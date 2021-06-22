PREP FOOTBALL: Chris Akers introduced as new coach at Holston

DAMASCUS, Va. – All Holston did during the 2021 truncated spring football season was win the Hogoheegee and Region 1D titles, and advance to the Class 1 state semifinals.
The goals haven’t changed.
“We have just got to keep that same mentality,” Holston rising senior Brycen Sheets said. “We have got some really good players coming up and some really good players returning. We have just got to keep the same energy and stay focused.”
That will happen with new leadership at the top, with Chris Akers introduced on Tuesday as the new head coach of the Cavaliers, replacing Derrick Patterson, who left last month to take over the program at Virginia High after seven years in Damascus.
“We lost a very, very good one and I am excited for him to move on, but when losing somebody you are always looking to gain somebody,” Holston athletic director Travis Gray said. “I am hoping we are going to gain somebody just as strong.”
Akers is no stranger to Southwest Virginia football. He was a freshman on Graham’s Division 3 state championship team in 1995 under Glynn Carlock, and later served as an assistant for Norman Lineburg at Radford High School while attending Radford University.
This will be his fourth head coaching position, having compiled an overall mark of 28-43 at Rural Retreat (2014-15), Gate City (2016-18) and Fort Chiswell, (2019-21), leading the Pioneers to a 4-3 mark in the spring.
Gray had around 15 applicants for Patterson’s position, including three from within the school, but Akers stood out to him for many reasons.
“One, his experience, two, his belief in family, which is very similar to what Derrick had,” Gray said. “From his offense to his defense to talking about how he controlled programs, he really impressed me in his interview.”
It was a tough day for Akers, having to tell his Fort Chiswell players on Tuesday morning about his decision, and then attending a press conference that evening at Holston.
“We won a bunch of football games last year and really moved the program in the right direction,” Akers said. “It is a bittersweet day because I had to tell those kids goodbye and tell these kids hello, but I am happy to be here.”
There was much to like about Holston, but for Akers, a significant part of his interest surrounded him in the Holston High School gymnasium; his wife, Hillary, and two young daughters, 3-year-old Aniston and 3-month-old Ellison.
“The reason I am here is I was driving 21/2 hours roundtrip to Fort Chiswell. I live in Bristol. This is much closer to home,” he said. “The program was really intriguing to me, being the defending regional champions, it is just an intriguing job to me and I needed to be closer to home with the two young girls at home and my wife.”
Patterson built Holston from a program that won five games in his first four seasons to posting a 6-2 mark in the spring, falling one game short of the Class 1 state championship game.
“Everybody knows that this program had great successes last year and we hope to build off it,” Akers said. “Everybody that I have seen from this program is top-notch. I have watched film of these kids and they are top-notch players, these coaches know what they are doing so I am very excited to be here.”
There is no time to waste. The season opener is on Aug. 27 with Eastern Montgomery, with official practices beginning on July 28. They will also honor the VHSL-mandated dead period from July 4-11 so Akers and his staff will meet players for workouts beginning this morning and continuing four days a week for two hours a day.
“You have got to start tomorrow. In a normal year this would be a tough transition, but with everybody just finishing up three months ago, I don’t know what normal is anymore, but we will be fine,” Akers said. “The only real difference is me so we are going to try to make it as easy and as familiar with the kids as possible, and the coaches too, so I just have to make some changes there.”
Holston lost some talented multi-sport seniors, who led the Cavaliers to district crowns in football, basketball and baseball, but Akers likes what he hears about what returns. He also wants to keep the enthusiasm high in a football-crazy community that loves their Cavaliers.
“I think anytime you have success that brings interest into your program so that is obviously a good thing,” Akers said. “We lost a few players, but we have quite a few players coming back on both sides of the football. On the defensive side, we have about eight kids coming back and a couple of all-state kids so I think we have a lot to build on and hopefully we can keep those things going.
“Coach Patterson did a good job with these guys.”
Chief among the returnees is Sheets, who was admittedly a little shaken when Patterson left, but liked his initial meeting with Akers.
“That day he told us we were pretty emotional, just wanting to know who it was really, who the new coach was,” said Sheets, who hopes to replace graduated Quaheim Brooks at quarterback for the Cavaliers. “[Coach Akers] is a pretty nice guy since I have met him.
“I am excited for the future. He seems very experienced and knows what he is doing.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543