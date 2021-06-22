PREP FOOTBALL: Chris Akers introduced as new coach at Holston

Patterson built Holston from a program that won five games in his first four seasons to posting a 6-2 mark in the spring, falling one game short of the Class 1 state championship game.

“Everybody knows that this program had great successes last year and we hope to build off it,” Akers said. “Everybody that I have seen from this program is top-notch. I have watched film of these kids and they are top-notch players, these coaches know what they are doing so I am very excited to be here.”

There is no time to waste. The season opener is on Aug. 27 with Eastern Montgomery, with official practices beginning on July 28. They will also honor the VHSL-mandated dead period from July 4-11 so Akers and his staff will meet players for workouts beginning this morning and continuing four days a week for two hours a day.

“You have got to start tomorrow. In a normal year this would be a tough transition, but with everybody just finishing up three months ago, I don’t know what normal is anymore, but we will be fine,” Akers said. “The only real difference is me so we are going to try to make it as easy and as familiar with the kids as possible, and the coaches too, so I just have to make some changes there.”