PREP FOOTBALL: Clintwood's Cannon Hill has plenty of incentive

“It was a process,” Hill said. “I studied the offense, spent time with the coaches, and just tried to make the best out of the situation.”

The anguish was compounded when a positive COVID-19 test within the Ridgeview program forced the Wolfpack to cancel games against Mountain 7 District rivals Abingdon and Union. Despite a 2-1 record, the Wolfpack were left out of the playoff picture.

A 38-34 victory over Richlands in a VHSL Plus-One game offered the only solace.

“We came together as a unit that day, figured out our offense and executed well,” Hill said. “The win gave us something to build on. Now, we just want to learn from the experience and move on.”

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Hill skipped the summer football camp grind to focus on his recovery.

“But I did go to basketball camp, and that’s when I really started to notice that my health was improving,” Hill said. “I also spent hours at the field working out with my teammates. Once we got out there for the start of fall practice, I was back to 100 percent.”

That’s encouraging news for Ridgeview fans. With record-setting running back Trenton Adkins now in the football program at Toledo, Hill figures to play a key role at running back and slot back.