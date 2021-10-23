PREP FOOTBALL: Cole Lambert's passing propels Abingdon to 42-12 victory over the Ridgeview Wolfpack

ROSE RIDGE, Va. – Abingdon quarterback Cole Lambert began the football season on crutches.

On Friday night, the senior authored a scrapbook performance.

Lambert completed 19 of 25 passes for 371 yards to guide the Abingdon Falcons to a 42-12 win over the Ridgeview Wolfpack in a Mountain 7 District game.

That’s impressive considering that Lambert was told he would be unable to play at all after breaking his leg during the baseball season.

How did Lambert defy the odds? Welcome to rehab.

“ I doubled up on everything, and went seven days a week for five hours over about a two month span,” Lambert said. “That was not a fun experience.”

By the fourth game of the season, Lambert was able to return to the field but he still has a slight limp.

“ I knew it wasn’t going to be perfect, but it just feels good to be back out here,” Lambert said. “It was awful being on the sidelines. That was a big motivator.”

So how did Lambert feel about his redemptive experience Friday?

“ Amazing,” Lambert said. “My linemen and receivers helped me so much. We’re all on the same page.”