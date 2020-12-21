PREP FOOTBALL: Coaching legend Dave Rider dies at 82

Dave Rider was from the coalfields of West Virginia and those country roads eventually took him to high school football fields in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee where he became a coaching icon.
Rider died on Sunday at the age of 82 and while it had been 21 years since the final game of a head-coaching career that spanned three decades in successful stints at J.I. Burton, Tazewell and Elizabethton, his lasting legacy goes well beyond the 244 victories and numerous accolades.
Just 15 days prior to Rider’s death, Elizabethton won its second straight TSSAA Class 4A state championship by overwhelming Haywood in a 41-14 title-game triumph. The coach of the Cyclones is Shawn Witten, Rider’s grandson.
Jason Witten is winding down his 17th season in the National Football League and will one day be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. He is also Dave Rider’s grandson.
His son, Scott Rider, had stints as the head coach of the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes in Southwest Virginia and the Volunteer Falcons in Northeast Tennessee. Another grandson, Ryan, has taught the game at numerous places and had a tumultuous two-year run as John Battle’s head coach in 2009 and 2010.
The branches of Rider’s coaching tree weren’t limited to his family, however.
For instance, Mike Morrell is in his third season as the men’s basketball coach at UNC Asheville and was once a standout wide receiver for Rider’s Cyclones.
“I know this,” Morrell said. “My team will learn more about who Coach Rider was [Wednesday] before practice.”
A native of War, West Virginia, Rider was raised along with two siblings by his mother in a single-parent home in McDowell County.
He became the big man on campus at Big Creek High School and learned football from the legendary Merrill Gainer, whose own coaching tree is one of the most impressive in the nation.
“If it hadn’t been for Coach Gainer,” Rider told the Bristol Herald Courier’s George Stone in 1999. “I guess I would be working in the mines.”
Rider was such a good athlete that he once attended a baseball tryout in Bluefield as a teenager and impressed a Boston Braves scout so much they offered him $500 to join one of their minor league affiliates. He turned them down and headed to West Virginia University, where he started 30 games at running back for the Mountaineers from 1957-59.
Winning battles on the gridiron made Rider a War hero.
“Dave’s name was always mentioned as the No. 1 player who played at Big Creek,” said Randy Flinchum from War, who was in first grade when Rider was a senior. “In the coach’s office the guys who made all-state had their picture on the top row of pictures. Dave’s was in the middle on the top row. I always wanted to get up there with his. I would say Dave was the most famous athlete to come out of Big Creek until [future NFL running back] Bob Gresham came along.”
The National Football League’s Washington Redskins and American Football League’s Boston Patriots both made overtures after Rider’s playing days were done at WVU, but he passed on those opportunities.
“I didn’t sign because I wanted to coach,” Rider once said. “In those days the pros didn’t pay anything.”
After serving an apprenticeship as an assistant coach under Bob Miller at Tazewell for a few years, Rider landed his first head-coaching gig in 1965 as he took over the program at J.I. Burton in Norton and went 6-3-1.
“My first varsity game at Burton I got beat by Pound,” Rider said in 1999. “The school-board chairman came over and told me not to unpack my bags. We later won six in a row at one point [five by shutout]. At the end of the year, I told the chairman, ‘I remember what you told me the first game, so I’m gone.’ ”
He returned to Tazewell and during his two tenures as head coach of the Bulldogs – 1966-1972 and 1974-75 – had just one losing season in nine years.
Tazewell went 9-2 in 1968 and 9-1-1 the following season with running back John “Raindrop” Rainey setting the pace.
“My initial reaction is I am deeply saddened by the death of my coach, mentor and father figure,” Rainey said. “That’s what he was – a father to many of us. He molded us into a winning team. He had a common thread and that was just cohesiveness, teamwork and togetherness. He didn’t look at anybody as more special than anybody else. He was a great leader to emulate. I remember it was prom time one year and we didn’t have a car in the family and we couldn’t afford to rent one. Coach Rider let me use his car to take my date to the prom. That’s what kind of man he was.”
