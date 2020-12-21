PREP FOOTBALL: Coaching legend Dave Rider dies at 82

The National Football League’s Washington Redskins and American Football League’s Boston Patriots both made overtures after Rider’s playing days were done at WVU, but he passed on those opportunities.

“I didn’t sign because I wanted to coach,” Rider once said. “In those days the pros didn’t pay anything.”

After serving an apprenticeship as an assistant coach under Bob Miller at Tazewell for a few years, Rider landed his first head-coaching gig in 1965 as he took over the program at J.I. Burton in Norton and went 6-3-1.

“My first varsity game at Burton I got beat by Pound,” Rider said in 1999. “The school-board chairman came over and told me not to unpack my bags. We later won six in a row at one point [five by shutout]. At the end of the year, I told the chairman, ‘I remember what you told me the first game, so I’m gone.’ ”

He returned to Tazewell and during his two tenures as head coach of the Bulldogs – 1966-1972 and 1974-75 – had just one losing season in nine years.

Tazewell went 9-2 in 1968 and 9-1-1 the following season with running back John “Raindrop” Rainey setting the pace.