PREP FOOTBALL: Chilhowie tops Honaker, 37-28

CHILHOWIE, Va. - The only creature more elusive than Chase Lewis on Friday night was a rabbit that ran out on the field.
With fellow senior Jonathan Gilley sidelined with a broken bone in his pinkie finger, the 5-foot-8, 140 pound Lewis filled in just fine, rushing for 229 yards on 31 carries and three touchdowns to lead Chilhowie to a 37-28 non-district win over Honaker.
“I just felt like as a senior I needed to step up,” said Lewis, who scored the game’s first touchdown on a 7-yard run, and later added scores from 11 and 2 yards. “This is probably my last time ever playing Honaker and I take a lot of pride in football, and my linemen just laid amazing blocks which let me get all those yards.”
That effort helped the Warriors to improve to 5-0 on the season.
“I feel amazing,” he said. “I knew we were going to be good, but 5-0, you can’t ask for anything else.”
Lewis showed the ability to elude tackles and cut back through traffic. His 2-yard run to cap a 13-play drive helped Chilhowie extend its lead to 30-20 with 4:00 left in the final period.
“Chase is one of the toughest kids I know. When you are that small and you carry the ball that much and do everything we ask him to do, that is huge,” Chilhowie head coach Jeff Robinson said. “He has really stepped up being a senior, he has been a good leader for the team and I am very proud of that young man.
Both teams scored a pair of touchdowns with the Warriors going up 15-12 going into the second quarter, but Chilhowie was able to get a pair of stops, while Lewis added 1-yard scoring run for a 23-12 lead at the break.
“We just didn’t do a good job making plays and tackling,” Honaker head coach Doug Hubbard said. “[Lewis] had a good game, he was tough, he ran hard and we just did not do a good job with the cutback and coming up on the sweep quick enough. We just didn’t do a good job and he did a good job.”
Honaker (3-2) was able to pull within 23-20 in the third quarter on a six-run by Aidan Lowe, but the Warriors answered with a pair of scores in a span of 14 seconds, the run by Lewis and an interception by DJ Martin, who returned it 23 yards to extend the margin to 37-20.
Martin also had an 11-yard touchdown pass to Seth Thomas, and a fumble recovery by Marcos Silverio on the opening drive of the game led to Lewis’ first score of the game.
“They are such a well-coached team,” Robinson said. “I knew we were going to have to give our best to have a chance in this game and I felt like we played a pretty good game against a good team.”
Honaker was led by sophomore quarterback Sean Gill, who ran for touchdowns of 1 and 12 yards and also connected with Peyton Musick on a 29-yard scoring pass. T.J. Hubbard had an interception for the Tigers.
“They have got a good football team. Their coaches do a great job with them and they took away some of the stuff we wanted to do,” Hubbard said. “You have got to give them credit, it was a good game to watch, but we just made too many mistakes.”
Chilhowie will head into a bye week with an unbeaten mark, but Robinson said there is plenty of work to be done.
“We are 5-0 and that is the exciting thing about it, I don’t think we have played our best football,” Robinson said. “We still have things to work on. We are going into open week and we are not treating it like that, we are preparing for the second half of the season.”
Lewis would rather just keep playing.
“I personally don’t like bye weeks,” he said, with a smile. “I would like to just go on and play. I love football.”
Hubbard, who is coaching his 39th and final season with the Tigers, was recognized prior to the game with a signed football from the Warriors. It was the first time since 1987 they had played during the regular season, but they have scrimmaged often over the years.
“That was nice,” Hubbard said. “That is the thing about it, you play a game like this and the kids play hard and give a great game. They are a class act and [former Chilhowie coach] Larry [Russell] and Jeff, they are just special people.”
Honaker 12 0 8 8 - 28
Chilhowie 15 8 0 14 - 37
Scoring summary
C-Lewis 7 run (Martin run)
H-Musick 29 pass from Gill (run failed)
C-Thomas 11 pass from Martin (Hutton kick)
H-Gill 1 run (run failed)
C-Lewis 11 run (Martin run)
H-Lowe 6 run (Bandy pass from Gill)
C-Lewis 2 run (Hutton kick)
C-Martin 23 interception return (Hutton kick)
H-Gill 12 run (Bandy pass from Gill)
Team Stats
First downs: HK 17; CH 18. Rush-yards: HK 35-181; CH 52-275. Pass yards: HK 69; CH 20. Comp-Att-Int: HK 4-11-1; CH 3-5-1. Fumbles-lost: HK 2-1; CH 1. Penalty-yards: HK 6-27; CH 6-36. Punts-Avg: HK 2-25.0; CH 1-15.
