 15 pass from Bergeron (Iacino kick)
SS – Topping 6 run (Iacino kick)
SS – McClain 15 run (Iacino kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: SS 17, SC 11; Rushes-Yards: SS 41-259, SC 22-41; Passing Yards: SS 43, SC 115; Comp.-Att.-Int: SS 4-9-0, SC 13-25-1; Fumbles-Lost: SS 2-1, SC 3-3; Penalties-Yards: SS 6-60, SC 11-72; Punts-Average: SS 1-17, SC 2-32.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
