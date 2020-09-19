PREP FOOTBALL: Cougars fall to Sullivan South, 38-0

“We started pressing a little bit,” Steger said. “We had a good drive doming out down 14-0 and that stalled out.”

It stalled out after Central QB Will Nottingham was intercepted by defensive back Eli Iacino of the Rebels at South’s 9-yard line after Jackson McGee deflected the pass. Iacino returned it deep into Central territory and the ensuing possession ended with his 34-yard field goal.

“McGee tipped it perfectly to me,” Iacino said. “Just like we work on in practice.”

That was the closest the Cougars would come to scoring the rest of the night.

Central entered the game averaging 27.4 points per game with Nottingham setting the pace. However, South was prepared.

“Basically, our defensive line was the heart of this,” Iacino said. “If we overpowered them up front, it would be easier on the rest of us as long as we stayed deep, because we know they liked to throw.”

South has allowed just 16 total points in four games. Can you say stingy?

“We try our best,” Iacino said. “Everybody just buys in. We work hard in practice and put in a good effort.”