Rainey learned quickly that he had to buy in to the team concept that Rider preached.
“When I started playing in the ninth grade, I guess I thought I was that good and didn’t have to have any responsibilities and could come in late or miss a practice,” Rainey said. “One day I came in and my locker was empty and my equipment was in his office. That settled me down really quickly. I begged for my job back and he said, ‘Another miss and you are out of here.’ I never missed another practice and I wasn’t late anymore.”
Rider wound up at Elizabethton in 1976 and won 173 games and 10 district championships by the time it was all said and done as the Cyclones were a Northeast Tennessee juggernaut.
Like all the great coaches, Rider was a master of both Xs and Os and psychology.
“Coach showed that love is shown in a variety of ways,” Morrell said. “Sometimes it was on the practice field when a team needed to be better on that particular day; sometimes it was a one-on-one conversation in his office when you needed it the most. Maybe you weren’t living up to his expectations and it was a look or a short conversation in the hallway. He just knew what you needed – tough love, a hug, a talk. It was all out of care and love for his players. He loved us all in a variety of ways. The man was special.”
Rider was offered the job at Virginia High in 1990 and according to published reports at the time was close to accepting. However, he remained at Elizabethton and led the Cyclones to state semifinal appearances in 1997, 1998 and 1999.
Those teams played with confidence that was instilled by their leader.
“I remember when he wanted your attention he would put his arm around you with his strong hand and look you in the eyes and tell you that this play is for you and you are going to execute it perfectly and this is going to change the entire energy of the game,” remembered former Elizabethton standout Todd Avery. “And if most coaches told a player that, they would be dripping with anxiety and heaviness, but he spoke to you in a way that made you believe that anything he said you could do. He was that connected with us.”
The lessons that Rider imparted in the locker room or practice field to his pupils remain with them years later.
“Get better every day, even if it’s something small and find joy in the things other people find to be ho-hum,” said Ryan Presnell, who played football for Rider and is now the baseball coach at Elizabethton. “As a coach, always keep the big picture in mind.”
He was tough, but fair.
“In my junior year, I had a preseason concussion and quit the team,” said David Ling, a 1977 Tazewell graduate. “Two weeks later, after I bought my ticket to our first game, I asked Coach Rider if I could come back. He told me to be there Monday. Yes, I ran laps around the field after practice, but he allowed me another chance.”
Before becoming a scientist in the biotechnology industry, William Cover was a basketball standout at Tazewell and the team manager for the Bulldogs’ football squad.
“One conversation with Coach Rider I had when I first became a football manager was about choosing acceptable and unacceptable helmets, knee pads, jerseys, etcetera, for practice and for the games,” Cover said. “I asked Coach Rider, ‘How do I know if it is an acceptable piece of equipment?’ He looked at me and said, ‘Do not give any player a jersey, sock or helmet you would not be comfortable wearing yourself.’ As I gained experience as an adult, it became clear that Coach Rider had taught me not to ask anyone to do something I would not be willing to do myself.”
Those philosophies all went back to his roots and the humble beginnings in coal country.
“Dave always came back to visit War, West Virginia. He didn’t forget where he was from. I think the people in town appreciated that,” Flinchum said. “I still have a bank that was made and painted in a ceramics class that is a football player in full uniform with his hands on his hips. It’s painted green and white and has Dave’s No. 11.
“Our neighbor’s wife made it during Dave’s senior year and gave it me as an inspiration to shoot for the best. I see it every morning.”
In 1993, Shawn Witten and his two brothers arrived in Elizabethton with their mom, Kim, who had separated from her husband. The family moved in with Dave and Deanna Rider and the rest, as they say, is history.
The Witten brothers have made their own mark on the gridiron, just like their grandfather.
For Dave Rider, the football field was where he belonged.
“Dave Rider had more impact on the young men of my generation [from Tazewell] than anybody else,” Bill Strong, a 1970 Tazewell graduate, told the Bristol Herald Courier last year. “He is a legend.”
