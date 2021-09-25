PREP FOOTBALL: Cook, Hounshell lead Abingdon past THS, 34-14

Tennessee High (2-2) continues to play through tragedy, having lost junior Micah Montgomery to a drowning incident on Sept. 12, and defensive assistant Trae Leonard died on Sept. 18. Both, in addition to former Vikings basketball coach Dale Burns and Ratcliff were remembered with a moment of silence before the game.

“It is very tough. I am proud of the guys,” said senior Nysaiah Foote, who put the Vikings up 7-0 in the first quarter on a 6-yard pass by Steven Johnson. “We came out here under the circumstances we have been going through and to do that and come out here and play, it is very tough and I am proud.”

“It was very emotional for both sides,” added Cook.

Despite the disparity in yards, the Vikings forced five turnovers, four in the opening half, leaving Amburgey happy that the Falcons were tied at 14 at the break after Johnson’s 61-yard scoring strike to Levon Montgomery.

“ They came in here and they had their heads down,” said Amburgey, whose Falcons scored in the first half on runs by Cook (4) and Lucas Honaker (1). “I came in there and I was happy. They were like, ‘what is going on’ and I said ‘I am thrilled, they scored 14’. I was happy. That settled them down though.”