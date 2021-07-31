PREP FOOTBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Travis Turner, Union Bears

To watch Union High School’s Travis Turner on the sidelines of a football game is to see a reserved individual with a businesslike approach, a head coach who doesn’t show much emotion – a stone-cold expression coupled with his laser-like focus as each play unfolds.
First quarter or fourth quarter, preseason scrimmage or postseason showdown, blowout or nail-biter, non-district nemesis or bitter rival, Turner doesn’t wear his heart on his sleeve, bust out over-the-top histrionics or show an inkling of frustration or felicity.
Yet, even the unflappable boss of the Bears couldn’t contain his ardor back in March when his unheralded squad went on the road to win a pair of thrilling playoff games that left the usually stoic Turner in a state of euphoria.
There was the 30-24 win over Graham at Bluefield’s historic Mitchell Stadium when Johnny Satterfield sprinted to the end zone for a 59-yard score on the game’s final play.
Six days later, there was a 14-13 victory over archrival Wise County Central that gave Union the Region 2D championship and provided folks with a rare glimpse of a much more exuberant Turner.
“Both games were the most excited I had ever seen him,” Satterfield said. “Smiling and jumping up and down wasn’t too common.”
The most recent Virginia High School League football season was the most unique of all time, played in the spring due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with a truncated six-game regular-season schedule, limited attendance and a pared down postseason field.
The records will show that Union finished 6-3, won a regional title and Turner earned 2020-21 gridiron coach of the year honors from the Bristol Herald Courier.
Among the scenes seared in the memories of the players wearing the navy blue, orange and white uniforms will be their buttoned-down coach showing some extra pep in his step.
“It was good to cut loose a little bit,” Turner said. “Those were two good [playoff] wins for our program. We were a young football team and weren’t supposed to be in those situations and nobody really gave us a chance.”
***
Coaching – and winning – is in Travis Turner’s blood.
His father, Tom Turner, is a VHSL Hall of Famer and went 205-107-1 at the helm of the Appalachia Bulldogs from 1980-2015. He won six state football titles – one as a player and five as a head coach – and was the Bristol Herald Courier’s Southwest Virginia coach of the year in 1980 and 1994.
Travis Turner played for his father’s Bulldogs from 1994-97 and was the quarterback on three Group A, Division 1 state championship teams. That was followed by a collegiate career that included stops at Virginia Tech, the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Eastern Kentucky.
He followed in the family business and you might not remember that he was this newspaper’s Southwest Virginia softball coach of the year back in 2006 after he directed Appalachia to a 14 wins and a state tournament berth.
Of course, he still implements many of the philosophies that made Tom Turner a legend in these parts.
“I was able to see how he could get the most out of kids,” Travis Turner said. “That’s one thing my dad did – he could take a 160-pound player and put him the defensive or offensive line and he would play like he was 300 pounds. Guys would run through a brick wall for him. You always want to be able to get the best out of kids, put them in the best situations where they play well, play confident and they’re willing to do anything to help the team. He was always about the team and preaching the team concept.”
Travis Turner became Union’s coach in the fall of 2011 when the school was born from the consolidation of Appalachia and Powell Valley and the Bears have won 92 of the 121 games they’ve played.
“The credit goes to the assistant coaches and players,” Turner said. “We have built this thing from the ground up. From the first day they consolidated, we sat down and knew we had a chance for a special program. When you have guys like [current Virginia Tech tight end] James Mitchell and many other great players come through, it makes it really special.”
Having a leader who is as blue-collar as they come is a benefit too.
“If you don’t like hard work you don’t need to play Union football,” said Alex Rasnick, a 2021 graduate of the school who played wide receiver and defensive back. “That’s what we do here and Coach Turner has always preached that. He loves all of his players and he just wants to see them succeed.”
***
Union won the VHSL Class 2 boys basketball championship on Feb. 21, posting a resounding 62-47 win over East Rockingham in its own gym in Big Stone Gap on a Sunday afternoon.
On Monday night the football season began as Union earned a 28-0 win over Lee High at Bullitt Park. Many of the basketball players were also football standouts.
“It took some time to get adjusted to practicing in February with the cold weather and other factors,” Turner said. “We would practice on our practice field at the high school, at Bullitt Park a couple of times and occasionally at Appalachia High School just to find a field to get on. We started clicking as the season went on and I thought we got progressively better each week.”
At one juncture the Bears suffered a 41-6 loss to Abingdon and a 27-7 setback to Wise County Central in consecutive weeks on their home field.
“Two tough losses at home against two good football teams,” Turner said. “We had to bounce back and couldn’t hang our head or dwell on it and we had to get better. They refocused and stayed positive.”
With just four teams qualifying for the Region 2D playoffs, some keyboard warriors on social media let their views be known that maybe the Ridgeview Wolfpack or Richlands Blue Tornado should have been in the playoffs over the Bears.
“We were definitely the underdogs,” Turner said.
Few could’ve expected that win over previously unbeaten Graham as the Bears stood toe-to-toe with the G-Men and found themselves in a tie game with 11 seconds left.
“We were able to make enough plays to keep it close and to maintain some drives and keep the ball away from them,” Turner said. “Our power-running game slowed the game down and limited their offensive touches.”
Perhaps the most memorable play of the year in Southwest Virginia came on Satterfield’s run, a quick pitch to the left that saw tackle Tanner Bishop and tight end Keyandre Davis making key blocks and the ball carrier break some tackles.
There were 11 seconds remaining when the ball was snapped and no time when Satterfield crossed the goal line.
“We knew they were going to loosen up a bit and maybe expect a pass,” Turner said. “We wanted to hit something down the sideline, maybe get out of bounds and we also had a timeout left. Johnny’s just a beast and the next thing we know we are all telling him to run.”
There would be no letdown the following week as Union secured the regional title by exacting revenge on a team that had beaten it by three touchdowns a few weeks before.
“I knew coming in our guys were ready to go,” Turner said. “They played their tails off and that was a great high school football game. It had that old-school atmosphere to it.”
Union saw its season end with a 51-20 state semifinal setback to the Appomattox Raiders, the eventual state champions.
***
Ninety-six days after that loss to Appomattox, the Union Bears officially began practice.
The VHSL football season has returned to its rightful spot in the fall and Turner is all business once again as the Bears prepare to defend their regional championship after the shortest offseason of all time.
Turner is glad for the return to normalcy in a community where football is king.
“The support we have is unbelievable,” Turner said. “You drive through Big Stone Gap or Appalachia, there are flags and banners hanging up. People really support the sports programs at our school and our kids take pride in that. They carry that to the football field and they want to represent the school and themselves in a positive way.”
When Union opens the season at Lee High in 26 days, the even-keeled Turner will be calling the shots and being as steady as ever.
“I like how he stays calm all the time, no matter what situation we are in and he always finds a way to win games,” Rasnick said. “He always has us mentally and physically prepared for every week.”
