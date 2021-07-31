PREP FOOTBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Travis Turner, Union Bears

Of course, he still implements many of the philosophies that made Tom Turner a legend in these parts.

“I was able to see how he could get the most out of kids,” Travis Turner said. “That’s one thing my dad did – he could take a 160-pound player and put him the defensive or offensive line and he would play like he was 300 pounds. Guys would run through a brick wall for him. You always want to be able to get the best out of kids, put them in the best situations where they play well, play confident and they’re willing to do anything to help the team. He was always about the team and preaching the team concept.”

Travis Turner became Union’s coach in the fall of 2011 when the school was born from the consolidation of Appalachia and Powell Valley and the Bears have won 92 of the 121 games they’ve played.

“The credit goes to the assistant coaches and players,” Turner said. “We have built this thing from the ground up. From the first day they consolidated, we sat down and knew we had a chance for a special program. When you have guys like [current Virginia Tech tight end] James Mitchell and many other great players come through, it makes it really special.”

Having a leader who is as blue-collar as they come is a benefit too.